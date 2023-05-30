How London became the most expensive city in Europe for tourists

Footfalls in London have fallen as tourists favour Europe for VAT-free shopping - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

At Mayfair’s luxurious Indian restaurant Benares, this week should have been a time for celebration.

“Our Michelin plaque has just arrived,” Sameer Taneja says proudly. It marks the second time the executive chef – regarded as one of London’s most exciting culinary names – has retained the accolade of one Michelin Star.

But Taneja has other things on his mind. “The owner is having to take a hit on some of our dishes,” he admits.

Benares, like other high end restaurants, has not been immune from soaring food costs. Taneja has been loath to pass higher prices on to customers over fears they could deter some from coming altogether.

Those efforts may ultimately be futile.

“When I hear that overseas visitors are going elsewhere in Europe because of policies like the tourist tax, it does make me worried,” Taneja says. “We were hopeful it could be a beautiful summer for us.”

Now, he is less sure.

Restaurants and retailers across London are starting to feel the same pressure, as policies begin to dampen demand for travel to the UK capital.

Elsewhere in Europe, cities are drawing larger and larger crowds.

While the number of tourists coming to Britain fell almost a quarter last year, in France there has been a sharper rebound: visitor numbers to Paris are just 13pc below where they were in 2019.

Countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal are on course to draw in record levels of tourism revenues this summer.

Martin Williams, chief executive of M Restaurants, which runs the Gaucho chain, says it is little surprise that the likes of Paris and Milan look “infinitely more attractive and affordable” to tourists.

For months, industry chiefs have been urging the Government to reintroduce VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors.

Ministers axed the relief when the UK left the European Union, claiming it would save the Treasury £2bn a year and have a limited impact on spending.

Many relying on income from tourists say the move was an own-goal, however.

Spending by US tourists in France and Spain has more than tripled so far this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to data company Global Blue. Spending in Britain has risen by just 1pc over the same period.

The reasons are easy to understand.

Visitors to Paris, where overseas tourists can still benefit from VAT-free shopping, are able to save hundreds on a purchase of a new Gucci or Yves Saint Laurent bag, or thousands on jewellery. Many are opting to do exactly that.

Even British tourists are now travelling overseas for their luxury purchases, Burberry said earlier this month, shopping in countries where they too can now benefit from the VAT schemes.

The number of weekend and leisure trips from London to Paris on the Eurostar are currently 15pc higher than they were in 2019.

But the challenges for London go much deeper than simply the tourist tax.

Williams says London’s Mayor and the broader government “have proved to be hugely out of touch when it comes to understanding how to make the capital attractive to either domestic or international tourism since the pandemic”.

For those looking for a city break, the cost of travelling to London has never been more expensive.

At high-end restaurants, it is now the norm for customers to be charged £200 a head, up from around £100 in 2017, as food inflation and staff costs pushes prices up, according to guide books.

Analysis by The Telegraph of two and three star Michelin restaurants in London shows that, on average, a tasting menu will now set customers back £191.

Where Paris was once seen as a much more expensive city in which to dine, the gap between it and London has started to narrow, though diners in the British capital are still much less open to higher prices.

“London is not Paris, it is not Tokyo and it never will be,” chef Jason Atherton said last month, as he cut his own menu prices over fears Brits were not visiting.

The cost of getting to London is also soaring. The UK capital last year was named the second most expensive city to drive in, ranking only after Hong Kong, simply because of fuel prices and the amount of congestion in the city.

When combined with policies designed to lower emissions and cut traffic, such as Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) and the congestion charge, the price of using a car in London has shot up.

The regime has helped to create “ghost towns in the centre of London”, the chief executive of furniture retailer Heal’s said last month. “I make no bones about it,” said Hamish Mansbridge.

“We’re seeing significantly lower footfall than we did before the pandemic, and that is a challenge. You’ve got the congestion charge, parking difficulties, tube strikes, train strikes, the cost of living crisis, and then Ulez.

“You name it, it’s like they’re actively trying to discourage people coming into the centre of London.”

Mansbridge is correct to suggest that public transport is becoming a less attractive way to get around.

Earlier this year travellers were hit by a 5.9pc increase in average fares on trains and on tubes, the biggest hike in more than a decade on London transport. It cemented the UK capital as the most expensive place to use public transport in Europe.

Such increases may not put off high-net-worth overseas visitors, says one retail insider, but many luxury stores have become reliant on UK visitors since the pandemic. These shoppers may decide it is cheaper for them to fly across to Europe for a mini-break.

“You only have to look at the posters that French department stores are putting up here to target Brits,” the retail executive says. “And the depressing thing is this affects restaurants, hotels, car hire, the whole thing. We’re losing out on all that.”

The recent spate of strikes are putting domestic tourists off visits to the capital.

Williams says each day of industrial action – regardless of whether it is train drivers, tube staff or teachers striking – “costs the restaurant sector hundreds of millions of pounds of lost revenue”.

He warns that “the Government has failed to engage and resolve over six months of disruption”.

Pressure is mounting for ministers to take a deeper look at these issues as a whole.

Harrods boss Michael Ward has long been urging the Government to develop a tourism strategy. “The lack of this is being felt,” he says.

“Without real thought being given to how we maintain the UK as an attractive destination we risk harming the many different sectors that benefit from tourist spending.”

In Mayfair, at Benares, Taneja is hopeful that tourists will carry on coming through his doors this summer. “These are clients who book months and months in advance, so for now, we’re not doing too bad,” he says.

He admits that luck plays a part but, for now, the accolades help. “There are less people around,” Taneja admits. “But, for now, I think we are managing to catch them.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.