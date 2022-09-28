Logistics Market to Record a CAGR of 1.39%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market is fragmented, and the vendors are using growth strategies such as launching new products with advanced technologies to compete in the market. Vendors also compete based on factors such as new product developments, price, and service offerings. Such factors will improve the competitive advantage of vendors.
The logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 71.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period.
Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope
The logistics market report covers the following areas:
Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. CMA CGM Group, Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Emirates Logistics LLC, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mac World Logistic LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., NFI Industries, syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., Ryder System Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the logistics market grow during the next five years
Approximation of the logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the logistics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors
Logistics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 71.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG
10.5 DSV Panalpina AS
10.6 FedEx Corp.
10.7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
10.8 Kenco Group Inc.
10.9 Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG
10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.
10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
