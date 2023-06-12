London office space demand is crashing, warns Goldman Sachs

Majority of the new office space under construction in London has not been let - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Demand for London office space is crashing amid a rise in working from home since the pandemic, Goldman Sachs has warned, as higher interest rates hammer developers.

Dealmaking in the industry is at “near global financial crisis-lows”, said the investment bank’s analysts, led by Jonathan Kownator.

“We are increasingly cautious on the outlook for London office capital values,” they said.

“Sentiment toward owning office assets remains low,” the analysts added, with deals in the sector down 40pc compared with normal conditions.

More than 14pc of the capital’s floorspace is already empty, up from around 9pc before the pandemic. This share is expected to rise further with as much as 10m sq ft of office space under construction this year.

More than 4m sq ft of that is in the City of London, with another 3m sq ft in the West End.

So far the majority has not been let, raising the prospect of new buildings standing empty.

The last time so much office space was built – in 2003 – rents sank as landlords struggled to find tenants.

Goldman Sachs said that even considering these weak levels, there are further “questions on the sustainability of current demand levels generally”.

Higher interest rates are also pressuring developers’ finances, potentially pushing some to sell off properties to reduce their debts.

The capital’s office districts have been hit harder than most parts of the country by the prolonged shift in working patterns prompted by the pandemic and the lockdowns which followed.

Footfall in the first full week of June was still down by 8.1pc compared to the same period in 2019, according to data company Springboard’s “back to the office” tracker of visits to London’s commercial districts.

Businesses occupying the under-used office blocks appear to have few plans to refill the skyscrapers with workers.

Almost one-third of companies still intend to use more home-working than they did before Covid struck, figures from the Office for National Statistics and investment bank Morgan Stanley show.

This is down from a peak of close to 40pc recorded a year ago, but indicates hybrid working is settling into a long-term pattern despite fears over its impact on productivity, young workers’ development and the vibrancy of Britain’s cities.

