Logistics Market Size to grow by USD 71.96 billion by 2026, Use of Blockchain with Logistics is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

The logistics market reports offer segmentation by End-user (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 71.96 billion at a progressing CAGR of 1.39% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The use of blockchain with logistics is one of the key logistics market trends fueling the market growth. Blockchain technology is a digital ledger that is connected by a list of blocks that store data on a cryptographically secured and decentralized distributed network. In the logistics industry, blockchain technology increases the visibility of operations and offers the ability to track products effectively across the logistics process. Blockchain improves security as each transaction is recorded and validated by an independent third party. Due to the numerous benefits of blockchain technology, vendors offering logistics services are partnering with blockchain technology providers to develop platforms that will further increase security and transparency in the logistics industry. Such developments will drive the growth of the global logistics market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights into upcoming trends -. Request a sample now!

Logistics Market: Segmentation Assessment

This logistics market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by End User & Geography Landscape

End-user - Consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others

Revenue Generating Segment: The logistics market share growth in the consumer goods segment will be significant for revenue generation. The major share of the household appliances segment accounts for refrigerators and air conditioners, followed by washing machines and other appliances. The rising global temperatures, mostly during summers, are propelling the need for refrigerators and air conditioners among households. Such changing consumer preferences will require enterprises to use logistics services to deliver products to retail stores as well as other customers. Hence, the growth of the consumer electronics segment of the consumer goods industry will drive the global logistics market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Regional highlight: 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the logistics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base for both food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers will facilitate the logistics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Logistics Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing cross-border trade

Increasing use of multimodal transport

Growing e-commerce industry

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers along with the challenges - Click now!

Logistics Market: Vendor Assessment

The logistics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products with advanced technologies to compete in the market. The logistics market report offers information on several market vendors, including AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others.

To gain access to vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Request a sample Now!

Reasons to Buy Logistics Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors.

Related Reports:

The freight logistics market size in Spain is expected to be valued at USD 5.39 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 4.26%.

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market share is projected to surge by USD 55.47 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.71%.

Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

10.5 DSV Panalpina AS

10.6 FedEx Corp.

10.7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

10.8 Kenco Group Inc.

10.9 Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-71-96-billion-by-2026--use-of-blockchain-with-logistics-is-a-major-trend-fueling-the-market---technavio-301587531.html

SOURCE Technavio