London Gatwick Closed for Second Day as Drones Ruin Holiday

(Bloomberg) -- London’s Gatwick airport closed for a second day after incursions by illegal drones, creating chaos for thousands of passengers during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

As night fell, an orchestrated two-drone intrusion kept the world’s busiest single-runway hub in lockdown and sent hundreds of scheduled flights into disarray. U.K. Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson called in the military to help end the disruption, the worst at a London airport since blizzards closed the main Heathrow hub in 2013.

“Gatwick’s runway remains unavailable because of continued drone sightings,” the airport said on its website early on Friday. Gatwick said it’s continuing to work with police and security partners to resolve the situation.

A daylight search backed by helicopters failed to locate the devices -- or their operator -- and the Ministry of Defense said U.K. forces would be deploying specialist equipment. In a bid to ease the backlog of flights, the Department for Transport said a ban on night operations at other U.K. airports would be temporarily lifted.

Gatwick Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wingate said the criminal intrusions involving two drones were “highly targeted” and designed to deliver maximum disruption in the days before Christmas. Police said the actions were clearly deliberate, though most likely not terror related.

Disorder set in late on Wednesday after reports of two objects above Gatwick caused services to be halted. More than 50 incoming planes were diverted to other hubs in Britain and mainland Europe. The airport reopened after six hours, only to shut again 45 minutes later amid further sightings. The disruption will now continue into Friday, the airport said.

Gatwick is the biggest base for discount carrier EasyJet Plc and a focus for long-haul leisure flights at British Airways. Hundreds of operations have been disrupted because of the closure, in what’s set to be one of the worst-ever disruptions by illegal drones.

Ryanair Holdings Plc said it would shift Friday flights at Gatwick to London’s Stansted Airport. Airlines such as Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA have diverted to other airfields.

“We believe this to be a deliberate act to disrupt the airport,” Gatwick police commander Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said in a statement. “However, there are absolutely no indications to suggest this is terror-related.”

Even when the airport reopens, further upheaval is likely. EasyJet said the shutdown has left aircraft and crew rostered to fly from Gatwick stranded at other locations.

Unmanned aerial vehicles and laser pointers are becoming an increasing threat for aircraft, prompting regulators to come up with new rules against operating the devices near airfields.

Dubai International Airport shut down temporarily in 2016 after suspected drone activity, while airspace around Wellington, New Zealand, was closed for 30 minutes this year when a craft was spotted flying close to the runway. And Grupo Aeromexico SAB last week said was investigating whether a drone collided with a Boeing Co. 737 aircraft as the plane approached Tijuana, Mexico. The jet sustained damage to its nose but landed safely.

While governments bar drones from paths reserved for airliners, with Britain outlawing flights above 400 feet or within 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of an airport boundary, the millions of small consumer devices that have been purchased around the world can’t be tracked on radar.

That makes it difficult to enforce the rules. In addition, many users don’t know the restrictions -- or don’t follow them.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that the disruption was “particularly difficult for people” to bear in the run up to Christmas and the New Year, and that the drone operators face as many as five years in jail if caught.

--With assistance from Rita Devlin Marier, Alex Morales, Justin Bachman and Kitty Donaldson.

To contact the reporters on this story: Christopher Jasper in London at cjasper@bloomberg.net;Ellen Milligan in London at emilligan11@bloomberg.net;Kyunghee Park in Singapore at kpark3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anand Krishnamoorthy at anandk@bloomberg.net, ;Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Angus Whitley

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.