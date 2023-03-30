London close to being usurped as world's leading financial centre - latest updates

The City of London has lost its sole position as the world's leading financial centre - Tim Grist Photography

The City of London is at risk of losing its position as a leading financial centre as New York draws level in the latest global finance rankings.

The report, drawn up by the City of London Corporation, found that other financial centres are threatening to usurp the Square Mile after growing at a faster pace over the last year, with the number of companies leaving the London stock market cited as a key concern.

The study evaluated the performance of the world’s leading financial centres across 95 metrics, including innovation, business infrastructure, talent and skills and regulation.

London received an overall competitiveness score of 60, up from 59 in 2022, while New York increased its score by 2 points to equal London with 60 points

It comes as concerns grow that the City is losing its allure as a financial centre after building material giant CRH announced plans to leave the London stock market for New York, while British technology darling Arm also said it was shunning London for its bumper listing.

The report highlighted that the number of international companies listed in London is falling and fewer international companies are choosing to list in London, despite changes to listing rules.

Chris Hayward, policy chief at the City of London Corporation, said: “The UK remains one of the most open and global financial centres with better access to international markets than the US, France, or Japan. But our competitive advantage is at risk. A long-term plan to stimulate growth in the financial and professional services sector is needed.”

The study ranked Singapore as the world’s third most competitive financial centre with a score of 51. Frankfurt scored 46, Paris scored 43 and Tokyo scored 35.

07:34 AM

SSE boosts profit outlook

SSE has boosted its profits forecast for the year as it hailed its "balanced" business model amid surging energy prices.

The company, which sold its utility business to Ovo in 2020, said it expects to spend £2.5bn on its push for net zero.

It predicts it will achieve earnings per share of more than 160 pence, up from the previous guidance of more than 150 pence.

Finance director Gregor Alexander said:

As we progress our ambitious Net Zero Acceleration Programme, we are investing more than we make in profits into the infrastructure society needs for a more secure, affordable and clean energy system. Our balanced business model has performed well in a volatile year, helping to ensure security of supply. At the same time, we are progressing multiple projects and adding to our pipeline as we deliver on our net zero focused electricity infrastructure strategy. This strong performance leaves us well positioned to continue our significant investment programme and we will update the market with more detail in May.

07:21 AM

UK 'not there yet' on carbon capture technology, says Shapps

Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled today.

Ministers are planning to overhaul subsidy rules so gas is relatively less attractive compared to electricity in an attempt to drive the uptake of green power and hasten the end of fossil fuels. More on that here.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that "we're not there yet" on carbon capture technology, but said it could eventually "bring in a lot of money". He told GB News:

There's something called carbon capture utilisation and storage, it's a method of capturing carbon and then storing it largely under the sea, actually in the old oil and gas locations. And we probably have the ability to store billions if not trillions of pounds worth of other people's carbon in those locations.

When challenged over his use of the word "probably", the Cabinet minister said:

We know that you can actually do this. It's technically possible to do. Yes, there are lots of practical implications of doing it. But it could be a market worth trillions of pounds. To put this into perspective, we've got space to store about 78 billion tonnes of carbon and that would be enough for the whole of Europe's carbon for 250 years. That could bring in a lot of money to the UK... We're not there yet, but if we get there and Britain has a leading role in this, then we can bring energy security to every single one of your viewers.

07:11 AM

Japan's shares end day lower

Tokyo shares ended the session lower as investors locked in profits after recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4pc, or 100.85 points, to 27,782.93, while the broader Topix index slid 0.6pc, or 12.16 points, to 1,983.32.

07:10 AM

H&M reveals surprise profit after expected loss

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, has revealed a surprise operating profit for the December-February period.

Economists had expected the company to announce losses of around 1bn Swedish krona (£80m).

It instead announced an operating profit of 725m krona (£56m) despite weak demand as consumers curtailed spending amid soaring inflation.

While H&M showed signs of bringing its costs under control, it still struggled to compete with major rival Inditex, owner of Zara and other brands, as well as rapidly expanding fast fashion online retailers such as SHEIN and Temu.

H&M - FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

07:03 AM

Number of companies listing in London is falling, the City warns

London's tie with New York as the world's top financial centre comes the number of international company listings in London is falling.

The City of London Corporation said few global firms are choosing to list in Britain.

The Financial Conduct Authority flagged proposed changes on Wednesday to streamline listing rules.

However, the City said Britain continues to build on its long-standing strengths as the world's largest centre for international debt issuance, commercial (re)insurance, and foreign exchange trading, and the second largest asset management centre.

06:48 AM

Good morning

London is no longer the clear leader among global financial centres after New York rose from second place to level peg with the capital as more companies list in the United States.

The City of London Corporation, which administers London's financial district, said in its annual survey that benchmarks on the performance of global financial centres gave London an overall competitiveness score of 60, up from 59 in 2022, but New York increased its score to 60.

Singapore was third with 51, Frankfurt 46, Paris 43, and Tokyo 35.

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mixed Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks eased further.

Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to reflect persisting worries over how higher rates might affect lenders.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8pc to 27,662.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9pc to 7,110.20.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2pc to 2,449.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7pc to 20,048.99, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.2pc to 3,232.39.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Wednesday as investor risk appetites recover amid easing banking crisis concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1pc to close at 32,717.60, while the broad-based S&P 500 finished 1.4pc higher at 4,027.81. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite increased 1.8pc to 11,926.24.

US government bonds were little changed as investors await new data from the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.55pc, while the policy sensitive two-year yield nudged up two basis points to 4.1pc.