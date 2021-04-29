U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.50
    +21.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,806.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,005.50
    +113.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,307.40
    +6.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.14
    +0.28 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +14.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    +0.39 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.28 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3975
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4400
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,543.44
    -1,063.05 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,283.55
    +2.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Logitech annual sales top forecast on work-from-home boost

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: Logitech keyboards are seen in the computer shop in Zenica
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Logitech International reported full-year sales on Thursday that exceeded its raised guidance as the computer peripherals maker benefited from the home working boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of computer keyboards, mice and headsets reported full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the year to March 31, increasing by 74% in constant currencies, better than the 63% constant currency increase forecast by the company in February.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich)

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Treasury Yields Surge

    Home prices continue to accelerate

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Powell Reins In the Treasury Market’s Angst with Dovish Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped send Treasury yields lower on Wednesday by making clear that the central bank doesn’t foresee a need to remove policy accommodation any time soon.Ten-year Treasury yields fell to the day’s lowest levels after the Fed’s decision to keep policy unchanged, as forecast, with an extra dose of dovishness from Powell adding to the market move. In remarks to reporters, he said the recovery has been faster than expected but “it remains uneven and far from complete” and the economy “is a long way from our goals.”The 10-year yield initially rose to approach 1.66% on the release of the Fed’s decision, then sank back as Powell spoke in a post-meeting press conference, to hover around 1.61%, down roughly 1 basis point. In his answers to reporters, he reaffirmed that officials aren’t ready to start discussing plans to taper their massive bond-buying program.Powell’s emphasis that the Fed “was taking some time to achieve substantial progress on their policy goals” helped send yields lower, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. “And then he was resolute on that it was not time to talk about talking about tapering” asset purchases.The Fed held its main policy rate near zero and vowed to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace.The Fed meeting came amid a revival this week of bets on quicker inflation after a string of strong economic numbers and as President Joe Biden continues to lobby for an aggressive next round of fiscal stimulus.The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, reached nearly 2.43% Wednesday -- the highest since April 2013. The move came even as officials again stressed that the recent jump in actual inflation will prove transitory.“We want inflation to run higher than it has been running over the last quarter century,” Powell said. And for that we need inflation expectations “that are really well anchored at 2%, and we really don’t see that yet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google Business Booms on Covid Reopening; Shares Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s results, showing a surge in ad sales related to travel and retail, offered a glimpse of online spending in a post-pandemic world: Businesses are boosting digital marketing to capture a public eager to resume something resembling normal life again.Google parent Alphabet Inc. said first-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion, pummeling Wall Street estimates. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up as much as 5.5% to an intraday record high of $2,416.98.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up more than 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. are reviving these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries for things like flights and hotels.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”During a conference call with analysts, Porat said it’s unclear how “durable” the recent change in consumer behavior will be, because it will depend on the global pace of the Covid-19 recovery.Barclays analysts said Alphabet’s search and Youtube segments saw a significant share shift from other advertising channels, dampening concerns about Google’s high penetration within the advertising market.The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion. YouTube Shorts, its competitor to TikTok, logged 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube’s non-ad revenue and consumer hardware were the top drivers of growth in the “Google Other” category.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher after Apple, Facebook earnings top estimates

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major technology companies and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision that suggested the central bank would remain on hold with current policies.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • McDonald's to report earnings as Wall Street eyes chicken sandwich wars, app deals

    The Golden Arches is blazing a new trail of menu innovation and digital deals.

  • Gold Erases Drop as Powell Says ‘Not Time Yet’ For Tapering Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is “not time yet” to start conversations about slowing the pace of the central bank’s asset purchases.Bullion rose to a session high as falling bond yields increased demand for the precious metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The dollar also declined. Powell, speaking Wednesday after the Fed’s two-day meeting, also said that it’s likely to take some time for substantial progress to be achieved in the economy.Bullion has climbed from a nine-month low reached in March, posting three straight weekly gains as bond rates and the dollar waver. The Fed boosted its view of the economy and said the recent pickup in inflation is due to transitory factors. It left its key interest rate near zero and maintained a $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases.“In case there was any doubt, Powell articulated the equivalent of ‘READ MY LIPS, THERE’S NO TAPERING’ to silence the loose chatter that the Fed was going to ease off the gas,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email. “It remains to been seen if there is enough momentum to drive gold through the top of the current range, but a strong close today is giving bulls some needed relief.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold lost momentum the first three months of 2021 amid optimism on reopening economies and vaccine rollouts, which fueled advances in the dollar and bond yields and dented demand for bullion as a haven.Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,781.28 an pounce at 3:30 p.m. in New York, after declining as much as 0.8% earlier.The Fed said that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.” The statement also noted that sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic had “shown improvement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Crown Jewels No Longer Off Limits in Mideast Amid Deal Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Time was when the Middle East’s petrostates recoiled from using their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors.Not any more. In the space of a few weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have all accelerated multi-billion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds off the back of them. Capping that trend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom is in talks with an unidentified “global energy company” to sell a stake worth about $20 billion in state oil firm Aramco.The shift underscores how countries in a region home to almost half the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of the recovery in energy prices following last year’s coronavirus-triggered crash to bolster their ailing finances. The global transition to greener energy is only adding to the urgency, with governments requiring fresh funds to invest in new sectors and diversify their economies. And investors, hobbled by record low interest rates, are grabbing the opportunity.“It makes sense for these countries to sell stakes when valuations are good,” said Justin Alexander, chief economist at MENA Advisors, a U.K.-based consultancy. “Some of it’s fiscal. Some of it’s a growing recognition of the speed of the energy transition and the need to realize value from these assets.”Oil exporters in the Middle East saw their budget deficits balloon to 10.8% of gross domestic product last year from barely 3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. GDP in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shrunk the most in about three decades.Aramco and AdnocSaudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude producer, and Adnoc, which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil and gas, have been the most active of the region’s state companies. Both started privatizations before the pandemic, with Aramco listing on Riyadh’s stock market in 2019 and Adnoc selling part of fuel-distribution business in late 2017, also through an initial public offering.The deals have since increased in number and sophistication -- as has the focus on foreign money. On April 10, Aramco said a U.S.-led group would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Its next deal may be an offering of a stake in its natural-gas network. For its part, Adnoc is planning IPOs of drilling and fertilizer units. These would follow a string of transactions from June 2020 that saw the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. invest about $15 billion in the Abu Dhabi-based firm’s gas pipelines and real estate.Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, sees Aramco as a key part of his Vision 2030, the grand project designed to boost everything from tourism to investments in solar parks and pharmaceuticals. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE has similar ideas for Adnoc, and in March gave himself more control over the firm he’s shaking up to wring more cash out of.Keeping ControlAmid the flurry of activity, the companies have been careful to structure transactions such that they don’t lose sway over marquee assets. When subsidiaries are sold down, they keep hold of the bulk of the shares. With the pipeline deals, Aramco and Adnoc offered decades-long leasing rights rather than direct equity. Boutique Wall Street bank Moelis & Co. is acting as adviser to both firms.“The Gulf national oil companies have realized they can sell bits and pieces of their empire, raising cash without giving up control,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “For the companies and governments, it is a pretty good combination.”Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Petroleum and Omani state companies such as OQ SAOC are planning to tap the dollar-bond market for the first time. Qatar Petroleum is seeking as much as $10 billion to increase its capacity to export liquefied natural gas.Qatar is among the world’s richest countries per capita and in the past the government may have funded the $29 billion project using its own money. But it’s now trying to reduce a debt load that swelled last year, Fitch Ratings Ltd. said in a report on Monday. Leveraging state-owned firms allows the government to protect its own balance sheet.Oman’s PushOman’s OQ on Wednesday started the sale of at least $500 million of seven-year Eurobonds. Energy Development Oman, another state firm, may follow later this year as it seeks to raise $3 billion of debt. The plans are part of a broad shake-up of the oil sector since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq came to power little more than a year ago. He’s seeking to attract foreign funding and rejuvenate the battered economy.Meanwhile, state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is considering its first international bond. It would be part of a strategy to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.More to ComeAsset and debt sales are likely to account for the lion’s share of future deals, according to Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.“Securitizing future cash flows and issuing bonds, as well as private equity sales, appear a far less onerous method of raising finance from international investors than selling equity via an IPO,” said Malik, who’s covered Middle Eastern markets for more than 20 years. “They are rightly recognizing the fixed-income and private-equity investor base is bigger than the regional equity one.”For now, foreign investors, who’ve rarely had such an array of options to put their money into Middle East oil and gas, seem happy to stump up the cash.“There’s definitely more to come,” said Cahill. “The national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May

    While there are a large number of factors influencing oil markets at the moment, three factors stick out and are most likely to determine the course of crude in May

  • Facebook posts better than expected Q1 earnings as ad revenue soars

    Facebook's political and regulatory headwinds are strong, but soaring ad revenues blunted those effects.

  • U.S. Equities Retreat, Bonds Gain After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index jumped in late trading after Apple Inc. crushed revenue estimates and Facebook Inc. reported gains in sales and users.Stocks ended the cash session lower after a back-and-forth day. The S&P 500 reached a session high after Jerome Powell said the central bank is not considering cutting back on asset purchases that have helped the economy recover from the pandemic. Treasuries rose after the Fed kept interest rates at zero and policy makers strengthened their view of the economy. Recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” they said, reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. Apple rose 3.3% and Facebook gained 5.4% as of 4:44 p.m. in New York.“No news is good news as far as the market is concerned because it means the Fed will remain accomodative for the near future,” said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager and principal at F.L.Putnam Wealth Management. “This is a Goldilocks Fed. It is exactly what the equity markets are looking for.”The Fed decision came as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose to a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for. All of the main U.S. equity gauges closed lower.Facebook Inc. rallied 5% postmarket, adding to gains from the cash session after earnings and sales topped expectations. Apple Inc. also gained after hours as its revenue exceeded the highest estimate. Ford Motor Co. extended declines after giving a disappointing forecast for the year.Among other earnings-related news:Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.With stock valuations about 25% above their five-year average, investors have been searching for new catalysts to sustain the bull market momentum.A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:President Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2129The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3947The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.59 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Stock indexes slip after Federal Reserve leaves rates alone

    A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks modestly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged near zero, while noting recent improvement in the economy. Gains in communication services, energy and financial companies outweighed declines in technology and health care stocks. In its latest policy update, the central bank left its benchmark short-term rate near zero, where it’s been since the pandemic erupted nearly a year ago, to help keep loan rates down to encourage borrowing and spending.

  • Google's YouTube is really proving it's this generation's TV: analyst

    Google's YouTube is really heating up financially, points out one closely watched Wall Street analyst.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Shock and Tears: Behind Vanguard’s Retreat From China’s Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. staff who dialed into a video call from their desks on the 40th floor of the Shanghai World Financial Center last month were expecting a morale-boosting speech from regional head Scott Conking on how the U.S. fund giant would tackle the Chinese market after years of preparation.Instead, Conking said the $7 trillion money manager was abandoning its push for a mutual fund license. The firm would rely on an advisory venture with Ant Group Co. to maintain a presence in China, Conking said via video from the same Shanghai office, where he was visiting for the first time.The 30-odd employees were in shock. More than 10 staff were let go right after Conking finished speaking, according to people familiar with the matter. One employee burst into tears, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Yet behind the seemingly hasty retreat were years of scrutiny by Vanguard’s top management on whether its low-cost model works in China, the people said. The conclusion, at least for now, appears to be no, and serves as a cautionary tale for other global asset managers eyeing China’s $13 trillion wealth market.A representative for Vanguard declined to comment.While there had been some signs of Vanguard’s shrinking ambitions in Asia last year, the firm was still expected to apply for a fund license in China, seen as crucial for growth in the burgeoning wealth market. Vanguard, like other foreign players, was given the green light to apply last April, removing the need for a local partner.For some former Vanguard executives, the sky was once the limit for China. Former Asia head Charles Lin saw potential to increase assets to about $5 trillion given the pace of wealth accumulation in the world’s second-biggest economy.“We’re in this for a hundred years, not five years,” Jim Norris, then head of Vanguard’s international business, said in a May 2018 interview. “And we feel very confident that over time we’ll be able to get to that scale” to make money.The enthusiasm for China began to wane under Tim Buckley, who took over as chief executive officer in 2018, according to the people. Under Buckley’s direction, the new finance chief started quarterly profit appraisals of each business line and region, marking a pronounced shift from his predecessor Bill McNabb.Despite the massive potential in China, Vanguard didn’t apply for a fund license right away. The company raised more eyebrows in August when it announced plans to close operations in Hong Kong and Tokyo, affecting 70 jobs. At the time, Vanguard said that “current industry dynamics” don’t support its low-cost model, while citing the “considerable opportunity” in China.The U.S. firm pulled back further in October by returning about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China. It also lost a mandate to run $590 million in Taiwan due to weak performance.Cost ConcernsEven as China’s economy began to pull out of the pandemic last year, Vanguard’s concerns about costs, distribution, staffing and regulations were mounting, the people said.It took the firm more than a year to find a strong candidate for a chief compliance officer, a requirement for the license, the people said. The job offer was rescinded about a month before Conking’s announcement, they said.Regulations were also an issue. While China has opened the door for foreign licenses, it’s tightened requirements, particularly for global players. The regulator asked Fidelity Investments and Neuberger Berman in November to pledge liquidity support for the licenses they were seeking. That raised concerns about additional capital costs for Vanguard, the people said. A year after the opening, only BlackRock Inc. has obtained a fund license.According to a November report by China International Capital Corp., foreign-controlled or wholly-owned asset managers may grab as much as 15% of the market from local rivals over the next decade. Yet they need to overcome barriers including a lack of distribution channels, along with the Chinese firms’ first-mover advantages, the report found.Break EvenForeign asset managers need at least 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) in assets to turn a profit, CICC analysts led by Yao Zeyu estimated. Vanguard would need more, given its rock-bottom fees that have driven its growth in North America.Vanguard may have realized that “it won’t help much” even if it launched its own funds in China given the costs and its lack of competitive advantage, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan.Decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market, they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages. Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.Without a license in China, Vanguard will rely on its joint venture with Ant, which has doubled its client base in just two months. Assets under management jumped 60% from the end of last year to 6.9 billion yuan as of Feb. 28, a person familiar has said. That puts the business on track to reach an estimated 10 billion yuan break-even point well ahead of its five-year target, the people said.While Ant’s 1 billion Alipay users hold huge potential, its recent launch of an open advisory platform to other fund managers may dilute resources for the Vanguard venture, BI’s Chan said.”It’s easy to make an application, but committing all the resources to make things work is much more difficult,” he said. “Having a beautiful plan is one thing. Execution is another.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Earnings Were Impressive. It Boosted Buybacks and Raised Its Dividend Too.

    Revenue rose an astonishing 54% buoyed by huge sales of iPhones and big gains from both iPads and Macs.