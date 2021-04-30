U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,177.50
    -26.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,772.00
    -179.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,854.00
    -99.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.60
    -21.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.82
    -1.19 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.52
    +1.24 (+7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8140
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,230.94
    -107.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,290.52
    +15.39 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,954.87
    -6.61 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

London City is the first major airport to control air traffic via a digital tower

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Tech is firmly ingrained in air travel. From biometric boarding gates to parallel reality displays that beam custom messages, the process of catching a flight has changed dramatically in the past couple of decades. Now, a major technological breakthrough has been announced in the operation and management of air travel. London City Airport has hailed itself as the world's first major international airport to be able to fully control air traffic using a digital tower.

The new system allows personnel based 90 miles away in a village in Hampshire — a county in the South East of England — to guide flights to take off and landing using a new, state-of-the-art digital mast. The 50 meter tower is equipped with 16 high-definition cameras that provide ground controllers with a 360-degree view of the airfield. Included in the camera array are two pan-tilt zoom cameras that replicate the binocular functions of a conventional control tower. 

The images are live-streamed via fiber networks to staff at the UK's main air navigation service provider, known as NATS, in Swanwick in Hampshire. Air traffic controllers view the live video feed on a panoramic screen overlaid with data such as call signs, altitude, weather readings and the speed of aircraft approaching and leaving the airport. 

According to London City Airport, all flights on its summer schedule will be remotely navigated using the new digital control tower. Management claim the smart infrastructure can help it to meet expected growth in passenger demand, following a standstill during the pandemic, as international travel resumes in May. The launch follows previous trials of the system at Sweden's Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall airports. 

Recommended Stories

  • The EU's Apple antitrust investigation is moving forward

    The EU has opened a formal probe into how Apple runs the App Store.

  • Stratolaunch completes second flight of world's largest plane

    Stratolaunch hascompleted the second test flight of its carrier vehicle, which is currently known for being the world's largest aircraft by wingspan.

  • Watch the trailer for the final season of Netflix's 'Castlevania'

    Netflix has released a two-and-a-half minute trailer to give you a glimpse of what you can expect from the final season of Castlevania.

  • This web app uses computer vision to teach you the ASL alphabet

    Fingerspelling.xyz is a web-based experience that takes advantage of computer vision software to make the process of learning the ASL alphabet fun and easy.

  • GM's Ultium Charge 360 project provides access to almost 60,000 EV plugs

    The first Ultium-ready EV charging sites are now live in three states.

  • Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

    Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems.

  • Gadgets that make great Mother's Day gifts

    Here's a list of gadgets that will make great Mother's Day gifts, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Coinbase now lets US users pay for cryptocurrency through a PayPal account

    Starting today, PayPal users in the US can link their accounts to Coinbase to make it easier to buy digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

  • Facebook jumpstarts newsletter ambitions with $5 million for indie writers

    The company will prioritize reporters who plan to cover marginalized communities.

  • Watch out for this ‘double whammy’ on required minimum distributions

    If you own one or more traditional IRAs and turned or will turn age 72 this year, you’re now exposed to the dreaded federal income tax IRA required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. The same RMD rules also apply to simplified employee pension (SEP) accounts and SIMPLE-IRAs. As you might suspect, the reason behind the RMD rules is to force folks who would otherwise leave their traditional IRA balances untouched to start taking withdrawals and paying the resulting federal income tax hit.

  • Teargas, flashbangs: the devastating toll of police tactics on Minnesota children

    Families living near Brooklyn Center protests suffer as chemicals enter their homes and kids face a ‘battlefield experience’ Ebonie McMillan with her children, including Janae Burchette, second from right, on their balcony across the street from the Brooklyn Center police department. Photograph: Jenn Ackerman/The Guardian As police used teargas and flashbangs on protesters outside the Brooklyn Center police department, young children listened, terrified, from their homes directly across the street. Among them were two eleven-year-old girls with autism, which makes them intensely sensitive to loud noises, their older sister, Jamiya Crayton, said. “It was so bad I had to go out there and ask [law enforcement] if they could stop doing that, because my kids were crying hysterically,” Crayton said. An officer told her to go back inside her apartment, she said. Crayton, her sisters, and her three-year-old daughter were left coughing from the teargas that seeped inside their apartment over multiple nights, even with the windows closed, as national guard troops and police responded with force to protesters demonstrating against the 11 April killing of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer. “It was like a war in front of our yard,” Crayton, 24, said in a phone interview. Police officers stand guard on a roof as demonstrators gather during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center police department on 17 April. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Children can be especially vulnerable to teargas, because they have smaller lungs, tend to breathe more rapidly and are closer to the ground, where the irritating particles in teargas eventually settle, medical experts said. “Teargas should absolutely not be used anywhere near children for any reason,” said Irwin Redlener, the director of Columbia University’s Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative, and a longtime children’s health advocate. “It’s completely inappropriate.” A wide range of doctors have condemned the US’s use of teargas on children and families, including at the US-Mexico border in 2018. New research from Portland found that hundreds of people people reported serious, lasting health effects from being teargassed, including disruptions to their menstrual cycles, from intense cramps to abnormal bleeding. Because teargas was initially tested on young men in military settings, experts said, the full effects of the chemicals on a more diverse population are unknown. There is also little research on the long-term effects of teargas on children, Redlener said. Several international treaties have banned the use of teargas during war. The Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, a Democrat, initially defended the use of teargas in Brooklyn Center, saying it was important to prevent property damage, and that he trusted police to use it appropriately. Residents of the Sterling Square Apartments, a complex across from the police department, said the reaction of law enforcement and national guard troops to the protests after Wright’s death had traumatized their children and left kids and adults coughing and feeling sick from the exposure to teargas. Ebonie McMillan, 36, who lives with her eight-year-old daughter and two-year old twins in an apartment directly facing the Brooklyn Center police station, said she had seen rubber bullets bouncing off her balcony. Police officers in riot gear fire teargas in front of the police department on 11 April. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images McMillan and her children live in an apartment across the street from the station. Photograph: Jenn Ackerman/The Guardian To protect her children, she said, “I don’t even want them to look outside. I keep them on the floor.” The military vehicles parked around the police station were kept on all night, making it difficult for the children to sleep, she said. The “hums and the booms” kept them awake. “I just feel so bad for the babies,” McMillan said. When she was a child, “I didn’t ever see this kind of violence from the people supposed to protect us”. McMillan’s older daughter, Janae Burchette, 19, said the teargas exposure left her with a sore throat, headaches, and a cough for days. On the first night that teargas started drifting into their apartment, Tasha Nethercutt, 31, did what she could: she put the covers over her three children’s heads and gave them phones to try to distract them from what was happening outside. “Teargas, the bombs, the loud noises – my daughter was freaking out,” she said. The national guard troops all around the neighborhood made it difficult to leave at some points, Nethercutt said, and it was frightening to see the troops standing around the apartment building, their guns pointed in the direction of the residents. “We told them: we are on private property, y’all cannot point your guns at us,” Nethercutt said. “I have kids in here. My kids were devastated.” Afterwards, her 10-year-old daughter had a sore throat for three days and was sent home from school, she said. Tasha Nethercutt and her kids, ages 10 and two, on their balcony overlooking the police department. Photograph: Jenn Ackerman/The Guardian “Now she can’t go to school because they think she has Covid, when really she swallowed some of the teargas,” Nethercutt said. Her younger sons attend a daycare center in the neighborhood, but Nethercutt said she was worried that it might now be contaminated. “The cops were over there macing and teargassing stuff. How do I know if they wiped those down?” she asked. Her son is at the age when he picks up anything on the ground and puts it in his mouth. Because African Americans have higher rates of asthma, it is particularly concerning when teargas is used in a city like Brooklyn Center, where nearly a third of residents are African American, said Sven-Eric Jordt, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University. People with asthma are more vulnerable to serious and long-term health consequences of exposure to teargas. “For teargas, there’s no federal oversight,” Jordt added. “There’s no government agency that is evaluating and regulating the safety of these munitions.” The chemical particles in teargas collect on clothing and surfaces and can cause further irritation to the skin and eyes, especially for young children crawling around on the floor. “Once it’s indoors, it can be quite persistent,” he said. Redlener, the Columbia public health expert, said he was particularly concerned to hear that two children with autism were among the kids living on the front lines in Brooklyn Center. McMillan and Burchette get the children dressed. Photograph: Ackerman + Gruber “Children with autism are particularly sound-sensitive and sensitive to this kind of chaos,” he said. “They have the worst possible susceptibility to being affected by this.” It was also important to be aware of the potential psychological impacts of exposure to a frightening, violent experience, including children developing post-traumatic stress disorder, he said. “If there’s days and days of protest, and kids feel under duress for a prolonged period of time, it’s almost like a battlefield experience for a child,” he said. “Was it absolutely necessary for the police to use these kinds of methods for crowd control in a vicinity where there is a housing complex, or a school, where it’s obviously going to be traumatic for children?” he asked. In the wake of the teargas and military response around her home, Crayton, whose young sisters have autism, said she had only heard from one local official, Brooklyn Center’s mayor, about getting assistance for her family, including potentially moving them to a different apartment. She is raising money to help with the effort. The scene outside the Sterling Square Apartments. Photograph: Jenn Ackerman/The Guardian Other government officials had not responded in any way, she said, to the experiences the Sterling Square Apartment families had already described in multiple media accounts, including in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Asked who she believed was responsible for the trauma her sisters and daughter had experienced, Crayton pointed to Walz, the governor, who signed the order deploying the national guard to Minneapolis. “I don’t think he cares too much about our people,” Crayton said of the governor. “I don’t think they really know [what families experienced]. It’s not their main focus.” Nearly two weeks after the most intense nights of crackdowns on protesters, Crayton said, the children were still “jumpy” and on edge. “Any time someone parks in front of the building, they get scared,” she said. The girls kept asking questions like: “Are they going to come hurt us? Are they going to come back?”

  • Biden faces pressure to drive gasoline and diesel cars out of the US

    The president has touted the benefits of a boom in electric cars – but as states move to phase new polluting vehicles his administration is pressed to go further Vehicles on a freeway in Los Angeles, California, in 2019. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden’s administration, seeking deep cuts to planet-heating emissions, is facing pressure to take a previously unthinkable step: declare the end of the internal combustion engine in the US. Washington state has moved to call time on the age of gasoline and diesel cars, with the legislature passing a goal that new car sales be only zero-emission vehicles from 2030, including out of state purchases that are then imported. The legislation now awaits to signature of Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat who previously ran for president on the climate crisis platform. While not a strict mandate, the Washington bill is the first time a state has passed a law aimed at phasing out the sale of new polluting vehicles. National momentum is now starting to gather pace. The California governor, Gavin Newsom, has, via executive order, banned the sale of new gasoline cars from 2035. And this week both chambers of New York’s legislature passed a directive that would ensure 100% of new car sales are electric by 2035, with all new trucks following by 2045. Biden has consistently touted the economic benefits from a boom in electric cars – in his address to Congress on Wednesday the president said there is “no reason why American workers can’t lead the world in the production of electric vehicles and batteries”. But his administration is being pressed to go further and ensure the US joins countries such the UK, France and Norway in imposing a national ban of new gasoline and diesel car sales to help slash emissions to net zero by 2050. Last week, the governors of 12 states, including New York and California, wrote to the president to urge he take “bold federal leadership” and ensure all new cars sold from 2035 are zero-emission. “I would love to see President Biden set a goal of 60% of sales to be electric cars by 2030, before all electric sales in 2035,” said Margo Oge, a former director of transportation air quality at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “We can’t wait any longer, we have run out of time with climate change and we need car companies to start making that transformation now.” We have run out of time with climate change and we need car companies to start making that transformation now Margo Oge Oge said the phase-outs by California and Washington state are “very powerful” but that a national mandate was crucial if the US is to meet its emissions goals and help stave off disastrous climate change. Transportation is the largest source of emissions in the US and the increasing longevity of modern vehicles means it would take at least 15 years to phase out polluting cars once sales of them are halted. The task appears daunting – only about 2% of cars sold a year in the US are electric, with many American drivers put off by the relatively high cost of models and concerns over the ability to recharge batteries. Prices are dropping and sales are expected to climb, but not at the rate researchers say is needed to avoid dangerous global heating, with electric vehicles needing to make up more than half of sales a decade from now and making up 90% of all cars on American roads by 2050. “There’s a lot of work to do but everyone needs to know where we are heading so a national mandate would be very forceful,” said Matthew Metz, co-executive director of Coltura, an environment group based in Seattle that campaigned for the cars bill in Washington state. “I understand it’s politically very sensitive, but to meet the emissions cuts Biden will need to do this. If the UK can do this, the United States can do this.” Under the Clean Air Act, the Biden administration can set vehicle emissions standards that only electric vehicles could meet. The EPA is set to unveil new rules for cars and trucks in July, but these are expected to simply unwind a move by Donald Trump’s administration to water down pollution standards that are due in 2025. A further rule would be required to end the century-long dominance of the internal combustion engine. Biden has promised millions of new jobs will be created via the expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicles, but unions in rust belt states – only narrowly won by the president in the 2020 election – are wary of the shift. “Squirrels can make electric cars and squirrels can maintain them,” said Robin Chase, an environmentalist and co-founder of car sharing company Zipcar, emphasizing the ease of making the vehicles. She pointed out that manufacturing of electric cars requires a third less workers than their traditional counterparts. The UAW, the auto workers union, recently warned there is “not a one-size-fits-all solution or timeline and policies must provide sufficient flexibility and avoid unrealistic mandates”. Carmakers, too, are grappling with the implications of a complete shift to electric vehicles. American drivers are increasingly favoring larger, and more polluting, SUVs and companies such as General Motors, which has pledged to go all-electric by 2035, are hoping that zero-emission versions of popular models will allow for a seamless transition. GM is set to launch an electric version of its Hummer vehicle while Ford is preparing to roll out its best-selling F-150 as an electric model next year. “The auto industry is committed to working toward a net-zero carbon transportation future,” said John Bozzella, chief executive of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry group. The Biden administration is also attempting to address the lack of electric charging ports, vowing in its recent infrastructure plan to install 500,000 new charging stations, which experts say is only a small portion of what will be required. The plan also proposes rebates for electric car purchases but some advocates point out that new sales are dominated by wealthier people and other incentives would be better targeted. “The sales are coming from people who are older and wealthier, so why not support things like electric bikes to help cut emissions from short journeys?” said Chase. “We need to get in front of this and make this transition. We need to tell the industry ‘here is where we are going’. If we don’t, we are all going to be left flat-footed by the rest of the world.”

  • Ford, BMW and Honda cut production due to global chip crisis

    Car makers Ford, Honda and BMW have reportedly joined tech companies Apple and Samsung in flagging production cuts caused by the global chip shortage.

  • Dozens killed in stampede at ultra-Orthodox religious festival in Israel

    The stampede began when large numbers of people thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage during the event at Mount Meron.

  • Vietnam's answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

    That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup. It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla and General Motors Co. A recent arrival on the automotive scene and the No. 5 car brand in Vietnam, VinFast is not short on ambition, with its sights set on a U.S. listing and a valuation of as much as $60 billion, according to two sources familiar with its plans.

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong Rally Driven by Confidence in OPEC+

    The spike to the upside is a clear indication that investors believe the surge on COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil is only temporary.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures retreat after S&P 500 logs new record high

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Thursday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with strong earnings results and more encouraging economic data helping support the latest leg higher in risk assets.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.