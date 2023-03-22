LOGISTEC Announces 2022 Year-End Results: A Year of Remarkable Achievements and Financial Results
MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a leading marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Pursuing its long-term sustainable growth strategy, LOGISTEC was able to report historic results surpassing an all-time high in an economic context favorable to our activities.
2022 Highlights
Consolidated revenue reached $897.6 million, an increase of $153.9 million or 20.7%;
Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $142.1 million, up $21.3 million;
Total diluted earnings per share of $4.12, up 19.1%;
"The year of LOGISTEC's 70th anniversary was a memorable one for its record results, outstanding performance and remarkable innovations," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. "LOGISTEC is well-positioned for sustainable growth with financial strength, diversification, a unique business model, an extensive North American terminal network and innovative environmental technologies. I am grateful to all the members of our team, our customers and our partners for their continuous support, collaboration, trust and loyalty."
"Our 2022 financial performance once again exceeds our expectations on key financial metrics for the year," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of LOGISTEC. "Thanks to the ingenuity and dedication of our people, thought-out diversifications, organic growth and strategic acquisitions over the last few years, LOGISTEC has continued to build a more resilient platform while expanding our reach, scope and expertise to our customers."
2022 Results – Strong Financial Performance
Consolidated revenue totaled $897.6 million in 2022, an increase of $153.9 million or 20.7% over fiscal 2021. More importantly, we achieved record adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense ("Adjusted EBITDA") (1) of $142.1 million and a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $53.5 million, a first in our history. These earnings also led us to achieve another milestone: earnings per share ("EPS") above $4.00 per share, with total diluted earnings per share computing at $4.12 per share.
The marine services segment handled record volumes in response to high demand in the supply chain and delivered great results with 2022 revenue closing at $565.8 million, compared to $427.0 million, an increase of 32.5% over 2021. Operations expanded at Lemont (IL), a strategic gateway to the greater Chicago area markets and other Midwest states. We strengthened our partnerships with key ports, signing long-term agreements across our network.
The environmental services segment produced revenue reaching $331.7 million for 2022, up 4.7% from $316.7 million from the prior year. Revenue was driven by our recent acquisition of American Process Group, which contributed to a full year of revenue in 2022.
LOGISTEC reported a profit for the year of $54.0 million, of which $53.5 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $4.12, of which $3.95 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $4.34 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.
Outlook
In today's environment, as both our business segments evolve, adapt and grow, we will leverage the strength of our network of marine terminals to support reliable and sustainable supply chains and help our customers solve their most complex environmental challenges. Our 2022 results served as clear evidence of the resiliency of our business and the benefits of our focused strategy. Both segments offer solutions to capitalize on growth opportunities in response to current market trends and key environmental imperatives.
LOGISTEC has a history of continuous growth for over 70 years. In the last 10 years, the marine services segment, a mature industry, has grown revenue at an impressive 14.7% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"). LOGISTEC is a leader in handling dimensional parts such as wind energy components. The safe handling of over-dimensional cargoes is growing fast and our experts in the field are recognized internationally as the best terminal operators, by the International Heavy Lift Awards. We remain confident that our customers, partners and communities will present us with great opportunities to support resilient supply chains.
On the environmental front, our customers and communities are facing unprecedented challenges. From extreme weather events, aging drinking water infrastructure, water scarcity, our customers are looking for unique solutions for an increasingly complex set of issues. Our team has the expertise to play an important role in accelerating solution delivery. We believe that our environmental team is also in a great position to perform, with a strong order book to start 2023 and new business opportunities.
In 2023, we enter a new strategic cycle with good momentum. Fuelled by our successful achievements and our long-term vision, we will keep building on our strong foundation. In this context, we believe that we are well positioned to support a fluid and resilient supply chain and make a significant impact on building resilient and vibrant communities.
About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.
The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.
Non-IFRS measure
Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.
The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:
(in thousands of dollars)
2022
$
2021
$
Profit for the year
54,002
45,624
PLUS:
Depreciation and amortization expense
56,196
49,100
Net finance expense
14,816
10,562
Income taxes
10,804
10,471
Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement
6,276
5,064
Adjusted EBITDA
142,094
120,821
Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2022 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
2022
$
2021
$
Revenue
897,565
743,703
Employee benefits expense
(429,458)
(363,331)
Equipment and supplies expense
(247,002)
(187,225)
Operating expense
(61,555)
(50,095)
Other expenses
(38,753)
(33,327)
Depreciation and amortization expense
(56,196)
(49,100)
Share of profit of equity accounted investments
18,760
10,084
Other losses
(3,739)
(4,052)
Operating profit
79,622
66,657
Finance expense
(15,429)
(11,103)
Finance income
613
541
Profit before income taxes
64,806
56,095
Income taxes
(10,804)
(10,471)
Profit for the year
54,002
45,624
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
53,543
45,364
Non-controlling interest
459
260
Profit for the year
54,002
45,624
Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)
3.98
3.34
Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)
4.38
3.68
Diluted earnings per Class A share
3.95
3.31
Diluted earnings per Class B share
4.34
3.64
(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share").
(2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars)
2022
2021
$
$
Profit for the year
54,002
45,624
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
12,477
848
Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
(4,260)
521
Income taxes relating to unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
430
(121)
Gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
2,101
(235)
Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
(431)
62
Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
10,317
1,075
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligations
8,733
5,178
Return on retirement plan assets
(3,452)
1,034
Income taxes on remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets
(1,420)
(1,646)
Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
3,861
4,566
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
312
318
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
(83)
(84)
Total share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
229
234
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income taxes
14,407
5,875
Total comprehensive income for the year
68,409
51,499
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
67,853
51,240
Non-controlling interest
556
259
Total comprehensive income for the year
68,409
51,499
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
December 31,
$
As at
December 31,
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
36,043
37,530
Trade and other receivables
198,247
183,322
Contract assets
14,912
7,517
Current income tax assets
11,245
7,597
Inventories
20,000
16,830
Prepaid expenses and other
8,756
10,437
289,203
263,233
Equity accounted investments
46,140
46,311
Property, plant and equipment
234,602
207,321
Right-of-use assets
167,274
135,049
Goodwill
187,430
182,706
Intangible assets
36,807
41,043
Non-current assets
2,030
2,448
Post-employment benefit assets
1,264
—
Non-current financial assets
6,114
5,902
Deferred income tax assets
12,808
14,958
Total assets
983,672
898,971
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
—
8,600
Trade and other payables
128,019
127,044
Contract liabilities
11,107
14,801
Current income tax liabilities
5,095
10,442
Dividends payable
1,574
1,338
Current portion of lease liabilities
18,662
15,775
Current portion of long-term debt
10,925
3,427
175,382
181,427
Lease liabilities
157,500
125,249
Long-term debt
224,110
191,927
Deferred income tax liabilities
24,604
25,684
Post-employment benefit obligations
13,690
16,212
Contract liabilities
1,733
2,133
Non-current liabilities
25,562
40,730
Total liabilities
622,581
583,362
Equity
Share capital
49,443
50,889
Retained earnings
290,773
254,621
Accumulated other comprehensive income
19,271
9,051
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
359,487
314,561
Non-controlling interest
1,604
1,048
Total equity
361,091
315,609
Total liabilities and equity
983,672
898,971
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Attributable to owners of the Company
Share
$
Retained earnings
$
Accumulated
other comprehensive
income
$
Total
$
Non-controlling interest
$
Total equity
$
Balance as at January 1, 2022
50,889
254,621
9,051
314,561
1,048
315,609
Profit for the year
—
53,543
—
53,543
459
54,002
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
—
—
12,380
12,380
97
12,477
Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes
—
—
(3,830)
(3,830)
—
(3,830)
Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes
—
3,861
—
3,861
—
3,861
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
—
229
—
229
—
229
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
—
—
1,670
1,670
—
1,670
Total comprehensive income for the year
—
57,633
10,220
67,853
556
68,409
Net remeasurement of written put option liability
—
(7,872)
—
(7,872)
—
(7,872)
Issuance of Class B shares
683
—
—
683
—
683
Repurchase of Class B shares
(2,129)
(8,101)
—
(10,230)
—
(10,230)
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan
—
683
—
683
—
683
Other dividend
—
(394)
—
(394)
—
(394)
Dividends on Class A shares
—
(3,183)
—
(3,183)
—
(3,183)
Dividends on Class B shares
—
(2,614)
—
(2,614)
—
(2,614)
Balance as at December 31, 2022
49,443
290,773
19,271
359,487
1,604
361,091
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)
Attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital issued
$
Share
$
Retained
$
Accumulated
other comprehensive
income
$
Total
$
Non-
$
Total equity
$
Balance as at January 1, 2021
45,575
4,906
242,358
7,943
300,782
789
301,571
Profit for the year
—
—
45,364
—
45,364
260
45,624
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
—
—
—
849
849
(1)
848
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes
—
—
—
400
400
—
400
Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes
—
—
4,566
—
4,566
—
4,566
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
—
—
202
32
234
—
234
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
—
—
—
(173)
(173)
—
(173)
Total comprehensive income for the year
—
—
50,132
1,108
51,240
259
51,499
Remeasurement of written put option liability
—
—
(32,403)
—
(32,403)
—
(32,403)
Issuance of Class B shares
515
—
—
—
515
—
515
Repurchase of Class B shares
(107)
—
(444)
—
(551)
—
(551)
Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder
4,906
(4,906)
—
—
—
—
—
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan
—
—
364
—
364
—
364
Other dividend
—
—
(170)
—
(170)
—
(170)
Dividends on Class A shares
—
—
(2,828)
—
(2,828)
—
(2,828)
Dividends on Class B shares
—
—
(2,388)
—
(2,388)
—
(2,388)
Balance as at December 31, 2021
50,889
—
254,621
9,051
314,561
1,048
315,609
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
years ended December 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
$
2021
$
Operating activities
Profit for the year
54,002
45,624
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
68,040
64,265
Cash generated from operations
122,042
109,889
Dividends received from equity accounted investments
19,160
8,859
Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans
(675)
(1,022)
Settlement of provisions
(396)
(865)
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(20,900)
(27,556)
Income taxes paid
(20,553)
(9,719)
98,678
79,586
Financing activities
Net change in short-term bank loans
(8,565)
8,600
Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs
139,661
91,681
Repayment of long-term debt
(108,130)
(63,601)
Repayment of other non-current liabilities
—
(2,635)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(15,685)
(13,384)
Repayment of due to a non-controlling interest
(19,086)
—
Interest paid
(15,043)
(11,508)
Issuance of Class B shares
221
130
Repurchase of Class B shares
(10,230)
(551)
Dividends paid on Class A shares
(3,040)
(2,794)
Dividends paid on Class B shares
(2,521)
(2,343)
(42,418)
3,595
Investing activities
Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest
(10,060)
(170)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(52,146)
(44,306)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(347)
(117)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
2,434
699
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(3,338)
(50,390)
Interest received
375
576
Acquisition of other non-current assets
(1,274)
(632)
Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets
410
84
Cash received on other non-current financial assets
2,579
1,398
(61,367)
(92,858)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(5,107)
(9,677)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
37,530
46,778
Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies
of foreign operations
3,620
429
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
36,043
37,530
