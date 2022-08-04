LOGISTEC REPORTS RECORD Q2 2022 RESULTS

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, announced today its financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 25, 2022. LOGISTEC reports record results for a fifth consecutive quarter as it pursues its bold growth strategy in strong markets.

Highlights From the Second Quarter of 2022:

Consolidated revenue totalled $219.0 million, up $46.5 million or 26.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $34.2 million, up $6.9 million.

Total diluted earnings per share of $1.00, up $0.22.

Environmental services' backlog stood at $168.0 million.

Highlights From the First Half of 2022:

Consolidated revenue totalled $360.4 million, up $83.0 million or 29.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $42.0 million, up $8.5 million.

Total diluted earnings per share of $0.54, up $0.20.

"The growth we achieved in both the second quarter and the first half of the year reflects our ability to capitalize on our sectors' strong market fundamentals, which continue to be spurred by the pandemic recovery, the ongoing public infrastructure spending, and the increasing private investments," said Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer. "We expect that this favorable backdrop will drive more growth as we are uniquely well positioned to take advantage of the long-term major trends, including the global infrastructure investments, the strengthening of our supply chain resilience, Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") priorities, and the related energy transition."

"I am proud of the way the LOGISTEC team, leaders in the field, managed the dynamic operating environment they faced in the second quarter of 2022 and once again we delivered a record performance," reinforced Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO. "And I am very pleased that as we continue to improve on our sustainability footprint by increasing revenues aligned with the United Nation Sustainability Development Goals ("SDGs"). In our recently published Sustainable Development Report, we disclosed that 40% of our 2021 revenue relates to clean revenue, demonstrating our commitment to a sustainable future."

Results From the Period

We delivered strong results for the second quarter of 2022. Consolidated revenue was $219.0 million for the period, an increase of $46.5 million or 26.9% over the same period in 2021. Our core markets are as robust as they have ever been, both in the U.S. and Canada. The diversification of LOGISTEC's activities, our scale, our reach, our deep expertise in the field and solid execution capabilities are leading to our success in essential and evolving supply chains and complex environmental projects.

Marine Services Segment

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $138.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, up $34.3 million or 32.8% compared with the same period in 2021. Our marine services segment continued to deliver excellent performance due to booming trade volumes in our core markets. We seized opportunities in this buoyant market to leverage our network and bring new solutions to today's supply chain challenges for the greater benefit of our customers.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

Opportunities for growth also included the expansion of our operations into the heartland of the U.S., in Lemont (IL), a strategically located gateway to serve markets in the greater Chicago area. Our operations are already up and running at Lemont with the recent handling of steel pipes destined for the oil and gas market in southern U.S.

We strengthened our partnerships with strategic ports, signing productive long-term agreements across our network. We also made infrastructure improvements for our customers and communities through the purchase of new ecoefficient cranes. By investing in ecofriendly equipment, we are delivering on our ESG plan to reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment for future generations.

Environmental Services Segment

Revenue from the environmental services segment was $80.1 million, up $12.1 million or 17.8% in the second quarter of 2022.

Although we were fortunate to start the season earlier with respect to our ALTRA water services in Toronto and Montréal, these benefits were somewhat offset by delays and project changes, particularly in American Process Group ("APG"), which led to lower than expected revenue and margins. However, we are now entering into our busy season and the overall book of business remains strong until the end of the year. Furthermore, we recently signed our first Construction, Renovation and Demolition ("CRD") contract, to revalorize residual materials, taking another important step as an environmental leader in deploying new circular economy solutions. The results of our per- and polyfluoroalkyl ("PFAS") pilots were excellent, as our proprietary solution was able to remove more than 99% of the PFAS compounds found in highly contaminated landfill sites.

During this quarter, our environmental team also received the prestigious "Distinction Award for Best Company and Organization" from Réseau Environnement, highlighting excellence in the development of technologies and recognizing the exceptional work of our team to preserve and renew natural resources.

Outlook

As we look forward, we are optimistic for the remainder of 2022. LOGISTEC is well positioned to face the headwinds, thanks to its financial strength, diversification, unique business model, wide-reaching North American network of terminals, and innovative environmental technologies.

Investments in infrastructure and upcoming ambitious ESG initiatives will provide strong growth opportunities over the coming years. Increased cargo handling activities are driven by strong demand, particularly in the U.S. Gulf Coast for the energy sector. Our environmental business is also off to a good start with a solid backlog of over $168.0 million for the second half the year. We are confident that we will continue to deliver a strong financial performance.

Dividends

On August 4, 2022, the Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 20.0% and declared a dividend of $0.11782 per Class A Common Share and $0.12959 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.6 million. These dividends will be paid on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS Measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system and the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 25, 2022

$ June 26, 2021

$ June 25, 2022 $ June 26, 2021

$ Profit for the period 13,150 10,287 7,252 4,666 PLUS:







Depreciation and amortization expense 14,037 11,883 26,834 23,244 Net finance expense 3,105 2,522 5,934 4,955 Income taxes 2,049 2,542 (361) 616 Configuration and customization costs in a cloud

computing arrangement 1,881 — 2,364 — Adjusted EBITDA 34,222 27,234 42,023 33,481











Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2021 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Q2 2022 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 25, 2022 $ June 26, 2021 $ June 25, 2022 $ June 26, 2021 $ Revenue 218,972 172,593 360,414 277,443 Employee benefits expense (106,678) (79,618) (180,950) (137,596) Equipment and supplies expense (60,477) (47,397) (100,999) (73,121) Operating expense (15,263) (10,524) (27,355) (20,146) Other expenses (8,725) (7,877) (15,980) (13,698) Depreciation and amortization expense (14,037) (11,883) (26,834) (23,244) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 5,122 936 6,069 2,087 Other losses (610) (879) (1,540) (1,488) Operating profit 18,304 15,351 12,825 10,237 Finance expense (3,261) (2,708) (6,202) (5,257) Finance income 156 186 268 302 Profit before income taxes 15,199 12,829 6,891 5,282 Income taxes (2,049) (2,542) 361 (616) Profit for the period 13,150 10,287 7,252 4,666 Profit attributable to:







Owners of the Company 13,024 10,241 7,006 4,517 Non-controlling interest 126 46 246 149 Profit for the period 13,150 10,287 7,252 4,666 Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 0.96 0.75 0.52 0.33 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 1.06 0.84 0.57 0.37 Diluted earnings per Class A share 0.95 0.75 0.51 0.33 Diluted earnings per Class B share 1.06 0.83 0.57 0.36 Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and

diluted 7,371,689 7,377,022 7,374,355 7,377,022 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic 5,522,156 5,625,162 5,601,413 5,590,708 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, diluted 5,614,501 5,734,027 5,677,914 5,737,044





(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 25, 2022 $ June 26, 2021 $ June 25, 2022 $ June 26, 2021 $









Profit for the period 13,150 10,287 7,252 4,666









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated

statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign

operations 6,142 (4,542) 3,653 (6,007) Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as

hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (2,069) 3,546 (1,224) 4,488 Income taxes relating to translation of debt designated as

hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 274 (235) 162 (360) Gain on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 1,137 26 1,613 90 Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow

hedges (122) (7) (428) (24) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated

statements of earnings 5,362 (1,212) 3,776 (1,813)









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements

of earnings







Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation 4,642 — 9,239 4,174 Return on retirement plan assets (1,431) 622 (2,884) 93 Income taxes on remeasurement of benefit obligation and

return on retirement plan assets (850) (165) (1,684) (1,131) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated

statements of earnings 2,361 457 4,671 3,136 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes 7,723 (755) 8,447 1,323 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,873 9,532 15,699 5,989 Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Owners of the Company 20,704 9,506 15,427 5,871 Non-controlling interest 169 26 272 118 Total comprehensive income for the period 20,873 9,532 15,699 5,989

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





As at

June 25,

2022

$ As at

December 31,

2021

$ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 17,069 37,530 Trade and other receivables 177,618 183,322 Contract assets 28,311 7,517 Current income tax assets 12,915 7,597 Inventories 21,584 16,830 Prepaid expenses and other 11,697 10,437

269,194 263,233 Equity accounted investments 46,705 46,311 Property, plant and equipment 223,206 207,321 Right-of-use assets 157,555 135,049 Goodwill 184,096 182,706 Intangible assets 38,645 41,043 Non-current assets 2,428 2,448 Non-current financial assets 6,332 5,902 Deferred income tax assets 13,119 14,958 Total assets 941,280 898,971 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans 4,202 8,600 Trade and other payables 118,712 127,044 Contract liabilities 12,837 14,801 Current income tax liabilities 4,413 10,442 Dividends payable 1,313 1,338 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,890 15,775 Current portion of long-term debt 5,404 3,427

163,771 181,427 Lease liabilities 148,327 125,249 Long-term debt 231,090 191,927 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,929 25,684 Post-employment benefit obligations 10,341 16,212 Contract liabilities 1,933 2,133 Non-current liabilities 41,497 40,730 Total liabilities 621,888 583,362 Equity



Share capital 49,505 50,889 Retained earnings 255,766 254,621 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,801 9,051 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 318,072 314,561 Non-controlling interest 1,320 1,048 Total equity 319,392 315,609 Total liabilities and equity 941,280 898,971

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital

issued

$ Retained

earnings

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Total

$ Non-

controlling

interest

$ Total equity

$ Balance as at January 1, 2022 50,889 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609 Profit for the period — 7,006 — 7,006 246 7,252 Other comprehensive income (loss)











Currency translation differences arising on

translation of foreign operations — — 3,627 3,627 26 3,653 Unrealized loss on translating debt

designated as hedging item of the net

investment in foreign operations, net of

income taxes — — (1,062) (1,062) — (1,062) Remeasurement gains on benefit

obligation and return on retirement plan

assets, net of income taxes — 4,671 — 4,671 — 4,671 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 1,185 1,185 — 1,185 Total comprehensive income for the period — 11,677 3,750 15,427 272 15,699 Net remeasurement of written put option

liability — (124) — (124) — (124) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares (1,384) (7,872) — (9,256) — (9,256) Class B shares to be issued under the

Executive Stock Option Plan — 241 — 241 — 241 Other dividend — (127) — (127) — (127) Dividends on Class A shares — (1,447) — (1,447) — (1,447) Dividends on Class B shares — (1,203) — (1,203) — (1,203) Balance as at June 25, 2022 49,505 255,766 12,801 318,072 1,320 319,392















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company



Share

capital

issued

$ Share

capital to

be issued

$ Retained

earnings

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

$ Total

$ Non-

controlling

interest

$ Total

equity

$ Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906 242,358 7,943 300,782 789 301,571 Profit for the year — — 4,517 — 4,517 149 4,666 Other comprehensive (loss) income













Currency translation differences arising on

translation of foreign operations — — — (5,976) (5,976) (31) (6,007) Unrealized gain on translating debt

designated as hedging item of the net

investment in foreign operations, net of

income taxes — — — 4,128 4,128 — 4,128 Remeasurement gains on benefit

obligation and return on retirement plan

assets, net of income taxes — — 3,136 — 3,136 — 3,136 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — — 66 66 — 66 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period — — 7,653 (1,782) 5,871 118 5,989 Remeasurement of written put option liability — — (593) — (593) — (593) Repurchase of Class B shares (83) — (338) — (421) — (421) Issuance of Class B share capital to a

subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the

Executive Stock Option Plan — — 105 — 105 — 105 Dividends on Class A shares — — (1,380) — (1,380) — (1,380) Dividends on Class B shares — — (1,160) — (1,160) — (1,160) Balance as at June 26, 2021 50,398 — 246,645 6,161 303,204 907 304,111

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the six months ended June 25,

2022

$ June 26,

2021

$ Operating activities



Income for the period 7,252 4,666 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 27,952 28,875 Cash generated from operations 35,204 33,541 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 5,675 615 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (393) (428) Settlement of provisions (351) (271) Changes in non-cash working capital items (20,774) 6,563 Income taxes paid (10,715) (6,607)

8,646 33,413 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (4,361) — Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 76,343 40,870 Repayment of long-term debt (37,367) (2,667) Repayment of other non-current liabilities — (2,432) Repayment of lease liabilities (7,678) (6,584) Interest paid (6,056) (6,253) Issuance of Class B shares 221 — Repurchase of Class B shares (9,937) (421) Dividends paid on Class A shares (1,449) (1,380) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,227) (1,145)

8,489 19,988 Investing activities



Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest (8,826) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (27,607) (19,520) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 798 316 Business combinations (3,264) (50,000) Acquisition of intangible assets (211) (16) Interest received 78 512 Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets 705 698 Acquisition of other non-current assets (362) (104) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 282 44

(38,407) (68,070) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (21,272) (14,669) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 37,530 46,778 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 811 288 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 17,069 32,397 Additional information



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 2,906 3,384 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing

loans 460 —

