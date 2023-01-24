Logistics Transportation Market size is expected to Grow at magnificent CAGR by 2028 with Top Key Players Data | Deutsche Post, FedEx Corporation and More [104 Pages Report]

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Logistics Transportation Market" Insights 2023 : As the global economy recovers in 2021 and the supply of the industrial chain improves, the Logistics Transportation market will undergo major changes. According to the latest research, the market size of the Logistics Transportation industry in 2021 will increase by USD million compared to 2020, with a growth rate of %.

The global Logistics Transportation industry report provides top-notch qualitative and quantitative information including: Market size (2017-2021 value and 2022 forecast). The report also contains descriptions of key players, including key financial indicators and market competitive pressure analysis.

The report also assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will drive the growth of the industry. Taking into account previous growth patterns, growth drivers, and current and future trends, we also forecast the overall growth of the global Logistics Transportation market during the next few years. The global Logistics Transportation market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % during the analysis period.

Logistics Transportation Market Research Report is spread across 104 Pages and provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Precious Metals market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Precious Metals Industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Global Logistics Transportation market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2028. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Logistics Transportation Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Logistics Transportation Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Logistics Transportation market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Based on types, the Precious Metals market from 2018 to 2028 is primarily split into Land Transportation, Sea Freight, Air Freight

Which growth factors drives the Logistics Transportation market growth?

Increasing use of Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace and Defense, Others is expected to drive the growth of the Logistics Transportation Market.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavours profitable in the process.

Logistics Transportation Market - Competitive Analysis:

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.

Who are the leading players in Logistics Transportation market?

Deutsche Post

FedEx Corporation

Knight Transportation

Panalpina

TransX

Maersk

CEVA Logistics

C. H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service

XPO Logistics

Werner Enterprises

Kuehne + Nagel International

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors International

3. What are your main data sources?

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Please find a more complete list of data sources in Chapters

Logistics Transportation Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Logistics Transportation in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Logistics Transportation?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Logistics Transportation Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Logistics Transportation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Logistics Transportation Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Logistics Transportation market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Logistics Transportation along with the manufacturing process of Logistics Transportation?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Logistics Transportation market?

Economic impact on the Logistics Transportation industry and development trend of the Logistics Transportation industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Logistics Transportation market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Logistics Transportation market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Logistics Transportation market size at the regional and country-level?

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

Detailed TOC of Global Logistics Transportation Market Segment Size & Share, Market Status & Industry Trend under Historical and Forecast

Table of Content

1 Logistics Transportation Market Introduction and Overview

1.1 Logistics Transportation Introduction

1.2 Research Purposes

1.3 Report Timeline

1.4 Market Size Analysis by Types

1.5 Market Size Analysis by Applications

1.6 Market Size Analysis by Regions

2 Global Market Growth Trends Analysis

2.1 Global Logistics Transportation Market Size & Forecast (2017-2028)

2.2 Logistics Transportation Growth Trends Analysis by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics Transportation Market Size by Regions: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Logistics Transportation Historic Market Share by Regions (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Logistics Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2023-2028)

3 Global Logistics Transportation Historical and Forecast Market Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Type

3.2 Global Logistics Transportation Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

4 Global Logistics Transportation Historical and Forecast Market Analysis by Applications

4.1 Global Logistics Transportation Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

4.2 Logistics Transportation Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

5 North America Logistics Transportation Market analysis

5.1 North America Logistics Transportation Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 North America Logistics Transportation Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 North America Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.3.1 North America Logistics Transportation Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

5.3.2 United States Logistics Transportation Revenue and Growth (2017-2028)

5.3.3 Canada Logistics Transportation Revenue and Growth (2017-2028)

5.3.5 Mexico Logistics Transportation Revenue and Growth (2017-2028)

6 Europe Logistics Transportation Market analysis

6.1 Europe Logistics Transportation Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 Europe Logistics Transportation Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Europe Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.3.1 Europe Logistics Transportation Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 Germany Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 France Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 United Kingdom Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.5 Russia Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.6 Italy Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Logistics Transportation Market analysis

7.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Transportation Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Transportation Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Transportation Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 China Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Japan Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 South Korea Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 India Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Southeast Asia Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.7 Australia Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Latin America Logistics Transportation Market analysis

8.1 Latin America Logistics Transportation Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Latin America Logistics Transportation Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Latin America Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.3.1 Latin America Logistics Transportation Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Brazil Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Argentina Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Middle East & Africa Logistics Transportation Market analysis

9.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Transportation Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Transportation Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Middle East & Africa Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.3.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Transportation Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Turkey Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Saudi Arabia Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 UAE Logistics Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Logistics Transportation Industry Dynamic Analysis

10.1 Logistics Transportation Market Trends Analysis

10.2 Logistics Transportation Market Drivers Analysis

10.3 Logistics Transportation Market Challenges Analysis

10.4 Logistics Transportation Market Restraints Analysis

10.5 Logistics Transportation Industry Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6 Logistics Transportation Industry New Entrants and Expansion Plans

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Global Logistics Transportation Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Global Logistics Transportation Market Concentration Rate Analysis

11.2.1 Top 3 Logistics Transportation Key Players Market Share

11.2.2 Top 6 Logistics Transportation Key Players Market Share



11.3 Deutsche Post

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.3.3 Deutsche Post Product and Service Introduction

11.3.4 Deutsche Post Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.3.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.4 FedEx Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.4.3 FedEx Corporation Product and Service Introduction

11.4.4 FedEx Corporation Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.4.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.5 Knight Transportation

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.5.3 Knight Transportation Product and Service Introduction

11.5.4 Knight Transportation Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.5.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.6 Panalpina

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.6.3 Panalpina Product and Service Introduction

11.6.4 Panalpina Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.6.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.7 TransX

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.7.3 TransX Product and Service Introduction

11.7.4 TransX Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.7.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.8 Maersk

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.8.3 Maersk Product and Service Introduction

11.8.4 Maersk Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.8.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.9 CEVA Logistics

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.9.3 CEVA Logistics Product and Service Introduction

11.9.4 CEVA Logistics Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.9.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.10 C. H. Robinson

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.10.3 C. H. Robinson Product and Service Introduction

11.10.4 C. H. Robinson Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.10.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.11 DB Schenker

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.11.3 DB Schenker Product and Service Introduction

11.11.4 DB Schenker Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.11.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.12 Nippon Express

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.12.3 Nippon Express Product and Service Introduction

11.12.4 Nippon Express Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.12.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.13 United Parcel Service

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.13.3 United Parcel Service Product and Service Introduction

11.13.4 United Parcel Service Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.13.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.14 XPO Logistics

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.14.3 XPO Logistics Product and Service Introduction

11.14.4 XPO Logistics Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.14.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.15 Werner Enterprises

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.15.3 Werner Enterprises Product and Service Introduction

11.15.4 Werner Enterprises Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.15.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.16 Kuehne + Nagel International

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.16.3 Kuehne + Nagel International Product and Service Introduction

11.16.4 Kuehne + Nagel International Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.16.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.17 Bolloré Logistics

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.17.3 Bolloré Logistics Product and Service Introduction

11.17.4 Bolloré Logistics Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.17.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.18 Deutsche Post

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.18.3 Deutsche Post Product and Service Introduction

11.18.4 Deutsche Post Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.18.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

11.19 Expeditors International

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Logistics Transportation Major Business

11.19.3 Expeditors International Product and Service Introduction

11.19.4 Expeditors International Logistics Transportation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

11.19.5 Recent Developments and Future Plans

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.2.3 Legal Disclaimer

