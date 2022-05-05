LOGISTEC Announces Its Results for the First Quarter of 2022

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) and (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022. LOGISTEC pursues its long-term growth strategy and continues to perform in a strong market.

Highlights From the First Quarter of 2022

Consolidated revenue reached $141.4 million, up $36.5 million or 34.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached $7.8 million, up $1.6 million.

Total basic loss per share closed at $(0.46).

Appointment of a new president for our environmental services business.

"We are pleased to report a solid performance for our first quarter due to significant activity in a robust marine services segment. Our dedicated teams continue to work diligently in the field to contribute to our customers' success," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "With respect to our environmental services segment, it is well positioned for the start of a busy season with a strong order book."

Our marine services segment started the year with high volumes in our bulk, forest products and steel cargoes. In January, LOGISTEC USA Inc. formed a strategic alliance with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, a leading engineering company with renewable energy expertise, to support new utility-scale offshore wind developments along the U.S. east coast. Also noteworthy, Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc., received Signal Mutual's Francis R. Sharp Executive Leadership Award for Safety, for his commitment to preventing workplace incidents through integrated safety initiatives.

Our environmental services segment performed as expected, given the seasonality of this segment. The order book is filling up and we forecast a positive outlook for the balance of the year. Jean-François Bolduc was appointed President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. in January 2022. With an impressive track record, he will focus on business strategy and operational excellence, and lead our high-performing teams to accelerate growth for LOGISTEC across North America.

Results From the First Quarter of 2022

During the first quarter of 2022, consolidated revenue totalled $141.4 million, an increase of $36.5 million or 34.9% over the same period in 2021. Revenue from the marine services segment reached $111.7 million in 2022, up $29.3 million or 35.6% compared with $82.4 million for the comparative period. The U.S. Gulf Coast region continues to benefit from the booming energy sector. Revenue from the environmental services segment was $29.7 million, up $7.3 million or 32.5% in the first quarter of 2022. This growth is mainly attributable to the acquisition of American Process Group ("APG") made in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter reached $7.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million compared with $6.2 million recorded in the comparative period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA (1) stemmed mainly from higher revenue made during the period.

As in previous first quarters, our Company showed a loss in the first quarter. This is due to the high seasonality of our environmental services as well as marine navigation to the Arctic, and the lack of cargo handling activities in the Great Lakes, which are closed to navigation during this period. Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the first quarter amounted to $6.0 million, slightly higher than last year's loss of $5.7 million. The loss attributable to owners of the Company translated into a total basic and diluted loss per share of $0.46, of which $0.44 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $0.49 to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

Outlook

"Our 2022 outlook is positive for both of our business segments. The current economic context will positively impact our marine services segment and we are well positioned to benefit from increasing volumes throughout our network of 80 terminals in 54 ports. Our environmental business is also off to a good start with an order book of over $200.0 million. ALTRA water main renewal contracts are strong, and we are targeting new markets to pursue our growth. With our latest acquisition, namely APG, we have great opportunities to expand our field-proven expertise in Western Canada and the USA," indicated Madeleine Paquin.

Dividends

On May 5, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09818 per Class A Common Share and $0.10799 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.3 million. These dividends will be paid on July 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2022.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS Measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge, includes the customer repayment of an investment in a service contract and, since 2021, excludes configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of dollars) For the three months ended

March 26,

2022

$ March 27,

2021

$ Loss for the period (5,898) (5,621) PLUS:



Depreciation and amortization expense 12,797 11,361 Net finance expense 2,829 2,433 Income taxes (2,410) (1,926) Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement 483 — Adjusted EBITDA 7,801 6,247

Forward-Looking Statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing, and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended



March 26,

2022

$ March 27,

2021

$ Revenue

141,442 104,850 Employee benefits expense

(74,272) (57,978) Equipment and supplies expense

(40,522) (25,724) Operating expense

(12,092) (9,622) Other expenses

(7,255) (5,821) Depreciation and amortization expense

(12,797) (11,361) Share of profit of equity accounted investments

947 1,151 Other losses

(930) (609) Operating loss

(5,479) (5,114) Finance expense

(2,941) (2,549) Finance income

112 116 Loss before income taxes

(8,308) (7,547) Income taxes

2,410 1,926 Loss for the period

(5,898) (5,621) (Loss) profit attributable to:





Owners of the Company

(6,018) (5,724) Non-controlling interest

120 103 Loss for the period

(5,898) (5,621) Basic and diluted loss per Class A Common Share (1)

(0.44) (0.42) Basic and diluted loss per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

(0.49) (0.47) Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,377,022 7,377,022 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic and diluted

5,680,669 5,556,254

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of dollars)





For the three months ended

March 26,

2022

$ March 27,

2021

$





Loss for the period (5,898) (5,621)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (2,489) (1,465) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 845 942 Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (112) (125) Gains on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 476 64 Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (306) (17) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,586) (601)





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement gains on benefit obligations 4,597 4,173 Return on retirement plan assets (1,453) (528) Income taxes on remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets (834) (966) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 2,310 2,679 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes 724 2,078 Total comprehensive loss for the period (5,174) (3,543) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:



Owners of the Company (5,277) (3,636) Non-controlling interest 103 93 Total comprehensive loss for the period (5,174) (3,543)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





As at

March 26,

2022

$ As at

December 31,

2021

$ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 23,985 37,530 Trade and other receivables 145,957 183,322 Contract assets 8,715 7,517 Current income tax assets 11,808 7,597 Inventories 19,039 16,830 Prepaid expenses and other 12,009 10,437

221,513 263,233 Equity accounted investments 44,383 46,311 Property, plant and equipment 210,410 207,321 Right-of-use assets 146,157 135,049 Goodwill 181,745 182,706 Intangible assets 38,883 41,043 Non-current assets 2,415 2,448 Non-current financial assets 6,352 5,902 Deferred income tax assets 13,650 14,958 Total assets 865,508 898,971 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans 2,811 8,600 Trade and other payables 105,798 127,044 Contract liabilities 14,533 14,801 Current income tax liabilities 5,903 10,442 Dividends payable 1,337 1,338 Current portion of lease liabilities 14,641 15,775 Current portion of long-term debt 2,792 3,427

147,815 181,427 Lease liabilities 137,614 125,249 Long-term debt 190,729 191,927 Deferred income tax liabilities 25,030 25,684 Post-employment benefit obligations 13,263 16,212 Contract liabilities 2,033 2,133 Non-current liabilities 40,991 40,730 Total liabilities 557,475 583,362 Equity



Share capital 50,843 50,889 Retained earnings 248,557 254,621 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,482 9,051 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 306,882 314,561 Non-controlling interest 1,151 1,048 Total equity 308,033 315,609 Total liabilities and equity 865,508 898,971

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

issued

$ Retained

earnings

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Total

$ Non-

controlling

interest

$ Total

equity

$ Balance as at January 1, 2022 50,889 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609 (Loss) profit for the period — (6,018) — (6,018) 120 (5,898) Other comprehensive (loss) income











Currency translation

differences arising on

translation of foreign operations — — (2,472) (2,472) (17) (2,489) Unrealized gain on translating

debt designated as hedging

item of the net investment in

foreign operations, net of income taxes — — 733 733 — 733 Remeasurement gains on

benefit obligation and return

on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — 2,310 — 2,310 — 2,310 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 170 170 — 170 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period — (3,708) (1,569) (5,277) 103 (5,174) Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (943) — (943) — (943) Repurchase of Class B shares (46) (205) — (251) — (251) Class B shares to be issued under

the Executive Stock Option Plan — 130 — 130 — 130 Dividends on Class A shares — (725) — (725) — (725) Dividends on Class B shares — (613) — (613) — (613) Balance as at March 26, 2022 50,843 248,557 7,482 306,882 1,151 308,033

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

capital

issued

$ Share

capital to

be issued

$ Retained

earnings

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Total

$ Non-

controlling

interest

$ Total equity

$ Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906 242,358 7,943 300,782 789 301,571 (Loss) profit for the period — — (5,724) — (5,724) 103 (5,621) Other comprehensive (loss) income













Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — (1,455) (1,455) (10) (1,465) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — — 817 817 — 817 Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — — 2,679 — 2,679 — 2,679 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — — 47 47 — 47 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period — — (3,045) (591) (3,636) 93 (3,543) Remeasurement of written put option liability — — (295) — (295) — (295) Repurchase of Class B shares (68) — (277) — (345) — (345) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 2,518 (2,518) — — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — — 45 — 45 — 45 Dividends on Class A shares — — (690) — (690) — (690) Dividends on Class B shares — — (576) — (576) — (576) Balance as at March 27, 2021 48,025 2,388 237,520 7,352 295,285 882 296,167

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended March 26,

2022

$ March 27,

2021

$ Operating activities



Loss for the period (5,898) (5,621) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 13,017 11,591 Cash generated from operations 7,119 5,970 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 2,875 490 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (210) (194) Settlement of provisions (124) (20) Changes in non-cash working capital items 16,047 16,768 Income taxes paid (7,292) (4,734)

18,415 18,280 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (5,723) — Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 15,383 — Repayment of long-term debt (16,086) (1,145) Repayment of other non-current liabilities — (2,432) Repayment of lease liabilities (3,736) (3,272) Interest paid (2,920) (3,486) Repurchase of Class B shares (251) (345) Dividends paid on Class A shares (724) (690) Dividends paid on Class B shares (614) (569)

(14,671) (11,939) Investing activities



Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest (8,699) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8,423) (5,263) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 47 64 Acquisition of intangible assets — (9) Interest received 9 61 Acquisition of other non-current assets (198) (16) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 27 22 Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets 292 57

(16,945) (5,084) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (13,201) 1,257 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 37,530 45,498 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations (344) 221 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 23,985 46,976 Additional information

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 4,553 2,343

