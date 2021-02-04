U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,852.92
    +22.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,966.47
    +242.87 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,677.02
    +66.47 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.23
    +25.53 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    55.49
    -0.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -45.90 (-2.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.80 (-2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1982
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1440
    +0.0130 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.4200
    +0.4040 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,571.93
    +62.51 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    745.81
    -21.86 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,486.58
    -21.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,341.95
    -304.55 (-1.06%)
     

The Logitech Brio 4K webcam is almost $50 off at Lenovo

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Webcams were some of the pieces of tech that quickly became scarce when the pandemic hit. Even now, quality webcams are still hard to find in stock across the web. But Lenovo has a good deal on Logitech’s Brio webcam that brings it down from $200 to $152. “Instant savings” knock the price down to $160, but you can use the code EXTRAFIVE at checkout to get an extra five percent off and bring the price down to $152.

Buy Logitech Brio at Lenovo - $152

While we haven’t given the Brio the full review treatment, a few Engadget staffers use this webcam on a regular basis and have been pleased with it. This is one of Logitech’s high-end webcams and it supports 4K video at 30fps, as well as 1080p video at 60fps. That’s much better quality than you’ll get out of most built-in webcams, so you’ll look crisp and clear when you’re sitting through back-to-back video calls. While Logitech made the StreamCam specifically for gamers, the Brio has the specs to be a decent streaming camera, too.

The Brio has a wide, 90-degree field of view, but you can adjust it from 68 to 78 degrees if you want to cut out the clutter around you and get a closer shot during video conferences. It also has light-correcting technology with HDR that will keep you from being in shadow even when you don’t have good lighting in your working space.

And Windows Hello is included on this camera, too. That means you can use it to log in with facial recognition if you’re on a Windows PC. While this feature its pretty common on Windows laptops, it’s much harder to find on desktops. It’s a convenient feature to have if you’re eager to leave passwords behind. While most people would do just find with Logitech’s C920 webcams, it’s hard to beat a camera that’s actually in stock right now — especially when it’s on sale like this.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Latest Stories

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    Are you putting away enough for retirement? See how your 401(k) savings stacks up against your peers.

  • Recap: Himax Technologies Q4 Earnings

    Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share increased 2088.89% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17. Revenue of $275,770,000 up by 57.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $268,230,000. Looking Ahead Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.30 and $0.34. Q1 revenue expected to be between $289,559,000 and $303,347,000. Details Of The Call Date: Feb 04, 2021 View more earnings on HIMX Time: 08:00 AM ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohjq6sbd Price Action 52-week high: $11.40 Company's 52-week low was at $1.73 Price action over last quarter: Up 182.10% Company Overview Himax Technologies Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. It also design and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from Driver Integrated Circuit segment. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaStocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On TuesdayStocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Short-seller Carson Block: 'Markets are broken. They were broken before GameStop'

    Activist short-seller Carson Block, the founder of Muddy Waters Research, says the "markets are broken," and it's causing investors who traditionally focus on the fundamentals to have to trade on the technicals. 

  • Clover shares tumble after Hindenburg's attack on tech healthcare company

    Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Chamath Palihapitiya that took the tech-focused healthcare company public in January came under attack on Thursday based on claims by Hindenburg Research.

  • GameStop Shares Sink as Reddit-Fueled Traders Turn to Biotech

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares fell for a third day in four as retail traders flocked to other corners of the stock market such as small drug developers.The video-game retailer sank 17% and touched this week’s low of $73.88 at 10:40 a.m. in New York as trading volume continued to dry up. About 12 million GameStop shares had changed hands in the first hour of trading, or about half of what’s been typical for the stock over the past two weeks. Demand was also lower for companies such as headphone maker Koss Corp. and apparel retailer Express Inc., which had skyrocketed over recent weeks.The volatility in GameStop’s shares have resulted in market value swings of over $30 billion for the company this year. But the euphoria surrounding the stock, which was born in day-trader chat rooms, seems to be turning now to groups of smaller names, such as drug developers.Retail traders using Reddit to communicate about their bullish bets and outlooks have helped fuel rallies in Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Cassava Sciences Inc., and MannKind Corp.The gains show that Reddit is continuing to “play a major role in trading action” for single stocks, wrote Jared Holz, a Jefferies health-care equity strategist.A trio of biotechs chasing after Alzheimer’s cures added more than $1 billion into their market value on Thursday after Cassava reported results from a small study in 100 patients earlier this week.Reddit and Twitter users extolled upon the virtues of biotechs chasing after new medicines for Alzheimer’s as well as Covid-19 and cancer, though new drugs in development face long odds on making it to the market.Read more: Three Biotech Stocks Surge on Alzheimer’s Drug OptimismOther companies favored by retail investors, including Naked Brand Group Limited and Sundial Growers Inc. also traded higher as millions of shares changed hands. The retailer rose 4.1% while cannabis firm Sundial rose 5.7%.GameStop shares are down 75% this week and have lost momentum even after news of a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.While the executive additions are “all great hires on paper” it’s hard to attribute recent share movement to anything in particular, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. The analyst, who rates the shares at neutral, said he looks forward to hearing details about the company’s strategy.GameStop grabbed headlines this month after a coordinated effort by retail investors to squeeze short sellers caused the stock to surge multiple times. It has lost more than 80% of those gains in recent days, but despite that has still added about $4.5 billion in value this year.(Updates to add shares touch lowest level in week in second paragraph, adds details on biotech stocks in sixth and sevenths paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dave Portnoy Stakes $700K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'

    Dave Portnoy said he purchased $700,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares Wednesday. What Happened: The Barstool Sports owner told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he bought back into the theater chain after exiting positions in the Reddit hot stocks earlier on Tuesday. “I put in $700,000 into AMC this morning,” Portnoy told Varney, adding that he was “up” $60,000 on his investment. Portnoy also revealed that he had invested a “little bit” in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD). When he was asked as to when he would exit the stocks, Portnoy said, “That’s all feel... I think it could have another run.” Portnoy said his investment was not based on “fundamentals,” but rather it was akin to “watching the ball bounce... black, red or green in a roulette wheel.” Why It Matters: The celebrity blogger had earlier tweeted that he had sold all his meme stocks and blamed Robinhood for the loss. I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021 Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was grilled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday after the brokerage imposed restrictions on the short squeeze frenzy stocks. Portnoy joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” last week and expressed his displeasure at brokers. “People need to go to jail,” said Portnoy — adding, “Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company.” Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 14.7% higher at $8.97 on Wednesday and fell 4.12% to $8.60 in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Hedge Fund Bet In Favor Of GameStop And Made Away With 0M In Reddit-Fueled RallyCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • My $250 investment in GameStop

    A month ago, GameStop was a name that, for me, sparked exasperating memories: it was a US store that would give you a few dollars for a barely-used video game that you didn’t want. Now though, GameStop is offering economic lessons of much greater magnitude. As a 21-year-old student I became reacquainted with the video game store of my teenage years through a post on Reddit, the social media site.

  • Qualcomm stock gets a downgrade at Citi after earnings

    Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely downgraded shares of Qualcomm Inc. to neutral from buy Thursday, following what he called a "mixed" earnings report. While Qualcomm exceeded Danely's expectations with its fiscal first-quarter revenue and earnings per share, gross margins decelerated and came in below his estimates. " We upgraded QCOM last year based on upside driven by share gains and the 5G upgrade cycle," Danely wrote. "We believe the upside is over and expect more instances of downside such as the lower margins." He argued that Qualcomm's margins came under pressure during the 4G wave as the upgrade cycle "matured," a trend he expects to repeat with the 5G upgrade cycle. Danely lowered his price target on Qualcomm's stock to $165 from $194. The shares are off 8% in morning trading Thursday. They've risen 17% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 12%.

  • Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

    Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile, the U.S. auto giant said on Thursday. It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision. Ford didn't specify which changes triggered its move.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Silver Plummets, and Gold Sells off Sharply Following the CME Margin Hike

    The precious metal complex (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) traded under pressure, with all precious metal futures contracts closing sharply lower on the day.

  • Merck Topples On 'Disappointing Quarter' As CEO Kenneth Frazier Steps Down

    Merck stock dipped Thursday on a disappointing quarter that lagged forecasts as Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier prepares to step down. Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis will succeed him.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • UnitedHealth Says CEO IS Leaving, Sending Shares Down

    BMO Capital Markets analyst Matt Borsch said that the departure of David Wichmann was unexpected. Andrew Witty, the company’s president, will take the wheel.

  • Workhorse: A Dangerous Short Game

    Workhorse Group (WKHS) was already poised for a rally as the electric vehicle company slowly built up an order book in the last-mile delivery van sector. The heavily shorted stock got an extra boost in the last week as the WallStreetBets community on Reddit targeted the hedge funds shorting the stock. Even now, at $4.3 billion market cap, Workhorse doesn’t have the massive valuation of other EV stocks. The stock could easily have more upside with or without shorts being forced to cover due to President Biden’s EV plan. Short Hedge Fund Attack Workhorse entered the prior week with over 20% of the outstanding share float short. The combination of WallStreetBets attacking hedge funds with heavy short positions and the excitement surrounding EVs with Democrats now in charge of the U.S. government sent the stock up over 50% in the last week. ShortSqueeze lists nearly 34 million shares still short on Workhorse with 120 million shares outstanding. The shorts were somewhat let off the hook as popular brokerage sites such as Robinhood placed limits on buying the stock possibly reducing the upside squeeze. Stocks on the short hedge fund attack list such as GameStop and AMC have risen multiples of the gains of Workhorse. Yet, Workhorse likely has a less risky profile as delivery van EVs have a far better future than retail stores selling games and movie theaters. Biden Plan Last week, President Biden reinforced a plan to replace all federal vehicle fleets with EVs. His plans to advance EV manufacturing and increase EV charging stations fits right into the goal for Workhorse to land a large contract with the USPS for EV delivery vans. The USPS has long worked with Workhorse on developing a workable mail delivery van. In total, the government mail service had plans to purchase up to 180,000 delivery vans over the next five to seven years with the Biden plan likely pushing these plans full speed ahead. The only real question is whether Workhorse grabs a large portion of the contract considering their general lack of manufacturing capabilities. The EV manufacturer only forecast delivering 1,800 EVs in 2021. The company has a lot of work to get manufacturing up to levels necessary to fulfill USPS demand plus other customers. The upside potential from a large USPS order alone questions whether the rise last week was even related to WallStreetBets. A multi-billion deal from the USPS would far outweigh the benefit of any attack on shorts. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse now offers multiple catalysts to push the stock even higher. The main investor focus should be on the $18 billion market opportunity in last-mile EV delivery vans. The secondary focus for the next few weeks is how the attack on shorts plays out. The stock has a market value below $5 billion, while a lot of other EV manufacturers trade at multiples of these valuations. Workhorse is likely headed higher one way or another as shorts were already playing a dangerous game and they were unlikely to win. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a lot of 'catch-up' to do. Workhorse's recent share price surge has pushed the stock well above the average price target, faster than analysts have been able to react. WKHS' Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on diverse views, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • This Covid Vaccine Maker Surged On A Big Investment — But Is INO Stock A Buy?

    Inovio has thrown its hat into the coronavirus vaccine ring with big biopharma names like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. But INO stock is volatile on its vaccine news.

  • AbbVie Posts A Massive Growth Quarter — Is It Time To Add AbbVie Stock?

    AbbVie stock flirted with a buy zone in early February after the company topped fourth-quarter views and issued upbeat 2021 guidance. The company also has the option to buy Cypris Medical.

  • Nokia Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

    Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) declared fourth quarter and full-year results on Thursday. What Happened: The Finnish telecom network firm reported earnings per share of EUR 0.26 ($0.31) for the full-year 2020 compared with EUR 0.22 ($0.26) for full-year 2019. For Q4, EPS stood at EUR 0.14 ($ 0.17) compared with EUR 0.15 ($0.18) in the same period last year. The company’s October-December revenue declined 5% to EUR 6.57 billion ($7.89 billion) on a YoY basis, beating a consensus figure of EUR 6.42 billion ($7.71 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data reported by Reuters. View more earnings on NOK Why It Matters: Nokia stock in New York has returned over 17% year-to-date, propelled by the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit, which has also pushed other shorted stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) higher. Large option traders made aggressive bets on shares of Nokia on Tuesday as the short squeeze led by the Reddit investors appeared to be winding down at the time. Nokia shares touched a record high of $9.79 on Jan 27. Price Action: Nokia shares closed 3.75% higher at $4.70 on Wednesday and gained 0.21% in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDave Portnoy Stakes 0K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'GameStop Short Selling Reduces By Over Half: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.