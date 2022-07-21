Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Market size in Thailand is expected to grow by USD 8.89 billion at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce propels the demand for logistics services is notably driving the Logistics Market growth in Thailand. The logistics market in Thailand report offers information on several market vendors, including CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. among others.
The Thailand logistics report has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:
End-user - Manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others
Function - Transportation, inventory holding, and administration
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Logistics Market in Thailand Analysis Report by End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Market Landscape (transportation, inventory holding, and administration), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Download Sample Report.
Major Five Logistics Companies in Thailand:
CMA CGM Group- The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling, and storage.
Deutsche Post AG-The company offers a wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics, and many more.
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- The company offers integrated logistics such as warehousing and distribution, value-added services and logistics facilities.
MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.- The company offers logistics that is designed to support transportation, cargo storage and distribution activities.
SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.- The company offers regional logistics services to facilitate the international logistics sector which continues to grow every year.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the logistics market in Thailand as a part of the global transportation market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global transportation market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Operations
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report
Logistics Market in Thailand Segmentation
End-user
Market Landscape
Related Reports:
Wine Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wine logistics market share is expected to increase to USD 4.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.
Public Warehousing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: At an accelerating CAGR of 5.23%, the public warehousing market share is expected to increase to USD 46.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Logistics Market Scope in Thailand
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 8.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.90
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Function
Market segments
Comparison by Function
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CMA CGM Group
Deutsche Post AG
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.
SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.
Schenker AG
Unithai Group
WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.
Yamato Unyu
YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-in-thailand-growing-e-commerce-propels-the-demand-for-logistics-services-to-boost-market-growth-market-segmentation-by-end-user-and-function---technavio-301589057.html
SOURCE Technavio