Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2024

Nate Melihercik: Good morning and good afternoon. Welcome to Logitech’s Video Call to discuss our Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Joining us today are Hanneke Faber, our CEO; and Chuck Boynton, our CFO. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including with respect to future operating results under the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We are making these statements based on our views only as of today, and our actual results could differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. We will also discuss our non-GAAP financial results, and you can find a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results and information about our use of non-GAAP measures and factors that could impact our financial results and forward-looking statements in our press release and in our filings with the SEC.

These materials, as well as the shareholder letter and a webcast of this call, are all available at the Investor Relations page of our website. We encourage you to review these materials carefully. Unless noted otherwise, comparisons between periods are year-over-year and in constant currency and net sales. This call is being recorded and will be available for a replay on our website. I’ll now turn the call over to Hanneke. Hanneke?

Hanneke Faber: Thank you, Nate, and welcome everyone. I'm very excited to be here today for my first earnings call at Logitech. Now, you've probably noticed that this quarter we introduced a new document as part of our earnings material, a shareholder letter. This letter is intended to be a comprehensive review of our quarterly results and includes commentary that previously would've been covered at the beginning of the call. So today, after brief opening remarks, we will move directly into Q&A. Now, let's move on to this quarter. Our team delivered really solid results in the third quarter, and I am proud of the products innovation, the share gains, the operational discipline, and a prudent financial management throughout the quarter, resulting in really healthy gross margins and exceptional cash flow generation.

Our disciplined execution, tightly managing costs and promotional spend drove a 22% increase in our operating margin. That is tremendous work by all of our teams, but we will not be satisfied, of course, until we return to top line growth, which will be a gradual process. As we look forward, I am delighted with Logitech's positioning. Our portfolio is designed to take advantage of indisputable trends in hybrid work, video conferencing, gaming, and content creation and disruptive technologies like AI will provide additional opportunities for us. As we work our way back to growth, we have demonstrated consistent disciplined operational excellence that builds a highly cash generative P&L, and a very strong balance sheet. This discipline, coupled with an innovation engine that introduces new products at a global scale, drives our market leadership across multiple categories.

I've spent the last two months visiting with our employees, partners, customers, and shareholders. It's been a really exciting time for me, and I am as optimistic about Logitech's future as when I joined on day one. We will be hosting an Analyst and Investor Day later this spring, and I'll provide you with a more detailed perspective on our strategy and our approach to capital allocation then. Additionally, we will then provide our outlook for fiscal year 2025. I really look forward to seeing you all at that event. Thank you, again, and let me turn it to Chuck to discuss the numbers. Chuck?

