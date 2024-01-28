Logitech International S.A. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Logitech International S.A. (VTX:LOGN) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 10.0% to CHF73.88 in the past week. Revenues were US$1.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.55, an impressive 47% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Logitech International from 15 analysts is for revenues of US$4.38b in 2025. If met, it would imply a reasonable 3.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 8.0% to US$3.39. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.29 in 2025. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Logitech International's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of CHF70.80, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Logitech International at CHF89.19 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF52.59. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Logitech International's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 2.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Logitech International.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Logitech International's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF70.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Logitech International analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

