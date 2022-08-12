U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.50
    +16.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,421.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,368.75
    +57.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.04
    -1.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0282
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8130
    +0.8140 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,695.22
    -903.12 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.71
    -12.03 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.06
    +19.15 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Logistics and Transportation Market Size, Growth, Share [2022-2029] | Development Trends, Key Players, Restraints & Challenges, Sales, Revenue, Price & Gross Margin, Cost Analysis Research | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·8 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Logistics and Transportation market report focuses on the Logistics and Transportation market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides strategies for companies to overcome threats posed by COVID-19.

Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Logistics and Transportation Market (2022-2029) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2029. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Logistics and Transportation Market. Further, this report gives the Logistics and Transportation Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Logistics and Transportation market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20972534

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Logistics and Transportation market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Logistics and Transportation Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Logistics and Transportation Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

Get a Sample Copy of the Logistics and Transportation Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the major players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in the Logistics and Transportation Market Report are:

  • Southern Border Logistics

  • Mexicom Logistics

  • YRC Freight

  • CEVA Logistics

  • GP Logistics

  • Transport Acción, S.A.

  • Lopezadri

  • Carter Logistics

  • LGI

  • NAL

  • ABV INTERNACIONAL

  • Yusen Logistics

  • Coronado Logistics

Global Logistics and Transportation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20972534

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Logistics and Transportation market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Logistics and Transportation market.

Global Logistics and Transportation Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Types:

  • Road

  • Rail

  • Air

  • Ocean

By Application:

  • Manufacturing

  • Consumer Goods

  • Retail

  • Food and Beverages

  • IT Hardware

  • Healthcare

  • Chemicals

  • Construction

  • Automotive

  • Telecom

  • Oil and Gas

  • Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Logistics and Transportation report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

The study Objectives of this report are:

  • To study and analyse the global Logistics and Transportation market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data and forecast.

  • To understand the structure of Logistics and Transportation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

  • Focuses on the key global Logistics and Transportation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

  • To analyze the Logistics and Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

  • To project the value and volume of Logistics and Transportation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

  • To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This Logistics and Transportation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions

  • What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

  • Who are the global key players in this Logistics and Transportation market? What are their company profiles, their product information, and contact information?

  • What was the global market status of Logistics and Transportation market?

  • What is the current market status of Logistics and Transportation industry? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis of Logistics and Transportation market by taking applications and types into consideration?

  • What will be the estimation of cost and profit?

  • What is the economic impact on Logistics and Transportation industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

  • What are the market dynamics of Logistics and Transportation market? What are the challenges and opportunities?

Purchase this report (Price 3450 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20972534

Detailed TOC of Global Logistics and Transportation Market Report 2022

1 Logistics and Transportation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Logistics and Transportation Market
1.2 Logistics and Transportation Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Logistics and Transportation Market Sales and CAGR Comparison by Type (2017-2029)
1.3 Global Logistics and Transportation Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Logistics and Transportation Market Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2017-2029)
1.4 Global Logistics and Transportation Market, Region Wise (2017-2029)
1.4.1 Global Logistics and Transportation Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR Comparison by Region (2017-2029)
1.4.2 United States Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.3 Europe Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.4 China Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.5 Japan Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.6 India Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.8 Latin America Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Logistics and Transportation Market Status and Prospect (2017-2029)
1.5 Global Market Size (Revenue) of Logistics and Transportation (2017-2029)
1.5.1 Global Logistics and Transportation Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2029)
1.5.2 Global Logistics and Transportation Market Sales Status and Outlook (2017-2029)
1.6 Influence of Regional Conflicts on the Logistics and Transportation Industry
1.7 Impact of Carbon Neutrality on the Logistics and Transportation Industry

2 Logistics and Transportation Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

2.1 Logistics and Transportation Industrial Chain Analysis
2.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis
2.3 Key Raw Materials Supply and Demand Analysis
2.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
2.5 Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.6 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1 Labor Cost Analysis
2.6.2 Energy Costs Analysis
2.6.3 R&D Costs Analysis
2.7 Major Downstream Buyers of Logistics and Transportation Analysis
2.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry Upstream and Downstream

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20972534

About Us: –

The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/ UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Four Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec announced plans on Friday to delist from the U.S. stock market. The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco) and PetroChina, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The four will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Int

  • Top Penny Stocks for August 2022

    Penny stocks are those which typically trade at $5 per share or less. Most penny stocks represent small companies that likely trade via over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, although some do trade on primary exchanges.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • Goldman Sees US Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5 by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere a

  • Bayer welcomes ruling against BASF claim on seed businesses

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer on Friday welcomed a decision by an arbitration court to dismiss a claim by BASF that it overpaid for assets sold by Bayer to secure antitrust clearance for the takeover of Monsanto. BASF said it was disappointed that the arbitral tribunal did not follow its arguments.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Walgreens Offers Bonuses Up to $75,000 to Recruit Pharmacists

    Thousands of the drugstore chain’s locations operate with reduced pharmacy hours due to a pharmacist shortage.

  • ‘Free’ Job Training Can Cost a Fortune for Employees Who Quit

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- BreAnn Scally is a pet lover, the kind who wishes she could take home every stray she passes on the street. So she was intrigued last year when she discovered that PetSmart, the pet-supply chain, offered what it advertises on its website as “FREE paid” grooming training. She hopes to open her own cage-free animal shelter one day, and she figured she should get comfortable with a pair of clippers. That way, she wouldn’t have to pay someone when she brought home an errant po

  • Disney earnings: 'Path to profitability' thanks to ads but likely won't hit 2024 target, says analyst

    Disney will heavily rely on its upcoming ad-supported tier to reach profitability in its direct-to-consumer business.

  • Johnson & Johnson Drops Talcum Powder Globally as Lawsuits Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson said it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023, a move that comes amid continued legal battles and years after the company discontinued the product in the US and Canada.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGa