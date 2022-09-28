U.S. markets closed

Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Logistics Market in Thailand, operating under the industrials industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 8.89 bn, at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in Thailand

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report

The growing e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance might hamper the market growth.

Logistics Market in Thailand Segmentation

Thailand's manufacturing sector will significantly increase its market share in logistics. The main driver behind the integration of industrial robots into corporate processes is the expanding manufacturers' need to boost productivity. This demand is predicted to have a favorable impact on the segment under consideration throughout the same period.

  • End-user

  • Market Landscape

Logistics Market in Thailand Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics market in Thailand report covers the following areas:

  • Logistics Market in Thailand Size

  • Logistics Market in Thailand Trends

  • Logistics Market in Thailand Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of blockchain in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the Logistics Market in Thailand's growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Logistics Market in Thailand Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the logistics market in Thailand's growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the logistics market in Thailand size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the logistics market in Thailand

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the logistics market in Thailand

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download Sample Report.

Related Reports

Logistics Market in Europe by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The logistics market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 43.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53%.

Same Day Delivery Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The same-day delivery market share is expected to increase by USD 14.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.04%.

Logistics Market Scope in Thailand

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

$8.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.90

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Function

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Function

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CMA CGM Group

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.

  • SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

  • Schenker AG

  • Unithai Group

  • WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.

  • Yamato Unyu

  • YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-in-thailand-growing-e-commerce-propels-the-demand-for-logistics-services-to-boost-market-growth-market-segmentation-by-end-user-and-function---technavio-301634535.html

SOURCE Technavio

