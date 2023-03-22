LOGISTEC Announces 2022 Year-End Results: A Year of Remarkable Achievements and Financial Results

MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a leading marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Pursuing its long-term sustainable growth strategy, LOGISTEC was able to report historic results surpassing an all-time high in an economic context favorable to our activities.

2022 Highlights

Consolidated revenue reached $897.6 million, an increase of $153.9 million or 20.7%;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $142.1 million, up $21.3 million;

Total diluted earnings per share of $4.12, up 19.1%;

"The year of LOGISTEC's 70th anniversary was a memorable one for its record results, outstanding performance and remarkable innovations," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. "LOGISTEC is well-positioned for sustainable growth with financial strength, diversification, a unique business model, an extensive North American terminal network and innovative environmental technologies. I am grateful to all the members of our team, our customers and our partners for their continuous support, collaboration, trust and loyalty."

"Our 2022 financial performance once again exceeds our expectations on key financial metrics for the year," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of LOGISTEC. "Thanks to the ingenuity and dedication of our people, thought-out diversifications, organic growth and strategic acquisitions over the last few years, LOGISTEC has continued to build a more resilient platform while expanding our reach, scope and expertise to our customers."

2022 Results – Strong Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue totaled $897.6 million in 2022, an increase of $153.9 million or 20.7% over fiscal 2021. More importantly, we achieved record adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense ("Adjusted EBITDA") (1) of $142.1 million and a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $53.5 million, a first in our history. These earnings also led us to achieve another milestone: earnings per share ("EPS") above $4.00 per share, with total diluted earnings per share computing at $4.12 per share.

The marine services segment handled record volumes in response to high demand in the supply chain and delivered great results with 2022 revenue closing at $565.8 million, compared to $427.0 million, an increase of 32.5% over 2021. Operations expanded at Lemont (IL), a strategic gateway to the greater Chicago area markets and other Midwest states. We strengthened our partnerships with key ports, signing long-term agreements across our network.

The environmental services segment produced revenue reaching $331.7 million for 2022, up 4.7% from $316.7 million from the prior year. Revenue was driven by our recent acquisition of American Process Group, which contributed to a full year of revenue in 2022.

LOGISTEC reported a profit for the year of $54.0 million, of which $53.5 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $4.12, of which $3.95 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $4.34 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.



Outlook

In today's environment, as both our business segments evolve, adapt and grow, we will leverage the strength of our network of marine terminals to support reliable and sustainable supply chains and help our customers solve their most complex environmental challenges. Our 2022 results served as clear evidence of the resiliency of our business and the benefits of our focused strategy. Both segments offer solutions to capitalize on growth opportunities in response to current market trends and key environmental imperatives.

LOGISTEC has a history of continuous growth for over 70 years. In the last 10 years, the marine services segment, a mature industry, has grown revenue at an impressive 14.7% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"). LOGISTEC is a leader in handling dimensional parts such as wind energy components. The safe handling of over-dimensional cargoes is growing fast and our experts in the field are recognized internationally as the best terminal operators, by the International Heavy Lift Awards. We remain confident that our customers, partners and communities will present us with great opportunities to support resilient supply chains.

On the environmental front, our customers and communities are facing unprecedented challenges. From extreme weather events, aging drinking water infrastructure, water scarcity, our customers are looking for unique solutions for an increasingly complex set of issues. Our team has the expertise to play an important role in accelerating solution delivery. We believe that our environmental team is also in a great position to perform, with a strong order book to start 2023 and new business opportunities.

In 2023, we enter a new strategic cycle with good momentum. Fuelled by our successful achievements and our long-term vision, we will keep building on our strong foundation. In this context, we believe that we are well positioned to support a fluid and resilient supply chain and make a significant impact on building resilient and vibrant communities.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of dollars) 2022 $ 2021 $ Profit for the year 54,002 45,624 PLUS:



Depreciation and amortization expense 56,196 49,100 Net finance expense 14,816 10,562 Income taxes 10,804 10,471 Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement 6,276 5,064 Adjusted EBITDA 142,094 120,821

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2022 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS









years ended December 31 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)



2022 $ 2021 $ Revenue

897,565 743,703 Employee benefits expense

(429,458) (363,331) Equipment and supplies expense

(247,002) (187,225) Operating expense

(61,555) (50,095) Other expenses

(38,753) (33,327) Depreciation and amortization expense

(56,196) (49,100) Share of profit of equity accounted investments

18,760 10,084 Other losses

(3,739) (4,052) Operating profit

79,622 66,657 Finance expense

(15,429) (11,103) Finance income

613 541 Profit before income taxes

64,806 56,095 Income taxes

(10,804) (10,471) Profit for the year

54,002 45,624 Profit attributable to:





Owners of the Company

53,543 45,364 Non-controlling interest

459 260 Profit for the year

54,002 45,624 Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

3.98 3.34 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

4.38 3.68 Diluted earnings per Class A share

3.95 3.31 Diluted earnings per Class B share

4.34 3.64

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share"). (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

years ended December 31 (in thousands of dollars)









2022 2021



$ $







Profit for the year

54,002 45,624







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings





Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

12,477 848 Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(4,260) 521 Income taxes relating to unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

430 (121) Gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

2,101 (235) Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(431) 62 Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

10,317 1,075







Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings





Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligations

8,733 5,178 Return on retirement plan assets

(3,452) 1,034 Income taxes on remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets

(1,420) (1,646) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

3,861 4,566







Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes





Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

312 318 Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(83) (84) Total share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

229 234 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income taxes

14,407 5,875 Total comprehensive income for the year

68,409 51,499 Total comprehensive income attributable to:





Owners of the Company

67,853 51,240 Non-controlling interest

556 259 Total comprehensive income for the year

68,409 51,499



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at December 31,

2022 $ As at December 31,

2021 $ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 36,043 37,530 Trade and other receivables 198,247 183,322 Contract assets 14,912 7,517 Current income tax assets 11,245 7,597 Inventories 20,000 16,830 Prepaid expenses and other 8,756 10,437

289,203 263,233 Equity accounted investments 46,140 46,311 Property, plant and equipment 234,602 207,321 Right-of-use assets 167,274 135,049 Goodwill 187,430 182,706 Intangible assets 36,807 41,043 Non-current assets 2,030 2,448 Post-employment benefit assets 1,264 — Non-current financial assets 6,114 5,902 Deferred income tax assets 12,808 14,958 Total assets 983,672 898,971 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans — 8,600 Trade and other payables 128,019 127,044 Contract liabilities 11,107 14,801 Current income tax liabilities 5,095 10,442 Dividends payable 1,574 1,338 Current portion of lease liabilities 18,662 15,775 Current portion of long-term debt 10,925 3,427

175,382 181,427 Lease liabilities 157,500 125,249 Long-term debt 224,110 191,927 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,604 25,684 Post-employment benefit obligations 13,690 16,212 Contract liabilities 1,733 2,133 Non-current liabilities 25,562 40,730 Total liabilities 622,581 583,362 Equity



Share capital 49,443 50,889 Retained earnings 290,773 254,621 Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,271 9,051 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 359,487 314,561 Non-controlling interest 1,604 1,048 Total equity 361,091 315,609 Total liabilities and equity 983,672 898,971



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

capital issued $ Retained earnings $ Accumulated other comprehensive income $ Total $ Non-controlling interest $ Total equity $

Balance as at January 1, 2022 50,889 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609

Profit for the year — 53,543 — 53,543 459 54,002

Other comprehensive income (loss)













Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — 12,380 12,380 97 12,477

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — (3,830) (3,830) — (3,830)

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — 3,861 — 3,861 — 3,861

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — 229 — 229 — 229

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 1,670 1,670 — 1,670

Total comprehensive income for the year — 57,633 10,220 67,853 556 68,409

Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (7,872) — (7,872) — (7,872)

Issuance of Class B shares 683 — — 683 — 683

Repurchase of Class B shares (2,129) (8,101) — (10,230) — (10,230)

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — 683 — 683 — 683

Other dividend — (394) — (394) — (394)

Dividends on Class A shares — (3,183) — (3,183) — (3,183)

Dividends on Class B shares — (2,614) — (2,614) — (2,614)

Balance as at December 31, 2022 49,443 290,773 19,271 359,487 1,604 361,091























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)







Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital issued $ Share

capital to be issued $ Retained

earnings $ Accumulated other comprehensive income $ Total $ Non-

controlling interest $ Total equity $

Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906 242,358 7,943 300,782 789 301,571

Profit for the year — — 45,364 — 45,364 260 45,624

Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — 849 849 (1) 848

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — — 400 400 — 400

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — — 4,566 — 4,566 — 4,566

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — — 202 32 234 — 234

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — — (173) (173) — (173)

Total comprehensive income for the year — — 50,132 1,108 51,240 259 51,499

Remeasurement of written put option liability — — (32,403) — (32,403) — (32,403)

Issuance of Class B shares 515 — — — 515 — 515

Repurchase of Class B shares (107) — (444) — (551) — (551)

Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — —

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — — 364 — 364 — 364

Other dividend — — (170) — (170) — (170)

Dividends on Class A shares — — (2,828) — (2,828) — (2,828)

Dividends on Class B shares — — (2,388) — (2,388) — (2,388)

Balance as at December 31, 2021 50,889 — 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









years ended December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







2022 $ 2021 $ Operating activities



Profit for the year 54,002 45,624 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 68,040 64,265 Cash generated from operations 122,042 109,889 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 19,160 8,859 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (675) (1,022) Settlement of provisions (396) (865) Changes in non-cash working capital items (20,900) (27,556) Income taxes paid (20,553) (9,719)

98,678 79,586 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (8,565) 8,600 Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 139,661 91,681 Repayment of long-term debt (108,130) (63,601) Repayment of other non-current liabilities — (2,635) Repayment of lease liabilities (15,685) (13,384) Repayment of due to a non-controlling interest (19,086) — Interest paid (15,043) (11,508) Issuance of Class B shares 221 130 Repurchase of Class B shares (10,230) (551) Dividends paid on Class A shares (3,040) (2,794) Dividends paid on Class B shares (2,521) (2,343)

(42,418) 3,595 Investing activities



Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest (10,060) (170) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (52,146) (44,306) Acquisition of intangible assets (347) (117) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,434 699 Business combinations, net of cash acquired (3,338) (50,390) Interest received 375 576 Acquisition of other non-current assets (1,274) (632) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 410 84 Cash received on other non-current financial assets 2,579 1,398

(61,367) (92,858) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,107) (9,677) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 37,530 46,778 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies



of foreign operations 3,620 429 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 36,043 37,530

