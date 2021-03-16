U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Logitech's first 'in-ear monitors' for gaming cost $50

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After dropping the high-end Pro X Wireless headset last year, Logitech is switching gears with its first wired in-ear monitors (IEMs) for gaming. The G333 cost $50, come in three colorways, and are aimed at gamers seeking a more compact (and potentially more comfortable) fit compared to over-ear headsets. Opting for wired headphones is certainly a leftfield move that's out of step with the rest of the market, which is home to plenty of sub-$100 wireless options. But, maybe, that's the point.

If these look familiar, that's because they were technically announced way back in October as part of Logitech's K/DA merch set. They appear to be an upgraded version of the Oculus 2 headphones Logitech released in September. There are a few notable changes this time round including a mic — which packs the core buttons you'd expect to play, pause and control the volume of your chats and a longer cable. Logitech says they don't cut back on audio quality thanks to their dual audio drivers, one for highs and mids and one for bass. Given these are at the low end of the IEM pricing spectrum, we'll have to see how good they sound.

The G333 come with a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C adapter, so you can hook them up to virtually any gaming platform, from Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo to PC and mobiles — and even Google Stadia. Plus, the vibrant colors (silver/light purple, black/bright blue, purple/yellow) add a touch of variety. You can grab the headphones today online through Logitech and from a bunch of retailers.

    GTA Online fans can thank one of their own for an upcoming fix for the game's infamous loading times on PC.

    While comfortable and effective, minor issues pile up for this $250 single-purpose gadget.

    The 'Indiana Jones' movies will finally be released in 4K with Dolby Vison HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on June 8th.

    This week the Zack Snyder edition of 'Justice League' will debut on HBO Max.

    An Azure problem took down several Microsoft online services, but they should be back up soon.

    Two decades after its debut in the 2001 Series 7, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system is among the best on the market. It’s about to get even better — think, natural language processing, gesture control and cloud-based machine learning — with the release of its latest iteration, iDrive 8, aboard the upcoming BMW iX and i4.

    Save big on Apple's latest MacBook Pro M1 on Amazon thanks to a sale and a coupon.

    A few years ago, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was trying to "gameify" work in its warehouses with some social mini-games. We haven't heard much about the rather strange initiative since then, but today The Information published a story claiming that Amazon is in the middle of a "major expansion" of the program, called "FC Games." What initially stated in one warehouse back in 2017 has now rolled out across 20 states, today's report claims.

    Better known by his online alias of "Brian Kil," Hernandez spent years harassing and terrorizing hundreds of girls, some as young as 12-years-old.

    Square Enix's action RPG-shooter is coming to PS4, PS5, Stadia and PC on the same day.

    It is nearly impossible for businesses in some African countries to receive money from PayPal. Via this partnership, African businesses can connect with the more than 377 million PayPal accounts globally and overcome the challenges presented by the highly fragmented and complex payment and banking infrastructure on the continent. According to CEO Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, this will happen via a Flutterwave integration with PayPal so merchants can add PayPal as a payment option when receiving money outside the continent.

    In October, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and U.S. government agencies had initially agreed for a supply of 200,000 doses. The extension brings potential U.S. supplies of the treatment to 700,000 doses and the total value of the deal to $726 million. The treatment, AZD7442, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and has not been approved for use as yet, AstraZeneca said, adding that the new agreement is contingent on an approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s shares jumped in Hong Kong after a U.S. court blocked the Defense Department from restricting American investment in the Chinese smartphone giant.Shares of the consumer electronics maker surged as much as 12% on Monday, the biggest intraday gain in almost a month. Under the Trump administration, the Defense Department placed Xiaomi on a list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military, triggering financial restrictions that were set to go into effect next week. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday put a temporary halt to the ban, siding with Xiaomi in a lawsuit that argued that the move was “arbitrary and capricious” and deprived the company of its due process rights.Contreras said Xiaomi was likely to win a full reversal of the ban as the litigation unfolds and issued an initial injunction to prevent the company from suffering “irreparable harm.” After the ban was announced, the smartphone manufacturer faced the prospect of being de-listed from U.S. exchanges and deleted from global benchmark indexes, wiping out as much as $44 billion from its market value.Read more: Xiaomi Shares Soar in Hong Kong After $1.3 Billion Buyback PlanWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysXiaomi could reverse negative market sentiment on a temporary injunction against a U.S. investment ban, coupled with its announced HK$10 billion buyback plan. Despite improving fundamentals, the smartphone maker’s share price is down 22.5% since the ban was announced on January 15. Xiaomi remains well-positioned to keep capturing market share amid Huawei’s retrenchment and drive average prices and margins higher with the rollout of 5G devices.-- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analystsClick here for the researchFounded more than a decade ago by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun, Xiaomi is the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world by volume. In the third quarter, it surpassed Apple Inc. in smartphone sales, according to IDC. The company has attracted a suite of American investors from Qualcomm Inc. to Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Xiaomi plans to continue to request that the court declare the labeling of its connection to the military as unlawful, and to permanently remove the designation, according to a company statement.In November, former President Donald Trump signed an order barring American investment in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military in a bid to pressure Beijing over what the U.S. has described as abusive business practices. The U.S. has also pursued bans on popular Chinese-owned apps like WeChat and TikTok, invoking threats to national security.Contreras brushed those concerns aside in his ruling Friday. “The court is somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here,” he wrote. The Defense Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Friday evening.The Xiaomi ruling could pave the way for more more firms to challenge the Trump-era restrictions, with non-state-owned companies like including Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. standing a better chance of winning a similar lawsuit, according to Jefferies. Shares of SMIC gained as much as 3.3% in Hong Kong Monday.“Xiaomi’s potential victory could challenge the Defense Secretary’s discretion in classifying non-SOEs in China as” Communist Chinese Military Companies, analysts including Edison Lee wrote in a note. “Xiaomi’s potential win would likely increase the chances that many of Trump’s sanctions on Chinese companies may have to be reversed.”The case is Xiaomi v. Defense Department, 21-cv-280, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are on sale for $278 at several retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday urged the rejection of shareholder proposals that annual reports be produced about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion. The proposals were disclosed in Berkshire's annual proxy filing, ahead of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's scheduled May 1 annual meeting. Berkshire also said Buffett's compensation in 2020 totaled $380,328, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus $280,328 for personal and home security.

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leader warned that Beijing will go after so-called “platform” companies that have amassed data and market power, a sign that the months-long crackdown on the country’s internet sector is only just beginning.President Xi Jinping on Monday chaired a meeting of the communist party’s top financial advisory and coordination committee, ordering regulators to step up oversight of internet companies, crack down on monopolies, promote fair competition and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Internet companies need to enhance data security and financial activities need to come under regulatory supervision, CCTV also reported.The unusually strongly worded comments from Xi and his lieutenants suggest Beijing is preparing to amplify a campaign to curb the influence of its largest and most powerful private corporations, which has so far centered mainly on Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its affiliate Ant Group Co. The term platform economies could apply to a plethora of mobile and internet giants that offer services to hundreds of millions, from ride-hailing behemoth Didi Chuxing to food delivery giant Meituan and e-commerce leaders like JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.“Some platform companies are developing in non-standardized ways and that presents risks,” CCTV said, citing minutes of the meeting. “It is necessary to accelerate the improvement of laws governing platform economies in order to fill in gaps and loopholes in a timely fashion.”Read more: China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP The report came days after Bloomberg News reported that governments watchdogs were now setting their sights on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s $100 billion-plus finance empire after ordering an overhaul of Ant. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision, according to people with knowledge of their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added. Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, which began last year with the scuttling of Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and the publication of new antitrust regulations governing technology firms.Read more: China’s Politburo Vows to Strengthen Anti-Monopoly EffortsTencent lost more than $65 billion of value in the two days following the report, and its shares were little changed Tuesday. The company’s WeChat super-app is the giant that looms across the industry, offering everything from chatting to booking rides and paying for purchases.Other companies have long accused the service of unfair competition, with chief rival ByteDance Ltd. suing the Shenzhen-based giant earlier this year for blocking access to content from its Douyin platform, TikTok’s Chinese twin. Tencent has called the accusations baseless and malicious.In e-commerce, the triumvirate of Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo account for an increasing share of consumer spending in China. Researcher eMarketer estimates that online purchases should surpass 50% of the country’s total retail sales this year, a first anywhere in the world. That influence has already drawn scrutiny from the antitrust watchdog and its new anti-monopolistic regulations had specifically called out practices like forced exclusivity arrangements, predatory pricing and algorithms favoring new customers over older ones.A slew of other services have risen in prominence in recent years and may come under the scrutiny of regulators, including ByteDance’s Toutiao news aggregator and Douyin. Food delivery is dominated by Meituan, with Alibaba’s Ele.me service playing catch-up. Didi Chuxing is the dominant force in ride-hailing after taking over Uber’s business in China, a deal that one local taxi industry group has called on the antitrust watchdog to investigate. Even smaller operators have been caught up in the crosshairs, with community group-purchase startups like Nice Tuan being handed fines for improper subsidies.“It’s not a good thing if you rule the market right now, especially when it comes to fintech and areas essential to daily lives, like e-commerce and community group buying,” said Ke Yan, Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “Dominance in the market now has a downside whereas it was appealing to the investors in the past.”The development of China’s platform economy is currently at a crucial stage, Xi said at Monday’s meeting. It is necessary to focus on the long term, strengthen weaknesses and create an innovative environment to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy, he added. Monday’s speech was the first time Xi had specifically addressed platform economies, though he had previously stressed the importance of preventing monopolies.The semi-regular meeting of the Party’s top financial supervisory group typically helps to set the tone and direction of national policy. During their last gathering in September, Xi focused on the so-called “dual circulation” approach of relying on both international and domestic consumption and production to lift the economy.China’s efforts to regulate its internet giants coincide with growing global scrutiny over the industry, as governments from the U.S. to the European Union and Australia have clashed with companies like Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. That’s a testament to how important the industry has become to basic infrastructure and national security and a coordinated global response is needed to address its healthy development, said Chen Xi, an adjunct professor at Xi’an Jiaotong UniversityThe vertically integrated business models for platform companies can “restrict innovation and the development of job creation and their disorderly expansion will inevitably create obstacles to the recovery of the global economy,” Chen said. “This is a global challenge.”(Updates with background, analyst comments starting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

    (Bloomberg) -- John and Patrick Collison sold their first company for $5 million when they were still teenagers. A decade or so later, the second business they founded is now worth $95 billion, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The latest valuation for Stripe Inc., their online payments processing firm, gives John, 30, and Patrick, 32, a net worth of about $11.5 billion each, putting the two brothers among the richest self-made millennial billionaires in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors. At the time, discussions were for a value of more than $70 billion with the possibility of pushing it as high as $100 billion.Its current valuation puts it ahead of billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data, and surpasses the market value of publicly traded rivals including Adyen NV, Global Payments Inc. and Fiserv Inc.The Irish brothers founded Stripe in 2010 after dropping out of college in the U.S. They were previously worth $4.3 billion, according to the wealth index.Snap Inc. founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, as well as China’s Wang Ning are the only other self-made billionaires under the age of 35 among the world’s 500 richest, while U.K. aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor and Walmart Inc. heir Lukas Walton hold the sole inherited fortunes in the group.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network, the company said Sunday in a statement.The firm also has a headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website, and counts Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research and Sequoia Capital among its investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.