Logistics Plus Selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2022 by Inbound Logistics

It is the first year that Logistics Plus has appeared on Inbound Logistics magazine's highly anticipated list.

ERIE, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics industry publication. The Top 100 list appears in the Inbound Logistics July 2022 edition and across all content platforms—magazine, digital, web, and apps.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to its audience's burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. Inbound Logistics editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers selected are companies that, in the opinion of the editors of Inbound Logistics, offer diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency and operational excellence for today's demand-driven enterprises.

"When choosing the 2022 Top 100 3PL Providers, Inbound Logistics editors examine the levels of investment that drive innovative logistics solutions," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "World-class 3PLs offer new and more efficient ways to wring every ounce of productivity from enterprise operations. Inbound Logistics is pleased to recognize Logistics Plus for making the investment in the solutions and expertise that empower logistics, supply chain, and transportation excellence for your customers in 2022."

"It's an amazing honor to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as a top 100 3PL," said Jim Berlin , Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "We've had phenomenal growth over the past decade. Our global network, services, and technology capabilities are world-class among the top 3PL providers. Yet, we remain flat and nimble to responsively address our customers' unique challenges. I like to call it the 'Goldilocks Zone' of logistics solutions." Berlin added, " The world changed , but we still get it there."

Story continues

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes dozens of offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 35 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Scott Frederick

PHONE

8142406881

WEBSITE

https://www.logisticsplus.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-plus-selected-as-a-top-100-3pl-provider-for-2022-by-inbound-logistics-301598154.html

SOURCE Logistics Plus Inc.