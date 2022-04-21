LoJack Celebrates Two Year Anniversary Enabling BMW Group Radio Vehicle Guardian While Planning Future Capabilities

CalAmp Corp.

Thanks to Radio Vehicle Guardian, based on the LoJack® Stolen Vehicle Recovery System that allows vehicle tracking in garages, underground or in containers, BMW Group is capable to ensure “Peace of mind” to BMW Group Customers

Radio Vehicle Guardian solution is available through authorized BMW Group car dealerships and on the BMW Group car configurator

This is the first step of a broader plan that will combine LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service with a new GPS based solution exclusively dedicated to BMW Group’s full range of models

MILAN, Italy and IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoJack Italia , a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announces two years of successful security solutions for the entire range of BMW Group vehicles sold in Italy. LoJack® Stolen Vehicle Recovery System (SVR) is offered as an option on all BMW Group models to improve security and peace of mind for BMW Group customers.

BMW Group offers the option to protect all models with the Radio Vehicle Guardian solution, thanks to the proven LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service that provides “best in class” protection in the event of a car theft. The solution is self-powered and uses radio frequency that tracks vehicles where other systems are less effective such as containers, underground parking lots and garages, and it is resistant to jammer sabotage attempts. The system is activated following a movement of the car without the transponder, which is an electronic key paired with the vehicle that indicates if the driver is behind the wheel.

In the event of a theft, BMW Group customers will be assisted 24/7 by the operators of LoJack Secure Operating Centers (SOC) with support throughout Europe. LoJack SOCs will search for the vehicle and coordinate with the LoJack Security Team to locate and assist in recovering the car. The protection of the car may also allow customers to take advantage of insurance discounts depending on the insurer theft policy.

Over the last two years, a growing number of motorists have decided to protect their BMW Group vehicles with LoJack’s unique technology and this trust has been fundamental for the development of new capabilities that will set unprecedented standards in Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT). This includes a forthcoming GPS based solution with additional features such as a smartphone App, an intelligent Driver Tag and the engine lock capability operated by the LoJack SOCs after the occurrence of a theft. The complete solution is based on CalAmp Telematics technology and is integrated with connected car data coming from the BMW Group’s ConnectedDrive platform and accessible by the customer through the smartphone App.

"The theft business is constantly evolving. In the continuous struggle to develop solutions against car thieves, what makes the difference is a proven system that is capable of helping police detect the exact position of the car and a team in the field that provides strategic support for the success of the recovery. These are the weapons that allow us to move quickly and effectively immediately following a theft, bringing peace of mind and protection for motorists,” said Maurizio Iperti, president of LoJack EMEA. “We are excited to be the partner of a global market leader like the BMW Group. Bringing this industry-leading theft protection solution to its customers reflects the commitment and quality of our brand. BMW’s decision to select CalAmp as its sole provider of new SVT services is a clear testament to our industry leadership and innovation. This collaboration confirms our mutual commitment to ensuring a connected and safe future for mobility.”

About LoJack

LoJack, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services helping people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. With more than 40 years of experience we are undergoing a strong growth phase relying on more than 700,000 software and service subscribers in Europe. Today, LoJack is leveraging CalAmp’s telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Top Recovery , YouTube , LoJack Blog .

About CalAmp®

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing products drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has more than one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

