U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,863.67
    -35.71 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,226.63
    -111.52 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,442.86
    -192.44 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.44
    -32.92 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.10
    -2.69 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    -0.0101 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9800
    -0.1210 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1885
    -0.0150 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4750
    +1.3950 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,441.75
    -471.24 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.26
    -2.71 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.58
    -24.66 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

London fails to retain Atlassian as it heads Stateside in search of a 'broader set' of investors

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Despite multiple overtures by the British government to woo tech companies and keep the largest ones from defecting to the US, the latest example of the failure of this policy comes with the news that Australian software giant Atlassian is to move its HQ to Delaware, USA, in its search for what it calls a “broader set of investors”.

The move has dealt a fresh blow to London’s ambitions as a global tech hub, following the IPO flops of Deliveroo (with its valuation down over 65% since floatation) and the 86% slump of ecommerce group THG.

While Atlassian moved its domicile from Sydney, Australia to London in 2014, the $54bn (£45bn) Nasdaq-listed firm said it now wants more options on investors, to attain support for its inclusion in “additional stock indices”, and to streamline its corporate structure, the Telegraph reports.

The UK government has tried to promote London as a tech center in recent years by sharpening up the UK’s listing regime.

The former Chancellor, and now contented for Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, told London Tech Week only last month: “If you’re an entrepreneur looking for funding – I want you to look at the UK and say: that’s where I want to be.”

But these and similar overtures have fallen flat with floated companies. British chipmaker Arm is the latest to head for a primary listing in New York, although it may still end up as a dual listing between New York and London.

There has even been a lukewarm response from still-privately held, late-stage, British startups to a London listing. Nigel Toon, CEO of Bristol's Graphcore, which has a £2bn+ valuation, has previously pointed out that New York has a “deeper bench of analyst knowledge" than London and more favorable listing rules.

Atlassian is declining to comment, instead referring media to an April statement by Martin Lam, its head of investor relations, in which he said: “We believe moving our parent entity to the United States will increase our access to a broader set of investors, support inclusion in additional stock indices, improve financial reporting comparability with our industry peers, streamline our corporate structure, and provide more flexibility in accessing capital.”

The London Stock Exchange currently requires companies to show three years of revenue growth, as well as audited financial statements, but it’s heads unveiled plans in May to potentially ease these rules.

The global dip towards recessionary economics may also be concentrating the minds of tech companies looking to find wider investors in larger markets, and the US is an obvious choice in this respect.

Recommended Stories

  • Greenbrier stock drops as profit misses expectations although revenue beat, as rising costs hurt margins

    Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc. dropped 5.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the railcar maker reported fiscal third-quarter profit that fell well below expectations even as revenue rose well above forecasts, as cost of revenue soared. The company said "robust" lease fleet utilization and manufacturing production and delivery levels in North America were partially offset by inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Net income for the quarter to May 31 fell to $3.1 million, or 9 cent

  • Hyundai and Kia Are Challenging Tesla. Chinese Brands Could Be Next.

    Hyundai Motor’s success—particularly with electric vehicles—could offer a template for Chinese manufacturers with similarly global ambitions.

  • Global Financial Watchdog FSB to Propose Crypto Regulations in October

    The Financial Stability Board plans to produce recommendations for the regulation of stablecoins and other crypto assets to the intergovernmental forum, G-20.

  • Dog sitter mauled to death by pit bulls in North Carolina

    Police are still trying to find dogs’ owners

  • Byju's yet to secure $250 million of its $800 million March funding

    Byju’s has yet to receive $250 million of the $800 million funding it announced in March this year, the company said, as India’s most valuable startup comes under scrutiny. Sumeru Ventures and Oxshott have yet to finance their committed $250 million to Byju’s, a spokesperson said. “The delays are because of macro-economic reasons,” the spokesperson said, adding that it expects the remainder of the capital to arrive by the end of August.

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

    Americans arguably elected Joe Biden for two reasons: Because he wasn't Donald Trump and he would bring calm to the country. Chuck Todd says: "while Mr. Biden certainly has succeeded in not being Donald Trump,"&nbsp; progressives ask him to do more to “meet the moment."

  • Gold headed for fresh 9-month low as 4-week slide continues

    Gold prices continued to decline on Monday after clinching a fourth consecutive weekly loss as the strong dollar continued to weigh on the yellow metal. Gold futures (GC00) for August delivery were off $10, or 0.6%, to $1,732 per ounce. Most of the dollar’s weakness since it reached its 2022 peak north of $2,000 per ounce has been the result of the strengthening dollar, and rising Treasury yields, which have made the shiny metal less attractive to investors by comparison.

  • Great News If You Hate Picking Stocks: This One Investment Can Be Your Entire Portfolio

    Investing in shares of individual stocks can be a great way to earn impressive investment returns and build wealth. If you want to invest money so you can build wealth, but you have no interest in researching different assets to invest in, you should think seriously about buying an S&P 500 index fund. Betting on American businesses has always paid off in the past, with the S&P 500 producing average annual returns of around 10% over time and never producing losses for anyone who has consistently remained invested for at least 20 years.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Stock Rally to Wane as Dollar Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s most vocal bears is growling again, this time because of dollar strength.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverThe “extreme” rally in the greenback over the past year typically comes alongside market stress or recession, or both, Michael J. Wilson,

  • China Lithium Giant Expands in Argentina With $962 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese battery-materials giant Ganfeng Lithium Co. is ratcheting up efforts to expand in Argentina, an emerging supply hot-spot for the mineral.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverA unit of the lithium supplier plans to purchase 100% of Lithea Inc. for up to $962 mi

  • Frontier asks Spirit Airlines to delay shareholder vote until July 27

    "We still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8," Frontier said in a letter dated Sunday. The request, if accepted, will delay the vote for the fourth time amid the months-long bidding war between JetBlue Airways Corp and Frontier for the budget carrier. Last week, Florida-based Spirit postponed the special meeting to July 15 so its board can continue talks with both the suitors.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • China tech stocks tumble after Alibaba, Tencent hit with fines

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss how China stocks are trading amid another COVID surge hitting casinos and tech stocks getting hit with fines.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Alibaba Is Tumbling. Chinese Tech Stocks Have a New Headache.

    Alibaba and Tencent were just fined over deal disclosure rules. It's a fresh headache for an embattled sector.

  • NIO responds to Grizzly short-seller report by retaining forensic accounting firm

    NIO Inc. said Monday that it has formed an independent committee to review allegations that the China-based electric vehicle maker is using an affiliate battery maker to boost financial results.

  • Will Bank of America Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S. and has become one of the market's most popular publicly traded bank stocks. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have made Bank of America the second-largest position in their massive $329 billion equities portfolio. Bank of America has built one of the leading commercial lending franchises in all of banking.

  • Meta Stock Is a Sell. ‘Use It as a Source Of Funds,’ Analyst Says.

    Needham analyst Laura Martin cut her rating on the company and said she expects it to lower the guidance.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]