Innovative Logistics Group founder Adam Wingfield speaks to Brielle Jaekel of FreightWaves.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How owner-operators can position themselves for success

DETAILS: Brielle Jaekel of FreightWaves and Adam Wingfield, founder of Innovative Logistics Group, discuss strategies for maximizing profitability. The North Carolina-based company serves small carriers.

KEY QUOTES FROM WINGFIELD:

“You have to know what profitability looks like to your independent business. Every business in the trucking industry is different, and every truck that hits the highway has a different business dynamic. So, the most important thing is to get your baseline first.”

“If you want to be successful, you want to stay on top of things. When I started as an owner-operator, I mean, it was no, really no internet. We had no social media, we had none of this stuff. We had no access to industry changes. … Now you have instant, instantaneous, tangible tools to be successful. You’ve got a cheat code. So it’s important for you to stay ahead of those things, because those headwinds can help you make those decisions, those profitability decisions.”

“The industry itself is an antiquated industry; adaptation of technology in trucking has [not always] been the thing that we’ve been known for. But as an owner-operator, you have got to use every tool that you have in the tool chest in order to stay on top of the game.”

The post Logistics company founder shares how owner-operators can find success appeared first on FreightWaves.