London Gatwick Turns to Army as Drones Ruin Holiday Getaway

(Bloomberg) -- London’s Gatwick airport turned to the military after police were unable to stop incursions by illegal drones that have closed the hub for approaching 24 hours, disrupting journeys for more than 100,000 people on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Thousands of passengers hunkered down on departure-hall floors Thursday in anticipation of flights resuming, but sporadic sightings of the mystery craft led the airport to extend the shutdown throughout the day.

Gatwick Chief Executive Officer Stewart Wingate said the criminal intrusions involving two drones were “highly targeted” and designed to close the airport with maximum disruption in the run up to Christmas. Police said the actions were clearly deliberate, though most likely not terror related.

With night falling and authorities apparently no closer to finding the perpetrators, U.K. Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that military assistance would be provided to help end the disruption, the worst at a London airport since blizzards closed the city’s main Heathrow hub in 2013. The Ministry of Defence said that forces would deploy specialist equipment.

“Obviously once it gets dark you cannot physically see a drone, which will make it more difficult, but the police are out in force trying to spot it,” Gatwick spokeswoman Mandy Armstrong said by phone.

The Department for Transport said that a ban on night operations at other U.K. airports would be temporarily lifted to help ease the backlog of flights.

Reports of two objects above Gatwick caused services to be halted at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, with more than 50 incoming planes diverted to other hubs across Britain and some in mainland Europe. The airport reopened after six hours, only to shut again 45 minutes later amid further sightings.

Services remained grounded through the peak morning departure period and into the afternoon, with a daylight search aided by helicopters failing to locate the devices or their operators. Gatwick is the world’s busiest single-runway hub, the biggest base for discount carrier EasyJet Plc and the focus for long-haul leisure flights at British Airways.

“We believe this to be a deliberate act to disrupt the airport,” Gatwick police commander Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said in a statement. “However, there are absolutely no indications to suggest this is terror related.”

Gatwick said on its Twitter feed that services had been idled due to “drone activity” and that customers should check with their airline before heading to the airport. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no. 1 priority,” it added.

Diverted or canceled arrivals Wednesday night affected about 6,000 people at carriers including Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, while 2,000 more were unable to depart on 18 scrapped services. The extended closure means hundreds of daytime operations may be lost in what would be one of the worst-ever disruptions to schedules by illegal drone incursions.

Even when the airport reopens, further upheaval is likely, with EasyJet saying in a statement that the overnight shutdown has left aircraft and crew rostered to fly from Gatwick stranded at other locations.

London is served by about half a dozen airports, and some passengers at Gatwick said they were seeking to book flights from Heathrow, about 30 miles away, in order to complete their journeys.

One couple who had been planning to spend Christmas in the Caribbean said they’d traveled for two hours from the English Midlands to catch a flight to Barbados, but like thousands of other found that it was unable to operate.

Others tweeted their frustrations while generally supporting the airport’s decision to close. “Right call Gatwick,” one person said, though another suggested that police should seek to shoot down any trespassing craft, and a third argued that with day dawning “either you can see a drone or you can’t.”

Unmanned aerial vehicles and laser pointers are becoming an increasing threat for aircraft, prompting regulators to come up with new rules against operating the devices near airfields.

#GatwickDrones | We are carrying out a joint search w/ @Gatwick_Airport for the operators of #drones sighted at #Gatwick. Public safety is paramount and we will take all available actions to disrupt this deliberate act. There are no indications to suggest this is terror related. pic.twitter.com/J36d0Xzo2G

