Logitech International S.A.'s (VTX:LOGN) top owners are individual investors with 57% stake, while 42% is held by institutions

Significant control over Logitech International by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 28% of the company

Institutional ownership in Logitech International is 42%

If you want to know who really controls Logitech International S.A. (VTX:LOGN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 42% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Logitech International, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Logitech International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Logitech International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Logitech International's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Logitech International is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 3.3% of shares outstanding. Credit Suisse Asset Management (Switzerland) is the second largest shareholder owning 2.6% of common stock, and Norges Bank Investment Management holds about 2.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Bracken Darrell, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Logitech International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Logitech International S.A.. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own CHF61m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in Logitech International, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

