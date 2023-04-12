Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Robots to Improve Logistics Operations Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Logistics Automation Market

Global Logistics Automation Market

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Automation Market by Component, Function, Logistics Type (Procurement/Inbound Logistics, Sales/Outbound Logistics) Software Application (Inventory Management, Order Management), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics automation market size is projected to grow from USD 32.7 billion in 2023 to USD 51.2 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The logistics industry is benefiting from advances in technology, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics automation market.

Based on Function, the inventory and storage management segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The inventory and storage management segment is projected to account for larger market share in 2023 to 2028. Inventory and storage management includes tasks, such as material handling, order processing, demand forecasting, and packaging, in addition to inventory control, plant and warehouse site selection, distribution management, and salvage and scrap disposal. Companies customize warehouse and storage management solutions according to their specific requirements.

These solutions are aimed at improving safety and security and optimizing operations with real-time global positioning system (GPS) tracking. Thus, warehouse operating companies are adopting warehouse and storage management solutions to manage inventory by streamlining storage and distribution operations.

Based on Organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are focused on the deployment of logistics automation solutions to enhance competitiveness and reduce operating costs. Even though the high cost involved in automating logistics processes, the adoption of logistics automation solutions offers long-term RoI. However, SMEs are unable to automate logistics processes fully. With advancements in automation technology and intense competition among vendors, the cost of automating warehouses is declining. This, in turn, will enable SMEs to adopt automation solutions and services in the near opportunity. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud-based logistics automation software is expected to rise in SMEs as they require only required functions and features for small-scale warehouse operations.

Story continues

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest CAGR in the logistics automation market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is changing dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors, especially in China, Japan and India. These countries have constantly supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. Moreover, the companies are significantly investing in manufacturing, automobile, retail, and healthcare industries in the region. Further, the expansion of the transportation and logistics industry and the increase in trade agreements are key factors projected to drive the growth of the logistics automation market in APAC.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall logistics automation market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Robots to Improve Logistics Operations

Rise in E-commerce Activities

Digital Transformation in Logistics Industry

Emergence of IoT

Need for Occupational Safety

Restraints

Lack of Uniform Governance Standards

High Capital Investment

Opportunities

Implementation of Autonomous Vehicles and Drones

Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Security and Privacy Concerns

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $51.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Logistics Automation Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRS)

6.2.3 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

6.2.4 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (As/Rs)

6.2.5 Automated Sorting and Conveyor Systems

6.2.6 De-Palletizing/Palletizing Systems

6.2.7 Automatic Identification and Data Collection (Aidc)

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Market (By Software) Drivers

6.3.2 Warehouse Management System (Wms)

6.3.3 Transportation Management System (Tms)

6.4 Services

6.4.2 Consulting Services

6.4.3 Deployment and Integration Services

6.4.4 Support and Maintenance Services

7 Logistics Automation Market, by Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inventory and Storage Management

7.3 Transportation Logistics

8 Logistics Automation Market, by Logistics Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sales Logistics

8.3 Production Logistics

8.4 Recovery Logistics

8.5 Procurement Logistics

9 Logistics Automation Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Logistics Automation Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail & Ecommerce

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Automotive

10.6 Food & Beverage

10.7 Aerospace & Defense

10.8 Chemicals

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Logistics Automation Market, by Software Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Inventory Management

11.3 Order Management

11.4 Shipping Management

11.5 Labor Management

11.6 Yard Management

11.7 Vendor Management

11.8 Customer Support

11.9 Other Software Applications

12 Logistics Automation Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abb

Automated Logistics Systems

Beumer Group

Blue Yonder

Daifuku

Dematic

Eyesee (Hardis Group)

Falcon Autotech

Greyorange

Honeywell Intelligrated

Ibm

Jr Automation

Jungheinrich

Knapp

Korber

Locus Robotics

Logistically

Logiwa

Manhattan Associates

Mantis

Murata Machinery

O Solutions

Oracle

Rossum

Sap

Savoye

Sbs Toshiba Logistics

Ssi Schaefer

Swisslog

Symbotic

System Logistics

Tgw Logistics Group

Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2ovzy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



