Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. & Deutsche Bahn |17000+ Technavio Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and XPO Logistics Inc among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End Users - consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Logistics Market is expected to increase by USD 1546.95 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in
APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Logistics Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc -The company offers logistics services such as ocean shipping, air freight, and truckload.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG -The company offers logistics services such as land transport, air freight, and ocean freight through Schenker AG.

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group -The company offers freight shipping via air, ocean, road, and rail.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download
Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Logistics Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for logistics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base for both food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers, the rise in disposable incomes, and the growing aging population will facilitate the logistics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Logistics Market Driver:

Cross-border trade involves the sales and purchase of goods and services across international land borders. Cross-border trade allows enterprises to expand their business in terms of geography and demographics. It helps countries in boosting their economy as the export and import of goods lead to an increase in tax revenue, which, in turn, contributes to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries. This has encouraged various countries to increase their cross-border trade. Increasing cross-border trade is driving the number of trade corridors. With the growth in cross-border trade, the demand for logistics will also increase, which will contribute to the market share growth during the forecast period.

  • Logistics Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Logistics Market in Thailand -The logistics market share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 18.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. Download a free sample now!

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America -The healthcare logistics market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 10.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. Download a free sample now!

Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1546.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.55

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • Kenco

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-08-by-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-ch-robinson-worldwide-inc--deutsche-bahn-17000-technavio-reports-301495143.html

SOURCE Technavio

