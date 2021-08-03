Lok Fu Place Presents the Summer 'SPORTIVAL' Campaign - Virtual Reality Skydiving over Urban Hong Kong

Five physical challenges offer free sweaty fun for enthusiasts of all ages

'A Drop Over Lok Fu' features the first-ever virtual reality skydiving experience that uses the breath-taking setting of Hong Kong's cityscape

Special drinks and gym passes from merchants add a cool and electrifying splash to the summer

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into a sizzling summer holiday with Lok Fu Place. To promote a green and healthy lifestyle to the widest possible audience, Lok Fu Place is organising the 'SPORTIVAL' campaign, which combines a sports gala with a carnival to celebrate an active summer. Kicking off on 31 July, SPORTIVAL will turn up the heat on sporting fun with exciting games and the first-ever virtual reality (VR) skydiving experience featuring Hong Kong's cityscape, creating memories for energetic, fun-loving jocks of all ages.

The large-scale ‘SPORTIVAL’ campaign organised by Lok Fu Place combines a sports gala with a carnival to promote a green and healthy lifestyle.

Five Physical Challenges to Beef up Your Muscles

During the campaign, the outdoor leisure area in Zone B of Lok Fu Place will be transformed into a free fitness boot camp, where five physical challenges (bouldering, vertical wall climbing, slacklining, standing high jump and quintuple steps) will be open to all. The five checkpoints for these challenges will have gradations of difficulty, offering multi-level trainings for participants of different ages and fitness levels to boost their muscular power, stamina, balance and vertical leap abilities.

Shoppers with $200 or more of net spending* via electronic payment methods during the campaign period are each eligible to get one 'SPORTIVAL Fast Pass' and one day pass for Physical Fitness & Yoga – Lok Fu. Holders of the Fast Pass can join the 'Weekly Physical Challenge' to score points at the checkpoints. The top three challengers on the weekly scoreboard will win fabulous prizes!

'A Drop Over Lok Fu' in a VR Skydiving Experience

Complementing the physical challenges is a VR skydiving experience that offers a virtual drop from 10,000 feet above the ground into the pulsating heart of urban Hong Kong – the first such experience of its kind. Try out 'A Drop Over Lok Fu' and glide over the stunning Victoria Harbour and steer your way through the sky to land in Lok Fu Place while enjoying the familiar cityscape of our home city from an unusual perspective thanks to the state-of-the-art VR headset.

This unique VR skydiving experience, enjoyed from the comfort of an armchair, is available for redemption with cumulative spending of $300 or more at Lok Fu Place via electronic payment methods*.

After a day of adrenaline-pumping activities, enjoy a slice of the great outdoors in the urban farm adjacent to the event venue, where seasonal greens such as edible sunflower, winter melon and hairy gourd are planted. Meanwhile, Fullhouse Kitchen at Lok Fu Place is joining hands with 'Taiko no Tatsujin' to present a special seasonal drink exclusively for the summer holiday to quench your thirst after a fun day out.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

*Electronic payment methods include Credit Card, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Octopus or other mobile payment applications

