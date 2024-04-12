London Mayoral Candidate Plans a £100 Token Airdrop to Each Citizen

London mayoral candidate Brian Rose has revealed an ambitious plan to introduce a new crypto token called "LONDON" and distribute £100 worth of it to every resident of the city. This initiative aims to familiarize Londoners with cryptocurrency, provide financial education, and position the capital as a hub of digital assets.

Rose, a passionate advocate for blockchain technology and the founder of London Real, envisions the LONDON token as a means to address the public's discontent with the financial sector's perceived abuse of power and lack of accountability following the 2008 crisis.

His proposal involves creating a £1 billion liquidity pool for the token through a one-off 1% tax on the profits of London's major financial institutions, dubbed the "TradFi tax."

"The LONDON coin will give Londoners a real relationship with their money," Rose stated. "They will be able to hold it, earn interest on it, save it, trade it, stake it, all with decentralized finance protocols directly from their phones."

The LONDON token would be accepted across London's transport network and could be used to pay council bills, parking charges, and other expenses, providing an injection of additional funds into the city's economy. Rose envisions it as a stepping stone towards establishing London as the world's first "crypto-first city."