LOKKER Announces Advisory Board of Nationally Recognized Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Leaders

Former U.S. Secret Service Chief of Staff, Homeland Security Senior Counsel, and Attorney General of Vermont Bring a Wealth of Experience in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Issues

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOKKER , provider of online data privacy solutions for the enterprise, today announced a new strategic advisory board whose members bring significant privacy and cybersecurity expertise to the organization. Appointments include Brian Ebert, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Secret Service; Thomas J. (T.J.) Donovan, former Attorney General of Vermont; and Scott Weber, former senior counsel at the Department of Homeland Security.

LOKKER is a Silicon Valley-based data privacy technology company creating software for companies to protect their customers’ sensitive personal information from being misused and shared. (PRNewsfoto/Lokker)

In addition to their breadth of experience, the members of LOKKER's new advisory board bring a comprehensive understanding of state and federal data privacy regulations and their impact on businesses and the general public. Brian Ebert recently retired from the U.S. Secret Service after thirty years of distinguished service, having served as the agency's chief of staff, Deputy Assistant Director of protective operations and Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office. Today, he serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for Hackersjack, a cybersecurity education company dedicated to helping K-12 kids learn how to be more safe, resilient, and productive in the digital world.

T.J. Donovan served as Vermont's Attorney General from 2017 to 2022 and led efforts to create the nation's first data broker legislation to protect consumers' personal information. He previously served for ten years as State's attorney of Chittenden County, the most populous county in Vermont. Donovan held previous roles as an associate in the law firm of Jarvis & Kaplan and as a criminal prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office of Philadelphia.

Scott Weber is currently a partner at global law firm DLA Piper. Before joining DLA Piper, he was general counsel of CNA Financial Corporation. Weber previously served as managing director for Stroz Friedberg, a global cyber risk management firm. Earlier in his career, he was senior counselor to Michael Chertoff, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Story continues

"The collective expertise that Brian, T.J. and Scott bring will help guide LOKKER's product development and client services," said Ian Cohen, founder and CEO of LOKKER. "With the guidance of these respected experts and their intimate understanding of state and federal privacy legislation, we are able to better anticipate, evolve, and scale our solutions to proactively protect organizations from costly data privacy incidents that are top-of-mind for corporate leaders."

About LOKKER

LOKKER is a Silicon Valley-based data privacy technology company creating software for companies to protect their customers' sensitive personal information. LOKKER's Privacy Edge™ platform is a SaaS-based solution that automates detection and mitigation of online threats that lead to major incidents, fines and reputational damage for companies. For more information visit, lokker.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lokker-announces-advisory-board-of-nationally-recognized-cybersecurity-and-data-privacy-leaders-301718106.html

SOURCE LOKKER