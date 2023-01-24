U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,738.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,933.25
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.82
    +0.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3800
    -0.2170 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,092.71
    +360.57 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.92
    +5.35 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.16
    +440.12 (+1.64%)
     

Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% to $1.27 billion

Logitech keyboards are seen in the computer shop in Zenica

(Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its earlier preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment.

The Swiss-American firm said its sales for the three months to December-end fell to $1.27 billion, in line with its preliminary figures published on Jan. 11 which said sales had fallen to between $1.26 and $1.27 billion.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Baker Hughes Stock Teases Buy Point On 2023 Oil Optimism, Despite Q4 Miss

    Oil field services and equipment firm Baker Hughes missed its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue targets Monday, but painted a rosy picture for the 2023 oil market, even as the global economy could face headwinds.

  • JPMorgan’s Thai Chief Expects More IPOs, Takeovers as Baht Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s currency rally will help reverse a slump in its market for initial public offerings and provide fire-power for overseas acquisitions by Thai companies, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Ha

  • Hedge Fund That Got China Right Sees Risk in US Credit, Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in US stocks and junk bonds are failing to price in enough risk of recession this year, according to an Asia-focused hedge fund that outperformed the global industry in 2022 with well-timed bets on China’s rebound.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in

  • DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

    The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

  • Amazon Union Organizer in Alabama Says He Was Fired

    (Bloomberg) -- An Amazon.com Inc. warehouse worker who helped lead a hotly contested union campaign in Bessemer, Alabama, said he was abruptly terminated without explanation.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfDarryl Richardson, wh

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • Chinese EV stocks jump on boosts from China’s reopening

    Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Rallied Today

    The beaten-down chip industry received several bullish calls, and the chip industry depends on TSMC.

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Why Vuzix Stock Blasted Higher Today

    The company's leading products are spreading out into the market, and that's a very good development.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Meta Platforms, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $META performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.

    Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.