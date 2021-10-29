U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,597.48
    +1.06 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,790.55
    +60.07 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,431.23
    -16.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.45
    -1.53 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.91
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    -23.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0136 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0113 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0860
    +0.5140 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,781.09
    +1,500.11 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.28
    +28.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

LOGOS Resources II Announces Record-Breaking Production From Two Horizontal Mancos Shale Wells

·3 min read

FARMINGTON, N.M., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGOS Resources II, LLC ("LOGOS"), announced today it has brought online two highly productive natural gas wells in the Mancos Shale, highlighting the potential for responsible development of the New Mexico and Colorado field as a significant new source of U.S. natural gas supply.

Premier San Juan Basin Natural Gas Company
Premier San Juan Basin Natural Gas Company

Early production rates at the Rosa Unit #654H and Rosa Unit #656, both in Rio Arriba County, are the highest achieved in the past 20 years within the San Juan Basin, a large natural gas producing area spanning southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico that includes the Mancos Shale. The Rosa #654H achieved an average 30-day initial production ("IP30") rate of approximately 18.2 million cubic feet per day ("MMcfpd") and the Rosa #656H achieved an IP30 of 18.3 MMcfpd, while the wells were choked back by an average of ~33%. The IP30 for each well exceeded the previous Mancos gas horizontal IP30 record by ~40%.

"We are thrilled with the initial production rate of these wells," said Jay Paul McWilliams, CEO of LOGOS. "These results, which were achieved near the center of a large unit offering hundreds of additional locations, support our strategic view that substantial resource potential exists in the San Juan Basin, and give us confidence to pursue additional responsible development of the Mancos Shale. We believe the Mancos Shale could become one of the leading natural gas shale plays in the U.S."

The Rosa Unit #654H and Rosa Unit #656 wells were drilled from a single pad with an approximate 10,000-foot laterals in an area known as the Rosa Exploratory Unit (the "Rosa Unit"). The Rosa Unit, which is operated by a LOGOS affiliate and in which LOGOS is majority owner, encompasses approximately 54,000 acres.

About LOGOS Resources II, LLC

LOGOS, an ArcLight portfolio company, is an oil and gas acquisitions and development company focused on acquiring and developing assets in the San Juan Basin. The company was formed in 2016 with an initial capital commitment of $150 million and currently owns approximately 232,000 net acres with current production of approximately 100,000 million cubic feet equivalent per day. LOGOS owns approximately 50,000 net acres in the prospective Mancos horizontal gas window.

LOGOS' predecessor, LOGOS Resources, LLC, was backed by ArcLight with a capital commitment of $100 million and successfully divested the majority of its assets in Q3 2014. For more information, please visit LOGOS' website at www.logosresourcesllc.com.

About ArcLight Capital Partners

ArcLight Capital Partners is one of the leading private equity firms focused on energy infrastructure investments. Founded in 2001, ArcLight has helped pioneer an asset-based private equity approach to investing in the dynamic energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $25 billion in 113 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational and commercial specialists as well as its 1,500+ person asset management affiliate.

More information about ArcLight, as well as a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at http://www.arclightcapital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logos-resources-ii-announces-record-breaking-production-from-two-horizontal-mancos-shale-wells-301412051.html

SOURCE LOGOS Resources II, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • AbbVie Performs Third-Quarter Hat Trick — Here's What You Need To Know

    AbbVie performed a hat trick Friday — beating and raising for the third time in 2021 — and AbbVie stock inched closer to a buy point.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Turkeys in November

    No doubt most who've paid attention will marvel at the climb of meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and companies trading for multiples of their historic valuations. Jason Hawthorne (Novocure): The idea behind Novocure is both noble and revolutionary. The company's therapy is known as tumor treating fields (TTF).

  • Boeing's Woes Continue: Another Earnings Miss

    Three months ago, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter of 2021. On Wednesday, Boeing reported that it fell back into the red last quarter, posting a bigger loss than analysts had expected. Boeing generated $15.3 billion of revenue last quarter, missing the analyst consensus of $16 billion.

  • Why Garmin Stock Is Falling 12% So Far This Week

    Shareholders of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) are losing ground to a rising market this week, with the stock dropping 12% through late trading on Thursday afternoon. The navigation device specialist reported strong third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but Wall Street was hoping for a more bullish outlook for the holiday season. Garmin's earnings were pressured by supply chain issues and rising costs.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged This Week

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the image discovery-based social platform, was getting hit on multiple fronts this week as social media giant Facebook warned about slowing revenue growth, and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it was no longer interested in acquiring Pinterest after Bloomberg reported last week that the two parties were in talks for a deal at $70 a share. PayPal's announcement seemed to be the main reason the stock sunk. The fintech giant said on Monday that it was no longer pursuing a buyout of Pinterest.

  • Why Shares of Shift4 Payments Fell Today

    The company reported an October business update, while other industrywide news may have had something to do with the decline as well.

  • Why Fiserv Stock Has Tumbled 11% So Far This Week

    As of yesterday's close, shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) are down nearly 11% so far this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of payments and financial services technology reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, but included the announcement that it had lost a major customer that impacted North American processing volumes by 500 basis points in the quarter. Fiserv's stock suffered its worst single-day loss since the start of the pandemic, losing 9% on the day. On a per-share basis, adjusted profits of $1.47 were up from the $1.20 per share Fiserv posted last year, and beat by $0.02 the earnings analysts were looking for.