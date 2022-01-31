U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,508.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,498.75
    +65.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.10
    -11.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    +0.86 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    -1.92 (-6.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3441
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4940
    +0.3040 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,286.47
    -845.54 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.70
    +12.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.90
    -12.17 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Logistic Software Market will Touch USD 18.31 Billion at an 10.5% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Logistic Software Market information by Software Type, by End-users and Region – forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 18.31 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5% by 2030.

Market Scope:
The booming e-commerce industry for the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet will boost market growth over the forecast period. As the e-commerce sector includes delivery of products doorstep, the industry growth has a direct effect on the development of the logistics market. Following the advances of technology, the logistics service providers in the warehouse and transportation sectors are using logistics software solutions for better efficiency. Besides, these solutions offer e-commerce companies with updates regarding the freight and stock forwarding. The WMS software solutions assist end-users in inventory management and offer accurate details about outward and inward stock.

Dominant Key Players on Logistic Software Market Covered are:

  • Advantech Corporation

  • Digilogistics

  • UTI Worldwide Inc.

  • Hexaware Technologies

  • IBM Corporation

  • JDA Software

  • Oracle

  • Samsung Electronics Co

  • SAP AG

  • Tech Mahindra

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4420

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Introduction of Software Solutions with Advanced Technologies like AI to offer Robust Opportunities
The growth in the global need for logistics and transportation services will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. For capitalizing the increasing adoption of logistics software solutions, the vendors are coming up with software solutions with technological advancements like artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence in the supply chain is utilized for predicting the demand, optimize warehouse management stock, plan demand and supply forecast, and ensure accuracy in shipping for reducing the lead time & transportation expenses.

Besides, other factors adding to the market growth include the growing awareness of the various benefits of logistics software like proper managing of labors, time saver, and cost, logistics software being used for managing and scheduling of mailing, tracking and shipping of packages, letters, equipment, logistics software like transportation management software allowing users in managing transportation operations relating to taxis, trains, buses, airlines, shippers, transportation rental agencies, and moving companies, the growing needs of unification amongst the growingly complex supply chains, increasing need from developing economies, the growing cloud-based technological advances, increase in strategic partnerships, rising investments in logistics industry, and implementation of blockchain technology.

Lack of Awareness in SMEs to Remain as Market Restraint
Lack of awareness concerning the perks of logistics software tools amid small and medium sized enterprises may remain a market restraint in the forecast period. Besides, the high initial investment may also impede market growth. SMEs are budget constrained and thus cannot afford high initial investments to adopt outsourced connective management technologies.

Safety Issues to act as Market Challenge
The safety and security issues coupled with the increase in malfunction cases associated with WMS software may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Logistic Software Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/logistic-software-market-4420

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The global logistic software market has been bifurcated based on software type and end users.

By software type, the warehouse management software type will lead the market over the forecast period. Warehouse management software or WMS are automated systems which are designed for managing daily operations of warehouses, fulfillment centres, and distribution centres. Such operations also comprise inventory management, auditing, and picking processes. Besides, it cuts down the paperwork and also reduces human errors which take place in manual processing at the time of storing or picking items in warehouses. Thus, as a result, the service provides will save time that in turn will boost efficiency and increase employee productivity. Such benefits will continue in bolstering the growth of the segment.

By end users, the logistic software market is segmented into Automotive, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Others.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4420

Regional Analysis
APAC to Lead Logistic Software Market
The APAC region will lead the global logistic software market over the forecast period. Increasing need for high-end technology adoption, soaring up electronics industry, increasing adoption in Japan, India, and China, and rapid digitalization and industrialization are adding to the global logistic software market growth in the region.

North America to Have Significant Growth in Logistics Software Market
North America will have significant growth in the logistics software market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of new technologies in the US, strong financial position, increasing investment to adopt leading technologies and tools, and booming telecommunication and IT & healthcare industry are adding to the global logistic software market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Logistic Software Market
The wave of the COVID-19 outbreak has critically impacted every part of the world and also lowered the growth rate of the economy. The health and financial crisis alike broke down people the world over. During the government imposed lockdown, almost every production work and industrial operation had been restricted. This lockdown that was imposed to curb the spread of the virus had created a huge disturbance in the supply chain. The pandemic’s adverse consequences did impact the global logistic software market to some extent. Yet, owing to the limitations for manual operations, the organizations depended largely on the software. In fact the ease in the management in the logistics software influenced organizations in adopting it that assisted the logistics software business in possessing a stable growth during the tough circumstances as well. With the increasing need for logistics software, this market has been capable of regaining its normal potential. Key industry players too have contributed tremendously for boosting the growth of the logistic software market by offering customers with improved and better solutions. The multiple benefits of this software are like to increase the logistic software market sales in the days ahead.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4420

Competitive Landscape
The global logistic software market is both competitive along with being fragmented on account of the presence of several international and also domestic industry players. Such industry players have utilized an assorted innovative strategies for being at the top along with sufficing to the burgeoning requirement of the esteemed clients including geographic expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, partnerships, contracts, and much more. Besides, the players are also investing in different research & development activities.

Industry News
Yojee, a logistics software leader has joined hands with HERE Technologies for creating unique intelligence solutions for transforming warehouse operations & management for the global companies.

Related Reports:
Digital Logistics Market Research Report – By Component (System, Services), Applications (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management), Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing), by Regions - Forecast Till 2027

Connected Logistics Market: By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse management system, Security), Platform (Application Management, Device Management, Connectivity Management), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways) - Global Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVol

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

    Many top growth stocks have been falling significantly over the past several months. Three stocks that have fallen more than 20% in the past six months but have strong businesses are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Legalization might not be coming to the U.S. marijuana industry anytime soon as President Joe Biden has not shown much interest in the issue.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Generating More Than 300% Sales Growth

    These companies are still in their early growth stages and their numbers are likely to get even bigger in the future.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • Stocks Resume Rally as Volatile Month Nears End: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose, and an index of global equities pared its biggest monthly drop since March 2020, as investors bet corporate earnings will continue to grow amid aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. U.S. futures were mixed.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.