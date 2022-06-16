Logistics Services Software Market Segmented by Deployment and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Services Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
Technavio logistics services software market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Top Key players of Logistics Services Software Market covered as:
Accenture Plc
Blue Yonder Group Inc.
BluJay Solutions Inc.
Epicor Software Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Infor Inc.
Manhattan Associates Inc.
Oracle Corp.
SAP SE
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
The logistics services software market will be affected by rise in the number of strategic partnerships. Apart from this, other market trends include the Integration of technologically advanced solutions, Implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software.
Key Market Segmentation
Logistics Services Software Market Split by Deployment
Logistics Services Software Market Split by Geography
North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for logistics services software. The market in this area will rise at a quicker rate than the markets in APAC, MEA, and South America.
Over the projected period, the growing usage of transportation management systems (TMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) software will aid the expansion of the logistics services software market in North America.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global logistics services software industry by value?
What will be the size of the global logistics services software industry?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global logistics services software industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global logistics services software market?
Logistics services software market research report presents critical information and factual data about logistics services software industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects.
Logistics Services Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.53
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary 40
Bargaining power of buyers 41
Bargaining power of suppliers 43
Threat of new entrants 44
Threat of substitutes 45
Threat of rivalry 46
Market condition 48
Market Segmentation by Deployment 49
Market segments 50
Comparison by Deployment 52
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 53
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 56
Market opportunity by Deployment 59
Customer landscape 60
Geographic Landscape 62
Geographic segmentation 63
Geographic comparison 65
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 66
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 69
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 72
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 78
Key leading countries 80
Market opportunity by geography 81
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 83
Market drivers – Demand led growth 84
Market challenges 87
Market trends 90
Vendor Landscape 93
Competitive scenario 94
Vendor landscape 95
Landscape disruption 96
Industry risks 97
Vendor Analysis 98
Vendors covered 99
Market positioning of vendors 101
Accenture Plc 103
Blue Yonder Group Inc 106
BluJay Solutions Inc 108
Epicor Software Corp 110
Honeywell International Inc 112
Infor Inc 115
Manhattan Associates Inc 117
Oracle Corp 119
SAP SE 121
The Descartes Systems Group Inc 123
Appendix 125
Scope of the report 126
Currency conversion rates for US$ 127
Research methodology 128
