Logitech International's (VTX:LOGN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Logitech International S.A. (VTX:LOGN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of September to $1.06. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Logitech International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Logitech International was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 67.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Logitech International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.22, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.19. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Logitech International has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Logitech International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Logitech International that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

