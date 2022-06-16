U.S. markets closed

Logistics Services Software Market Segmented by Deployment and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Services Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Services Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab Sample Report of Logistics Services Software Market Right Away!

Technavio logistics services software market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Top Key players of Logistics Services Software Market covered as:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Blue Yonder Group Inc.

  • BluJay Solutions Inc.

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Infor Inc.

  • Manhattan Associates Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The logistics services software market will be affected by rise in the number of strategic partnerships. Apart from this, other market trends include the Integration of technologically advanced solutions, Implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software.

Have a query before purchasing logistics services software market report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40172

Key Market Segmentation

  • Logistics Services Software Market Split by Deployment

  • Logistics Services Software Market Split by Geography

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for logistics services software. The market in this area will rise at a quicker rate than the markets in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Over the projected period, the growing usage of transportation management systems (TMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) software will aid the expansion of the logistics services software market in North America.

Get Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global logistics services software industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global logistics services software industry?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global logistics services software industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global logistics services software market?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Logistics services software market research report presents critical information and factual data about logistics services software industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in logistics services software market study.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Know the financial performance of competitors  with better insight

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Logistics Services Software Market report Now! Click here.

Related Reports:
Product Information Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Logistics Services Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.53

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary 40

  • Bargaining power of buyers 41

  • Bargaining power of suppliers 43

  • Threat of new entrants 44

  • Threat of substitutes 45

  • Threat of rivalry 46

  • Market condition 48

  • Market Segmentation by Deployment 49

  • Market segments 50

  • Comparison by Deployment 52

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 53

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 56

  • Market opportunity by Deployment 59

  • Customer landscape 60

  • Geographic Landscape 62

  • Geographic segmentation 63

  • Geographic comparison 65

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 66

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 69

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 72

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 78

  • Key leading countries 80

  • Market opportunity by geography 81

  • Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 83

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth 84

  • Market challenges 87

  • Market trends 90

  • Vendor Landscape 93

  • Competitive scenario 94

  • Vendor landscape 95

  • Landscape disruption 96

  • Industry risks 97

  • Vendor Analysis 98

  • Vendors covered 99

  • Market positioning of vendors 101

  • Accenture Plc 103

  • Blue Yonder Group Inc 106

  • BluJay Solutions Inc 108

  • Epicor Software Corp 110

  • Honeywell International Inc 112

  • Infor Inc 115

  • Manhattan Associates Inc 117

  • Oracle Corp 119

  • SAP SE 121

  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc 123

  • Appendix 125

  • Scope of the report 126

  • Currency conversion rates for US$ 127

  • Research methodology 128


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logistics-services-software-market-segmented-by-deployment-and-geography-region-size-outlook-share-and-forecast-technavio-301567520.html

SOURCE Technavio

