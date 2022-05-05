U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.64
    +0.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2362
    -0.0273 (-2.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1820
    +1.0080 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,445.40
    -3,304.29 (-8.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

LOGISTEC CORPORATION REPORTS ON DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LTKBF

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) has announced its director election results following its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022.

Logo: Logistec Corporation (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation)
Logo: Logistec Corporation (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation)

Each of the nominees proposed as director in the management proxy circular dated March 18, 2022 was elected as director of LOGISTEC Corporation on a ballot vote. In total, 7,245,446 Class A Common Shares (98.22% of the class) and 3,490,989 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (61.48% of the class) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing 97.30% of the voting rights attached to the shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of March 18, 2022. The following table shows the ballot results:

Directors

Percentage of Votes


For

Withheld

Madeleine Paquin

100.00%

0.00%

Michael J. Dodson

100.00%

0.00%

Lukas Loeffler

100.00%

0.00%

Nicole Paquin

99.60%

0.40%

J. Mark Rodger

99.83%

0.17%

Jane Skoblo

100.00%

0.00%

Dany St-Pierre

100.00%

0.00%

Suzanne Paquin

99.60%

0.40%

Luc Villeneuve

100.00%

0.00%

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c0551.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ahead of earnings call, Virgin Galactic says commercial flights won't begin this year

    Efforts by Virgin Galactic to begin commercial spaceflights in the fourth quarter have been replaced by plans for a test flight of its VSS Unity spaceplane.

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Block stock rises despite first-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick breaks down the first-quarter results for Block.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

    Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.

  • Why Apple, Meta Platforms, and Salesforce.com Plunged Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), and Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were plunging today, down 5.6%, 6.8%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. ET. There wasn't any material news out of these companies today, although Apple did announce it was leading an initiative to implement passwordless sign-in open standards for the web. In addition, news out of the European Union suggested stiffer rules for big tech, and potential penalties could be in the offing.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • Why Hycroft Mining Stock Rallied a Huge 35% at the Open Today

    The newsworthy gold and silver miner's first quarter was filled with red ink. The story here looks better than the results.

  • ‘It’s natural to see ebbs and flows in the market as we enter a new era of monetary policy’: As stocks tumble, smart investors are calmly focusing on the long game

    Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.

  • Why Albemarle Stock Sizzled on a Down Market Day

    Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock defied intense selling pressure in the broader market and traded up 8.5% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Thursday. Albemarle announced its first-quarter earnings after market close on May 4 and reminded investors about the kind of growth potential in the lithium business. The first quarter was no different, what with Albemarle's lithium sales surging 97% year over year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 75 basis-point increases were not being actively considered, but the mere mention of such a move seems to have helped trigger a surge in bearish market sentiment.

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of June...

  • Why Are Block, PayPal, and StoneCo Plunging?

    The stock market was having a terrible day on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by more than 1,100 points at 12:30 p.m. ET and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on pace for its worst day of the year so far, down by about 5%. Fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 10%, online payments giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) had declined by 7.5%, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) was down by nearly 10% as of the same time. The real culprit is rising interest rates, which affect fintech companies like these in a few different ways.

  • Here Are The 10 Stocks That Pummeled The Dow The Most

    It sure gets your attention when the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 1,000 points. But it helps, too, to know why.

  • ARC Resources Ltd. Reports Strong First Quarter 2022 Results and a 20 Per Cent Increase to Its Dividend

    (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2022 financial and operational results and provided revisions to its 2022 guidance.

  • Sports betting stocks: Penn Gaming, Caesars, DraftKings report earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss gaming stocks.

  • ‘Scared Like Everybody Else’: Stocks Go From Shaky to Unhinged

    (Bloomberg) -- A common warning on Wall Street for a decade is that trading desks have been overrun by people who are too young to know what it’s like to navigate a Federal Reserve tightening cycle. They’re finding out now.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 7

  • Shopify misses Q1 earnings estimates as COVID-19 e-commerce boom slows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.&nbsp;

  • Cloudflare Earnings, Guidance Top Views, But Software Stock Falls

    Cloudflare stock tumbled despite a March-quarter earnings and revenue beat and guidance above views as software stocks sell off.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.3% as of 10:28 a.m. ET on Thursday. Following a strong earnings report from graphics chip rival Advanced Micro Devices earlier this week, investors are trying to get a feel for the near-term demand trend in the data center and gaming markets, which are the two largest sources of revenue for Nvidia. AMD's bullish news on Tuesday gave investors reason to believe that the current demand trends in the semiconductor industry will contribute to another quarter of robust growth for Nvidia.