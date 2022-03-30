U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,620.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,155.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.00
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,127.00
    -4.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.17
    +0.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1111
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0030
    -0.8630 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,069.45
    -450.41 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.56
    -5.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,928.84
    -323.58 (-1.15%)
     

LOLC Finance wins two awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

·2 min read

LOLC Finance, has won the 'Most Trusted Financial Services Brand' and 'Most Innovative Financial Services Brand' in Sri Lanka for the year 2021. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine. The award aims to recognise brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors. LOLC Finance was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

GBM 2021 Logo
GBM 2021 Logo

Commenting on LOLC Finance winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "Only a few brands can be as successful as LOLC is. Despite the pandemic, LOLC has worked against all odds and still delivered to their customers."

Conrad Dias, Director and CEO of LOLC Finance PLC, stated, "Amidst an adverse global pandemic, we are truly honored to be the winner of not just one but two grand titles. At this point of business, this recognition evidently signifies the consistency and innovativeness of our trusted financial solutions, rooting from the past decades, shooting for a splendid future. We will reinforce the reliance and confidence of our esteemed clientele and the devoted staff members. These two awards will become the hallmarks of excellence in the NBFI sector in Sri Lanka and will upkeep to improve the inclusive economic situation in the country".

About LOLC Finance

LOLC Finance PLC is a premier licensed finance company in Sri Lanka with its own unique identity. As one of the flagship entities of LOLC Group, the company has remained focused on bridging the gap between aspiration and achievement.

LOLC Finance PLC is the largest Non-Banking Financial Institute with the largest Fixed Deposit and Savings Deposit base among the Registered Finance Companies. LOLC Finance has carefully tailored financial solutions to a diverse customer base ranging from grass root level entrepreneurs to multinational organisations and believes in delivering products that enhance lives, make dreams come true, fulfil long-held aspirations and empower our communities.

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

