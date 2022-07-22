Logistics Market Size in UAE to Grow by USD 11.87 billion, CEVA Logistics AG and Deutsche Post AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market in UAE is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 11.87 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers essential information that helps companies make effective business decisions. View our Sample Report Now
Read the report with TOC on "Logistics Market in UAE Analysis by End-user and Function. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. View our Report Snapshot
Major Logistics in UAE Companies and Key Offerings
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - The company is involved in offering oil & gas logistics services across the region for various industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and chemical, which carry around 400-500 transport vehicles handling all containerized, non containerized, heavy, and oversized cargoes.
CEVA Logistics AG - The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as road freight and rail freight, among others, which monitor the shipments throughout the road journey and ensure goods are always traveling on the most efficient route with greater flexibility and good service.
Deutsche Post AG - The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as air freight and ocean freight, among others, which provide a range of highly flexible products.
DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - The company is involved in offering third-party logistics services that enable various enterprises to outsource or make use of third-party businesses to carry out tasks to execute the supply chain.
Emirates Logistics LLC - The company is involved in offering various kinds of supply chain services such as third-party services and fourth-party services, among others.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Market Driver and Challenge
The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the market. The increase in Internet penetration in the UAE and the rising access to smartphones are leading to the growth of the e-commerce industry. Many consumers prefer to shop online instead of physical stores. The movement of goods is highly dependent on the transportation and distribution network. Hence, vendors are offering logistics services to e-commerce enterprises.
The increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance will challenge the logistics market in UAE during the forecast period. Supply chain operations in the UAE have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transport and logistics distribution networks are affected due to the supply-demand imbalance, lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortage. Changing norms in different states and countries have resulted in a delayed lead time. Thus, supply chain disruptions and lead time increments are expected to challenge transport and logistics vendors in the logistics market in UAE.
Logistics Market In UAE End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026
Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026
Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026
Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Logistics Market In UAE Function Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026
Inventory holding - size and forecast 2021-2026
Administration - size and forecast 2021-2026
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
Related Reports
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Logistics Market Scope in UAE
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.87 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.44
Regional analysis
UAE
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, and Modern Freight Company LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics
2.2.1 Shippers
2.2.2 Freight forwarder
2.2.3 Airfreight carrier
2.2.4 Handling agents
2.2.5 Consignee
2.2.6 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026($ billion)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: End user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End user
Exhibit 21: Comparison by End user
5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Manufacturing- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 23: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Automotive- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End user
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End user
6 Market Segmentation by Function
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 33: Function- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Function
Exhibit 34: Comparison by Function
6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: Inventory holding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Administrations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 40: Administrations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Function
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Function
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing e-commerce industry
8.1.2 Increasing use of multimodal transport
8.1.3 Increased outsourcing of logistics services
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance
8.2.2 High operational costs
8.2.3 Growing number of cargo thefts
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Use of blockchain with logistics
8.3.2 Digital transformation in logistics
8.3.3 Growing demand for green logistics
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry Risk
9.3 Competitive Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
Exhibit 49: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Overview
Exhibit 50: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key news
Exhibit 52: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Segment focus
10.4 CEVA Logistics AG
Exhibit 54: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview
Exhibit 55: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments
Exhibit 56: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news
Exhibit 57: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus
10.5 Deutsche Post AG
Exhibit 59: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Deutsche Post AG - Key news
Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
sche Post AG - Segment focus
10.6 DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING
Exhibit 64: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Overview
Exhibit 65: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Product and service
Exhibit 66: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Key offerings
10.7 Emirates Logistics LLC
Exhibit 67: Emirates Logistics LLC - Overview
Exhibit 68: Emirates Logistics LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Emirates Logistics LLC - Key offerings
10.8 Global Shipping and Logistics LLC
Exhibit 70: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Overview
Exhibit 71: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Key offerings
10.9 Jenae Logistics LLC
Exhibit 73: Jenae Logistics LLC - Overview
Exhibit 74: Jenae Logistics LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Jenae Logistics LLC - Key offerings
10.10 Mac World Logistic LLC
Exhibit 76: Mac World Logistic LLC - Overview
Exhibit 77: Mac World Logistic LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Mac World Logistic LLC - Key offerings
10.11 Masstrans Freight LLC
Exhibit 79: Masstrans Freight LLC - Overview
Exhibit 80: Masstrans Freight LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 81: Masstrans Freight LLC - Key offerings
10.12 Modern Freight Company LLC
Exhibit 82: Modern Freight Company LLC - Overview
Exhibit 83: Modern Freight Company LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 84: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key news
Exhibit 85: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-size-in-uae-to-grow-by-usd-11-87-billion-ceva-logistics-ag-and-deutsche-post-ag-among-key-vendors---technavio-301591094.html
SOURCE Technavio