The Logistics Services Software Market to accelerate at a CAGR of Over 10.40% during 2021-2025|Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Services Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the logistics services software market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the logistics services software market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

On-premises segment is the leading segment in the market.

What is the major trend in the market?

The integration of technologically advanced solutions is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 10%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce. However, the growing number of malfunction cases related to WMS software will challenge market growth.

How big is the North America market?

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and The Descartes Systems Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing number of malfunction cases related to WMS software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this logistics services software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Logistics Services Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The logistics services software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Geography

Logistics Services Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics services software market report covers the following areas:

Logistics Services Software Market Size

Logistics Services Software Market Trends

Logistics Services Software Market Industry Analysis.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Logistics Services Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics services software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics services software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics services software market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics services software market vendors

