Logistics Market in Thailand: 3.90 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) and Function (transportation, inventory holding, and administration)

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Market Share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 18.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.95%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Logistics Market in Thailand by End-user and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Logistics Market in Thailand by End-user and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The logistics market share growth in Thailand by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing manufacturers' need to increase productivity is the major factor driving the adoption of industrial robots into their business process to manage logistics on the work floor, which is expected to positively impact the segment in focus during the same period.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Logistics Market in Thailand includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) and Function (transportation, inventory holding, and administration)

  • Key Companies- CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. among others

  • Driver- Growing e-commerce to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Logistics Market in Thailand

Vendor Insights-

The logistics market in Thailand is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • CMA CGM Group- The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling and storage.

  • Deutsche Post AG- The company offers wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics and many more.

  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- The company offers integrated logistics such as warehousing and distribution, value-added services and logistics facilities.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Logistics Market in Thailand Driver:

As the incomes of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries continue to grow, there is a demand for evolving e-commerce ecosystems and consumer goods with increased spending by people in these countries. Furthermore, there are approximately 57 million internet users in the country who are familiar with the use of digital technology, mobile, and e-commerce, which has made Thailand an ideal growth environment for the e-commerce business. Thus, vendors such as Central Group, Aden, DHL Express Thailand, Kerry Express are introducing low-cost, high-quality logistics services domestically and have begun end-to-end domestic delivery. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this means more convenient and faster delivery to consumers at significantly lower costs. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Logistics Market in Thailand Challenge:

More than half of the shipper companies surveyed in 2021 by Infosys Consulting saw at least one-fourth reduction in supply chain operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transport and logistics distribution networks are being disrupted due to the supply-demand imbalance, the lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortages. In addition, sometimes, lead time increases from the manufacturer's end due to raw material shortages, limited workforces, and lockdowns owing to the pandemic. Furthermore, the shift in consumers' preference toward online shopping has been higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, which is expected to put pressure on the global transport and logistics industry. Thus, supply chain disruptions and lead time increments are expected to be challenging for transport and logistics vendors in the logistics market in Thailand during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Contract Logistics Market in US by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The contract logistics market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

3PL Market by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3PL market share in Egypt is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Logistics Market in Thailand Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 18.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.90

Regional analysis

Thailand

Performing market contribution

Thailand at 100%

Key consumer countries

Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Function

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Function

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CMA CGM Group

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.

  • SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

  • Schenker AG

  • Unithai Group

  • WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.

  • Yamato Unyu

  • YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-in-thailand-3-90--y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-end-user-manufacturing-automotive-retail-healthcare-and-others-and-function-transportation-inventory-holding-and-administration-301483860.html

SOURCE Technavio

