LOGISTEC Appoints Carl Delisle as New Chief Financial Officer

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") announced today the appointment of Carl Delisle, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 5, 2022, and will succeed Jean-Claude Dugas, CPA, CA. Mr. Delisle joined LOGISTEC in 2018 as Corporate Controller and was appointed Vice-President and Corporate Controller in 2020.

"We are pleased to appoint Carl as our new CFO. Carl is an accomplished and driven leader, who has already made significant contributions to LOGISTEC's financial performance, stakeholder relations and market knowledge to accelerate our growth plan," stated Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "His valuable experience and insights are also major assets to the success of our digital transformation."

"Carl is an exceptional example of what it means to be a CFO in a rapidly-changing world – expertly navigating ever-evolving challenges and opportunities. The role of today's CFO includes understanding the connection between an engaged workforce, solid IT systems and the use of strategic data, leading to actionable insights. Carl is encouraging a deeper understanding of the business across all levels and that is the innovative leadership style that gets results," said J. Mark Rodger, Chairman of the Board of LOGISTEC.

"What an incredible privilege to be named LOGISTEC's CFO, a company with a proven track record of long-term performance for the past 70 years. I look forward to continue working closely with Madeleine and the leadership team as we pursue our ambitious strategic plan and deliver on our bold actions," said Mr. Delisle.

Jean-Claude Dugas, Mr. Delisle's predecessor, joined LOGISTEC in 2001. Jean-Claude is credited with maximizing long-term shareholder value, ensuring a balanced portfolio of growth initiatives, and maintaining the high level of integrity and transparency for which LOGISTEC is known. He will now take on the role of Special Advisor until his retirement at the end of 2022.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jean-Claude for his dedication and commitment to LOGISTEC for the past 22 years," said Madeleine Paquin. "Jean-Claude's financial foresight, business acumen and high-standards for corporate governance have been invaluable to LOGISTEC and his legacy will continue."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

