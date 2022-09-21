Logitech reveals a $100 Litra Beam key light for creators

Logitech has unveiled two new products aimed at creators, including one designed to help them look their best while streaming or recording videos. Litra Beam is a key light that has a three-way adjustable desktop stand, which should help you find the right height, tilt and rotation for your needs. Logitech notes that, by adding one or more of the lights to their setup, creators can employ various lighting techniques, such as Front, Split, Butterfly or Rembrandt.

The key light employs TrueSoft tech. According to Logitech, that helps to provide "balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones." The company also claims the Litra Beam can do away with harsh shadows thanks to its frameless diffuser. Since it can run on either USB or AC power, you'll have more flexibility over where to place the device.

There are buttons on the rear, which provide a way to quickly switch between five brightness and five color temperature settings. Alternatively, you can control the Litra Beam via the Logitech G Hub desktop app. From here, you can tweak brightness by percentage value, adjust the color temperature by Kelvins, control multiple key lights at the same time and manage presets.

Logitech Blue Sona XLR microphone attached to a stand with a person speaking into it.

You might want your streams, videos and calls to sound good too. Logitech also announced a Blue Sona XLR broadcast mic. It has a built-in preamp that offers a +25dB gain boost, a dual-diaphragm capsule and supercardioid pickup pattern (designed to reduce or eliminate background noise) and a 290-degree swivel mount. It's available in graphite and off-white finishes with swappable red and graphite windscreens.

The Litra Beam, which follows the $60 Litra Glow light Logitech announced earlier this year, won't break the bank. It costs $100/£99/€119, so it's perhaps a more budget-friendly alternative to Elgato's lights. As for the Blue Sona, that will run you $350/£329/€349. Both products are available starting today in the US, Canada and some European countries.