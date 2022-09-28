Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Logistics Market in Thailand, operating under the industrials industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 8.89 bn, at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.
The growing e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance might hamper the market growth.
Logistics Market in Thailand Segmentation
Thailand's manufacturing sector will significantly increase its market share in logistics. The main driver behind the integration of industrial robots into corporate processes is the expanding manufacturers' need to boost productivity. This demand is predicted to have a favorable impact on the segment under consideration throughout the same period.
End-user
Market Landscape
Logistics Market in Thailand Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics market in Thailand report covers the following areas:
Logistics Market in Thailand Size
Logistics Market in Thailand Trends
Logistics Market in Thailand Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of blockchain in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the Logistics Market in Thailand's growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Logistics Market in Thailand Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist the logistics market in Thailand's growth during the next five years
Estimation of the logistics market in Thailand size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the logistics market in Thailand
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the logistics market in Thailand
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download Sample Report.
Logistics Market Scope in Thailand
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%
Market growth 2022-2026
$8.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.90
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
