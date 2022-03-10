U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.25
    -54.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,846.00
    -419.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,523.50
    -211.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.00
    -28.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.72
    +5.02 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.80
    +13.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.37 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9850
    +0.0370 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    33.55
    -1.58 (-4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1200
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,048.61
    -3,045.09 (-7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.50
    -94.22 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Lohman Technologies Releases White Paper: The Impact of Remote Cardiac Monitoring on the Care Continuum

·1 min read

PEWAUKEE, Wis. and MEMPHIS, Tenn. , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohman Technologies, a leader in home ECG monitoring solutions, released the findings from a 90-day pilot study at a Memphis, TN clinic. The goal of the pilot was to empower patients to collect daily ECG readings and have them sent directly to their primary care provider. The clinic implemented the hōm ecg+, a pocket sized medical-grade device, into their existing RPM platform and the results were incredible.

Like many primary care providers, the staff were tasked with managing the care of patients at risk for atrial fibrillation without a complete set of physiologic data. The hōm ecg+ provided near real-time ECG data directly to the medical record, allowing providers immediate access, interpretation, and intervention. The lead provider had this to say, "We have many patients with essential hypertension and other risk factors for atrial fibrillation. Managing this patient population is difficult and ECG data has been a missing link in our chain of continuity. The hōm ecg+, filled that void and has truly changed the way we practice medicine for our patients".

About Lohman Technologies
Lohman Technologies is committed to being a collaborative partner to improve care and deliver certainty to patients and their healthcare providers through remote cardiac monitoring. "This type of arrhythmia detection in the hands of the healthcare team can allow for early intervention and help prevent catastrophic sequelae associated with atrial fibrillation. The improvements to clinical workflows are an added benefit to both staff and patients and help ensure that appropriate treatment plans are being created based on accurate information" said Jason Dvorak, President at Lohman Technologies. "As the courier of data, we serve as a conduit to each stakeholder to improve their overall experience." The hōm ecg+, was designed to fit seamlessly into workflows, technology platforms, and household and is more than a medical device, it is the solution!

Read the white paper on our 90-day pilot: The Impact of Remote Cardiac Monitoring on the Care Continuum here: https://homecg-afib.com/in-the-news/

