U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +33.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,289.00
    +210.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,150.00
    +145.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +18.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +1.18 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.90
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.41 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.46 (-6.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9000
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,160.33
    +391.38 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.33
    +14.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.70
    -3.52 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

LoJack Celebrates Two Year Anniversary Enabling BMW Group Radio Vehicle Guardian While Planning Future Capabilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CalAmp Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAMP
CalAmp Corp.
CalAmp Corp.

  • Thanks to Radio Vehicle Guardian, based on the LoJack® Stolen Vehicle Recovery System that allows vehicle tracking in garages, underground or in containers, BMW Group is capable to ensure “Peace of mind” to BMW Group Customers

  • Radio Vehicle Guardian solution is available through authorized BMW Group car dealerships and on the BMW Group car configurator

  • This is the first step of a broader plan that will combine LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service with a new GPS based solution exclusively dedicated to BMW Group’s full range of models

MILAN, Italy and IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoJack Italia, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announces two years of successful security solutions for the entire range of BMW Group vehicles sold in Italy. LoJack® Stolen Vehicle Recovery System (SVR) is offered as an option on all BMW Group models to improve security and peace of mind for BMW Group customers.

BMW Group offers the option to protect all models with the Radio Vehicle Guardian solution, thanks to the proven LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service that provides “best in class” protection in the event of a car theft. The solution is self-powered and uses radio frequency that tracks vehicles where other systems are less effective such as containers, underground parking lots and garages, and it is resistant to jammer sabotage attempts. The system is activated following a movement of the car without the transponder, which is an electronic key paired with the vehicle that indicates if the driver is behind the wheel.

In the event of a theft, BMW Group customers will be assisted 24/7 by the operators of LoJack Secure Operating Centers (SOC) with support throughout Europe. LoJack SOCs will search for the vehicle and coordinate with the LoJack Security Team to locate and assist in recovering the car. The protection of the car may also allow customers to take advantage of insurance discounts depending on the insurer theft policy.

Over the last two years, a growing number of motorists have decided to protect their BMW Group vehicles with LoJack’s unique technology and this trust has been fundamental for the development of new capabilities that will set unprecedented standards in Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT). This includes a forthcoming GPS based solution with additional features such as a smartphone App, an intelligent Driver Tag and the engine lock capability operated by the LoJack SOCs after the occurrence of a theft. The complete solution is based on CalAmp Telematics technology and is integrated with connected car data coming from the BMW Group’s ConnectedDrive platform and accessible by the customer through the smartphone App.

"The theft business is constantly evolving. In the continuous struggle to develop solutions against car thieves, what makes the difference is a proven system that is capable of helping police detect the exact position of the car and a team in the field that provides strategic support for the success of the recovery. These are the weapons that allow us to move quickly and effectively immediately following a theft, bringing peace of mind and protection for motorists,” said Maurizio Iperti, president of LoJack EMEA. “We are excited to be the partner of a global market leader like the BMW Group. Bringing this industry-leading theft protection solution to its customers reflects the commitment and quality of our brand. BMW’s decision to select CalAmp as its sole provider of new SVT services is a clear testament to our industry leadership and innovation. This collaboration confirms our mutual commitment to ensuring a connected and safe future for mobility.”

About LoJack
LoJack, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services helping people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. With more than 40 years of experience we are undergoing a strong growth phase relying on more than 700,000 software and service subscribers in Europe. Today, LoJack is leveraging CalAmp’s telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Top Recovery, YouTube, LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp®
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing products drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has more than one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

LoJack Press Office

LoJack Media Inquiries

Marco Catino

Mara Capelli

Catino&Giglio

LoJack Italia

+ 39 329 3052068

+39 338 1455340

marco@catinogiglio.it

mcapelli@lojack.it

CalAmp Media Inquiries

CalAmp Investor Inquiries

Edward Lin

Leanne K. Sievers

Merritt Group

Shelton Group

+1 240.994.3027

+1 949.224.3874

lin@merrittgrp.com

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • 3 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy in April

    Most people know Unity Software (NYSE: U) for the massive shadow it casts over video game development. Developers used the Unity platform to create more than 60% of the games on the market last year, measured across subsectors from mobile gaming to the latest and greatest consoles. This is kind of like game development, with slightly different design goals in mind.

  • PTC to buy fellow software maker for $280M

    Boston's PTC Inc. is growing its family of software products with another multimillion-dollar acquisition. The industrial software maker (Nasdaq: PTC) said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Intland Software for $280 million, coming from cash on hand and amounts borrowed under PTC's existing credit facility. Greg Payne, a vice president of communications at PTC, wrote in an email that the Seaport-based company is planning for all Intland employees to join PTC, and it has no plans to close the Stuttgart office at this time.

  • Coinbase NFT Marketplace Goes Live. Can It Rival OpenSea?

    The beta iteration of the exchange’s marketplace is putting a social-media spin on NFT trading.

  • theScore takes early lead in Ontario sports betting market: Morgan Stanley

    The investment bank found theScore Bet app accounted for 50 per cent of overall sports betting app downloads since April 4.

  • Qualcomm Powers Smart Agriculture to Help End Hunger

    At Qualcomm, we collaborate with NGOs, governments and other public and private organizations to demonstrate how mobile technology can improve social and economic development in underserved regions...

  • Billionaire CEO's US Senate run focuses on one issue: Banning 'self-driving' Teslas

    Dan O'Dowd, the billionaire founder of The Dawn Project and Green Hills Software, is running for U.S. Senate on a single issue. It's about making computers safer for humans, starting with a ban on the Tesla-branded "Full Self Driving" beta software that some 100,000 owners currently have access to as part of a safety mission that takes inspiration from Ralph Nader. The tweet included a 60-second ad that shows clips of various Tesla vehicles equipped with the FSD software nearly hitting pedestrians, cyclists or making other errors while an ominous voice explains the failures and at one point says "sometimes the Tesla doesn't seem to want the driver to take over."

  • Google Shares Its African Product Development Center Debut Plans

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google invested in its Africa product development center debut in Nairobi, looking to host 800 million internet users and a third of the world's youth population by 2030. Its peer, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), also invested in technology development hubs in Kenya and Nigeria, pumping $100 million and hiring hundreds of engineers in both countries, Reuters reports. Also Read: Google Launches Private Subsea Cable Connecting Africa With Europe Google

  • Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

    Perhaps one of the strongest examples of software "eating the world," as a prominent VC once put it, is the growth of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry. While building out Local View, Jacquemin observed that the company's customers struggled to manage their many SaaS subscriptions.

  • Troubled Trump app Truth Social goes down for hours with series of outages

    It was the ‘worst I’ve ever seen it,’ one user wrote.

  • SaaS demo platform Demostack raises $34M to expand to new markets

    Demostack, a San Francisco, California-based startup creating a "demo experience" platform for software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales teams, today announced that it raised $34 million in a Series B round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Amiti Ventures, GTMfund, Operator Collective, and StepStone. CEO Jonathan Friedman says that the proceeds will be put toward growing the company's footprint while investing in R&D, sales and marketing across the U.S. and Europe, Middle East and Africa. With the average employee using at least eight SaaS apps costing $2,884 in subscriptions per month, it's becoming tougher to compete for enterprise IT dollars.

  • Best Apps for Grocery Store Coupons/Ads To Fight Inflation

    Making your meals at home now costs 10% more than it did a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. The rising prices for food, shelter and gas have fueled the largest increase in consumer...

  • WeChat's newsfeed turns 10. Is it still relevant?

    Over the last few days, my WeChat has been inundated with people reminiscing about the first post they ever published on the app's newsfeed, which marked its 10-year anniversary this week. The newsfeed feature, called Moments, is like a social network that lives within the WeChat super app. Unlike many other social networks, which either die down over time or have fallen from grace among their original users like Facebook, Moments has managed to stay relevant.

  • 9 of the Best Grocery Store Apps, Ranked

    Gone, it seems, are the days of clipping physical coupons in order to get the best deals at grocery stores—but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had. Enter the mobile apps, those handy little widgets that live in our phones. Just as mobile apps can make the fast food ordering process smoother and cheaper, many of the nation’s leading grocery store chains have introduced apps to enhance the shopping experience.

  • Microsoft Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All Windows Users

    Keeping yourself safe online is a daunting task. Cyber scams run rampant, and it seems as if hackers and swindlers just keep getting more creative. Different scams seek to lure you in and steal your information by asking you to act on an urgent message, and it can often be hard to distinguish the legitimate from the not. To make matters worse, you could also be subject to attacks without immediately realizing it. Read on to learn about the major warning Microsoft just issued for all Windows user

  • Are you vulnerable to viruses? Here's how antivirus software can help

    Most computer operating systems don't necessarily offer robust protection — leaving your devices vulnerable.

  • Germany's SAP joins western corporate exodus from Russia

    Business software group SAP plans to exit Russia completely in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, although it said on Tuesday it might be possible for Russian users to run its software for years without support. SAP joined a long list of companies, including rival Oracle last month in halting the sale of its services and products in Russia. Firms from telecom gear maker Nokia to Goldman Sachs have since left completely.

  • Enso emerges from stealth to help enterprises make sense of their data

    Wojciech Danilo and Sylwia Brodacka are well-acquainted with the struggle. The co-founders of Enso, they've authored film visual effects tools that help to simulate particles -- a data-intensive process.

  • Gravity Sketch draws $33M for a platform to design, collaborate on and produce 3D objects

    Platforms like Figma have changed the game when it comes to how creatives and other stakeholders in the production and product team conceive and iterate around two-dimensional designs. Now, a company called Gravity Sketch has taken that concept into 3D, leveraging tools like virtual reality headsets to let designers and others dive into and better visualize a product's design as it's being made; and the London-based startup is today announcing $33 million in funding to take its own business to the next dimension. The Series A is coming as Gravity Sketch passes 100,000 users, including product design teams at firms like Adidas, Reebok, Volkswagen and Ford.

  • Meet Shein, the new up-and-coming $100B valuation fashion app

    Shein, the Chinese fashion app, reportedly raised a fresh round of investment of nearly $1 billion at a $100 billion valuation. Loved by Gen-Z, Shein was founded by Chris Xu. Here’s everything you need to know.