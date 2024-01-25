London is a better stock market for us than New York, says tech chief

Eben Upton’s business is targeting a stock market float expected to value the business at £400m - David Rose

The boss of a Cambridge technology business has said the London stock market is a better venue for his company than New York, in a vote of confidence in the struggling exchange.

Eben Upton, the chief executive of British computer-maker Raspberry Pi, said he favoured a London listing after assessing US markets and deciding they weren’t right for his company.

He said: “We went and took a little bit of a look in New York. We came to the conclusion that London is the right home for a company like Raspberry Pi.”

Raspberry Pi designs and makes single circuit board computers about the size of a credit card. It is targeting a stock market float expected to value the business at £400m.

Mr Upton told the BBC’s Today programme he “got on that plane probably leaning towards the US” but came back “tilting really the other way”.

His decision to target a London listing is a boost for the stock market, which has been struggling to attract companies to join the exchange and faced a wave of businesses that are already listed quitting.

London missed out on a float of Arm, the Cambridge chip designer, which went public in New York at a $54bn valuation despite lobbying by Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt.

Less than £1bn was raised by companies during 2023 in London, a fall of 40pc from a year earlier, and there were no public offerings in the final quarter of the year. While there has been a dearth of public market listings worldwide, London has seen some of the sharpest falls.

Analysts have raised fears that London could fall into a “doom loop” where its declining significance becomes self-reinforcing.

Mr Upton dismissed these fears and said he expected “fairly brisk” recovery in activity once a major company decides to join the London market.

He said an initial public offering was “on the cards” for Raspberry Pi, adding: “We will be ready when the market is ready.”

He added that some of the concerns putting off businesses from listing in London were misplaced, chiefly that companies were valued more highly in New York than London.

He said there were “quality investors” in London who could work with Raspberry Pi, while being in the City was “no impediment” to attracting US money.

However, Mr Upton said: “It was no longer a slam dunk that London was the right answer.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been seeking to reform UK listing rules to attract more public listings. There are concerns that uncertainty around the upcoming general election will prolong the drought in new listings.

