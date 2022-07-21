Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Market size in Thailand is expected to grow by USD 8.89 billion at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce propels the demand for logistics services is notably driving the Logistics Market growth in Thailand. The logistics market in Thailand report offers information on several market vendors, including CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in Thailand by End-user and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Thailand logistics report has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

End-user - Manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others

Function - Transportation, inventory holding, and administration

Major Five Logistics Companies in Thailand:

CMA CGM Group- The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling, and storage.

Deutsche Post AG- The company offers a wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics, and many more.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- The company offers integrated logistics such as warehousing and distribution, value-added services and logistics facilities.

MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.- The company offers logistics that is designed to support transportation, cargo storage and distribution activities.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.- The company offers regional logistics services to facilitate the international logistics sector which continues to grow every year.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the logistics market in Thailand as a part of the global transportation market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global transportation market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Logistics Market in Thailand Segmentation

End-user

Market Landscape

Logistics Market Scope in Thailand Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

