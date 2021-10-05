U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,865.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,490.75
    +28.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.20
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.90
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    +1.84 (+8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1100
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,492.49
    +1,739.78 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.24
    +979.56 (+403.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.24
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide|Set to grow by $ 77.28 bn |17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market is expected to grow by USD 77.28 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 1.50% as per the latest market research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Global Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Global Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Logistics Market - Download a free sample now!!

The logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry & increasing cross-border trade is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the logistics market during the forecast period. However, the impact due to trade war may hamper the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The logistics market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Kenco

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Related Reports:
Glass Logistics Market -The glass logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion and record a CAGR of 5.57% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

E-Commerce Logistics Market -The projected valuation of the e-commerce logistics market by 2025 is USD 355.79 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%, during 2021-2025.Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 77.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.39

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-is-booming-worldwideset-to-grow-by--77-28-bn-17000--technavio-reports-301391808.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, October 7, 2021

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on October 7, 2021. Mr. McElroy will provide an update on Fission's resource expansion program and the on-going feasibility study for the Company's high-grade, near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    After the recent seesawing action, it would be nice to know where the market is heading next, but that is anyone’s guess. The conflicting signs make for a difficult terrain to navigate across. In the search for sound investments in such an environment, it helps to lean on those in the know and one such strategy involves tracking the moves of corporate insiders. After all, no one is better equipped to know the inner workings of companies than those operating from within. If an insider has been pi

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Facebook stock nosedive costs Zuckberg $6bn as whistleblower interview and service outage rattle investors

    Monday was not a good day for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg

  • European Open Signals Technology Rout May Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks opened higher and U.S. index futures steadied as investors bet a selloff in technology shares had gone too far. Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryC

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Why Square Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Square, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that ena

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind