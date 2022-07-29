Logistics Market in the UAE to Record 6.44% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Manufacturing Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Logistics Market In the UAE by End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The UAE Logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 11.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%. The logistics market share growth in UAE by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The end-user market in the UAE has boosted the country's economic growth and has provided it with huge capital to invest in other sectors like manufacturing. The UAE has relentlessly worked to develop the country as one of the booming manufacturing destinations, recognizing the nature of the manufacturing industry and the benefit it holds. The thriving manufacturing sector of the UAE provides a broad range of opportunities for US businesses and investors. US-based companies can decide to set up production operations in the UAE and make the nation a regional center for manufactured and exported products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in UAE by End-user and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a sample now!

Global Logistics Industry Overview - Value Chain Analysis

The report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the logistics market in the UAE, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the air freight and logistics market includes the following core components:

Shippers

Freight forwarder

Airfreight carrier

Handling agents

Consignee

Industry innovation

For further elucidation on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence - Click Now!

Logistics Market In UAE - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing e-commerce industry and increasing use of multimodal transport are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a Sample Report right now!

Logistics Market In UAE - Segmentation Analysis

The logistics market in the UAE report is segmented by End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others), and Function (transportation, Inventory holding, and Administration).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Logistics Market In UAE - Vendor Analysis

The logistics market in the UAE is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Logistics Market In the UAE report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Logistics Market In the UAE report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Logistics Market In the UAE Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The wine logistics market share is expected to increase to USD 4.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

The freight logistics market size in Spain is expected to be valued at USD 5.39 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 4.26%.

Logistics Market In the UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis UAE Performing market contribution UAE at 100% Key consumer countries UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, and Modern Freight Company LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics

2.2.1 Shippers

2.2.2 Freight forwarder

2.2.3 Airfreight carrier

2.2.4 Handling agents

2.2.5 Consignee

2.2.6 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: End user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Manufacturing- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Automotive- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Function

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Function- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Function

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Function

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Inventory holding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Administrations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Administrations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Function

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Function

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing e-commerce industry

8.1.2 Increasing use of multimodal transport

8.1.3 Increased outsourcing of logistics services

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance

8.2.2 High operational costs

8.2.3 the Growing number of cargo thefts

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Use of blockchain with logistics

8.3.2 Digital transformation in logistics

8.3.3 Growing demand for green logistics

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Exhibit 49: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Overview

Exhibit 50: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key news

Exhibit 52: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Segment focus

10.4 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 54: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview

Exhibit 55: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments

Exhibit 56: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news

Exhibit 57: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 59: Deutsche Post AG - Overview

Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Deutsche Post AG - Key news

Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

sche Post AG - Segment focus

10.6 DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING

Exhibit 64: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Overview

Exhibit 65: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Product and service

Exhibit 66: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Key offerings

10.7 Emirates Logistics LLC

Exhibit 67: Emirates Logistics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 68: Emirates Logistics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Emirates Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Global Shipping and Logistics LLC

Exhibit 70: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 71: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Jenae Logistics LLC

Exhibit 73: Jenae Logistics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 74: Jenae Logistics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Jenae Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Mac World Logistic LLC

Exhibit 76: Mac World Logistic LLC - Overview

Exhibit 77: Mac World Logistic LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Mac World Logistic LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Masstrans Freight LLC

Exhibit 79: Masstrans Freight LLC - Overview

Exhibit 80: Masstrans Freight LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Masstrans Freight LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Modern Freight Company LLC

Exhibit 82: Modern Freight Company LLC - Overview

Exhibit 83: Modern Freight Company LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key news

Exhibit 85: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-market-in-the-uae-to-record-6-44-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--manufacturing-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301595237.html

SOURCE Technavio