Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% to $1.27 billion

Logitech keyboards are seen in the computer shop in Zenica

(Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its earlier preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment.

The Swiss-American firm said its sales for the three months to December-end fell to $1.27 billion, in line with its preliminary figures published on Jan. 11 which said sales had fallen to between $1.26 and $1.27 billion.

