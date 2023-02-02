U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Logistics and freight transport, a sector in constant growth with more than 10,000 direct jobs gained in Greater Montreal over the last decade

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, is pleased to present the updated results of the 2013-2014 study carried out by KPMG on the logistics and transportation sector in Quebec and, more specifically, Greater Montreal. Consolidating the data then available on the various transportation segments of road, marine, rail and air, the study made it possible to fully profile the industry, and served as the foundation for the work and projects of the fledgling cluster.

The added value generated by the logistics and freight transport sector in Greater Montreal is now $8.7 billion compared to $4 billion in 2012. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)
The added value generated by the logistics and freight transport sector in Greater Montreal is now $8.7 billion compared to $4 billion in 2012. (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

Since then, the economic and social context in which the industry operates has greatly changed. Industry players are facing many challenges in a post-pandemic inflationary environment that is putting pressure on global supply chains. The scarcity of labour and the road infrastructure maintenance are adding further pressures on our sector. Despite these challenges, the last few years have clearly proved the importance of our sector, and the upswing in job numbers confirms its resilience and vitality.

"Although the number of companies in Greater Montreal between 2012 and 2021 decreased from 6,297 to 6,089, the total number of jobs in transportation and warehousing increased by nearly 24%, from 43,700 to 54,100. In terms of indirect jobs, namely the role of logistics at manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, we can factor in about 75,000 additional jobs, for a total of close to 130,000 jobs in Greater Montreal. Many companies are facing a shortage of personnel, and this figure would undoubtedly be higher without the current labour shortage. Another interesting fact is the importance of our sector in terms of economic benefits. In fact, the added value generated by the industry in Greater Montreal is now $8.7 billion compared to $4 billion in 2012. Through this update, CargoM now has the latest data, so that together with its partner members, it can implement effective and coherent strategies in light of the current environment."

CargoM Executive Director Mathieu Charbonneau

"Marine cargo shipping in Greater Montreal has grown substantially over the past ten years, up 19% from 2011 to hit 34 million tonnes in 2021. The container sector in particular is enjoying strong growth, with the Port of Montreal posting a 15% increase between January 2021 and September 2022. This means that the Port is getting close to its full container handling capacity, which is why we are planning our major expansion project in Contrecœur. All types of cargo are handled in Greater Montreal, namely liquid bulk (notably petroleum products, which account for 33% of volumes), dry bulk, grain and non-containerized cargo, as well as the container sector, which accounts for 42% of total marine traffic. These containers come from or are exported to the whole world, with Northern Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean basin in the lead (34%, 26% and 20% of containerized traffic respectively). They contain mostly food, forestry and metal products, as well as grains and cereals.

The Port of Montreal is at the heart of a high-performance logistics chain and a first-class intermodal network that not only connect Greater Montreal to over 140 countries around the world, but also supply consumer goods and raw materials to the population and businesses at large."

Chair of the CargoM Board of Directors Martin Imbleau, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority

Read the full version: Update - Profile of the Logistics and Transportation Sector in Greater Montreal (in French) or the short version Update - Profile of the Logistics and Transportation Sector in Greater Montreal - Executive Summary (in French).

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca@CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres,  associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) and all its members.

Cargo Montreal Logo (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)
Cargo Montreal Logo (CNW Group/Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal)

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c4238.html

