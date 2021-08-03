Logitech's latest wireless earbuds are certified by Zoom, Microsoft and Google

Logitech has unveiled some new wireless (and wired) earbuds with some unique features designed for business professionals. The key product is the Zone True Wireless Earbuds, which the company says are the first to be certified by the three major video conferencing platforms: Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Another unique feature is support for not just Bluetooth, but Logitech's wireless USB receiver as well, so that they'll work with almost any smartphone or computer — and let you flip easily between devices.

The wireless buds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a noise cancelling mic, allowing for high-quality sound on calls, Logitech claims. And unlike bulky wireless headsets designed for businesses (like Logitech's own Zone models), they're designed to provide a "stylish look" when you're on a Zoom or other conference call. Logitech also promises "double the battery life of leading consumer devices," though that's a meaningless statement without a figure to back it up.

"Current wireless solutions force consumers to compromise between either traditional headsets that are not aesthetically suited for video calling, or sub-optimal audio performance," said Logitech VP Scott Wharton. The audio quality remains to be heard and reviewed, of course, but they're certainly nicer looking than most business headsets.

Along with the Zone True Wireless model, Logitech also debuted the Zone Wired Earbuds "for professionals and teams who want a professional-grade, plug-and-play option," the company said. They can connect to your computer or mobile device via USB-C, USB-A and 3.5mm connectors.

The Zone True Wireless Earbuds will be available in two colors, graphite and rose, but won't come cheap at $299. The Zone Wired Earbuds, meanwhile, run $99. Both arrive globally in the fall of 2021.