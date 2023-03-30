Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €24.00 Dividend

Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Logwin's shares before the 3rd of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of April.

The upcoming dividend for Logwin will put a total of €24.00 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of €6.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Logwin's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Logwin can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Logwin has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 11% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Logwin has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. Logwin earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Logwin has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Logwin for the upcoming dividend? We love that Logwin is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Logwin, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Logwin for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Logwin (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

