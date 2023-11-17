Lok'nStore Group (LON:LOK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.1325

The board of Lok'nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.1325 on the 5th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Lok'nStore Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before this announcement, Lok'nStore Group was paying out 120% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.1%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 109% over the next year.

Lok'nStore Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.0567 total annually to £0.19. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Lok'nStore Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.9% per year. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 120% of its earnings. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Lok'nStore Group's payments are rock solid. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Lok'nStore Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lok'nStore Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

