Logistics Market to Record a CAGR of 1.39%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market is fragmented, and the vendors are using growth strategies such as launching new products with advanced technologies to compete in the market. Vendors also compete based on factors such as new product developments, price, and service offerings. Such factors will improve the competitive advantage of vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Market 2022-2026

The logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 71.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period.

The report offers an updated analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The logistics market report covers the following areas:

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. CMA CGM Group, Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Emirates Logistics LLC, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mac World Logistic LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., NFI Industries, syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., Ryder System Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the logistics market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the logistics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors

Related Reports

Logistics Market in Europe by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The logistics market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 43.97 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Project Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The project logistics market share is expected to increase by USD 42.08 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 71.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 10.5 DSV Panalpina AS

  • 10.6 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

  • 10.8 Kenco Group Inc.

  • 10.9 Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

  • 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Logistics Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-1-39-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301634019.html

SOURCE Technavio

